kisswtlz.com
Sheriff Federspiel to raise funds with Kenny Rogers tribute
In November, Saginaw County Sheriff William Federspiel will be on stage in Frankenmuth raising money for a local charity. The sheriff, who puts on a Kenny Rogers Tribute Show and a Bob Seger Tribute will perform at the Bronner’s Performing Arts Center on November 4th and 5th to raise money for Emmaus House in Saginaw. Members of the Kenny Rogers group will join Federspiel and Shirley Rogers for two shows to support the Christian-based program. Emmaus House provides shelter and services for women in the community looking to put their lives back together after serving time in jail or who are coming out of rehabilitation services. Emmaus House has seen countless success stories of women who have spent months, and some who have stayed for a year or more, putting their lives back on track. They are a nonprofit organization with volunteers and a small paid staff. The concert will serve to raise awareness, and much needed funds for the program. Last year, a similar concert raised over $28,000.
Fox17
Consumers Energy grant program brings 15 new trees to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Consumers Energy finished planting trees in Rockford on Friday. A spokesperson says Rockford is one of a handful of cities to be given new trees as part of a grant program. About a third of all power outages are caused by broken limbs or fallen trees,...
This 1-Hour Drive Hits 3 Covered Bridges, a Donut Stop with Hard Cider, Pumpkin Patches & More
1 Hour of Driving Gets You a Day Loaded with Fall Fun. Don’t sleep on fall colors this year – we’ve got about a week to soak up prime fall colors in mid-October this year. If you’ve got one day to pack in fall activities, do this...
Drive-thru Buffalo Wild Wings breaks ground on State Street
SAGINAW TWP, MI — Construction of a new Buffalo Wild Wings Go is underway on State Street in Saginaw Township. The smaller-format, drive-through Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant is being built on the vacant lot between Tim Hortons, 4870 State St., and Burger King, 4930 State St., just east of Center Road. The site was formerly home to Sebald’s Bakery.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Nonprofit helping restore 4 lakes in mid-Michigan that disappeared after dam failure
SANFORD, MI – Four dams are being restored after catastrophic failures led to four man-made lakes disappearing in May 2020. The dam failures took away Sandford Lake, Wixom Lake, Secord Lake and Smallwood Lake. Four Lakes Task Force, a nonprofit of career scientists, engineers, and volunteers, has taken over...
WNEM
House torn down after fire in Swan Creek Township
The Castle Museum of Saginaw County History's new exhibit looks at five decades of hockey in Saginaw. Saginaw grant to fight crime will help bolster school security. The City of Saginaw is receiving a federal grant worth nearly $350K to help reduce violent crime. TV5 evening weather update: Friday, Oct....
recordpatriot.com
Alluvion Cannabis dispensary set to close in Big Rapids
BIG RAPIDS — As dispensaries continue to grow in number in Mecosta County, one dispensary is closing its doors after a little over a year in business. Alluvion Cannabis, which opened at 701 Maple St. in July 2021, will be ceasing operation in town before the end of the month.
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
WNEM
Superintendent of Meridian Public Schools announces retirement
SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Members of the Meridian Board of Education in Midland County voted six to zero in a special meeting tonight, to accept the retirement of Craig Carmoney. Carmoney was named superintendent of the district in 2011. Before coming to MPS, according to his LinkedIn page, he was...
Frankenmuth woman, 91, dies after vehicle goes airborne, strikes tree in Bay County
FRASER TWP, MI — A 91-year-old Frankenmuth woman has died following a one-vehicle crash in Bay County. About 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash scene on North Huron Road/M-13 just north of East Kitchen Road in Fraser Township. They determined a black 2019 Buick Encore had been heading north when it veered across the southbound lanes and drifted off the road, said Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham.
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
Delta College Police Academy recruit shoots self during firearm training
FRANKENLUST TWP, MI — A Delta College Police Academy recruit shot himself during a firearm training drill, officials have confirmed. Leanne Govitz, director of marketing and public information for the college at 1961 Delta Road in Bay County’s Frankenlust Township, said that the morning of Thursday, Oct. 13, academy recruits were participating in handgun qualification training. The drill required recruits to fire at a paper target, scan the area for threats, then secure their guns in their holsters.
WNEM
TV5 news update: Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 11
TV5 talks with the Saginaw Arson Watch ahead of Halloween about how to volunteer. TV5 talks with Crime Stoppers about the importance of submitting tips and how they are used. In an 8-to-nothing vote, the Flint City Council approved an updated marijuana ordinance regulating medical and recreational sales ahead of an October 29th deadline, the date a new zoning code will be adopted. Key changes to the ordinance were presented to the council during their October 10th meeting.
Michigan driver facing 8 new charges in deadly Make-A-Wish Bicycle Tour crash
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — An Ionia woman has received eight additional charges against her in connection to a crash that killed two bicyclists and critically injured three others. Mandy Marie Benn, 42, is accused of hitting five bicyclists participating in a Make-A-Wish event in July. Benn previously had seven...
recordpatriot.com
Midland County COVID-19 report — Oct. 11, 2022
Midland County added 87 COVID-19 cases from Oct. 5-11, according to the State of Michigan's website on Tuesday. Midland County added 87 cases from Oct. 5-11. Overall, Midland County has 20,331 cases, 1,930 probable cases, 216 deaths and 26 probable deaths. Bay County added 71 cases and two deaths. Overall,...
Mount Pleasant man charged with pistol-whipping, shooting Saginaw man
SAGINAW, MI — A Mount Pleasant man is facing a charge of trying to kill a Saginaw man in a recent shooting. Derrick Q. Vanlanham, 32, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, appeared before Saginaw County District Judge Elian E.H. Fichtner for arraignment on single counts of assault with intent to murder, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, plus three counts of felony firearm. The first charge is punishable by up to life imprisonment, while a felony firearm conviction mandates a minimum two-year prison stint consecutive to any related terms.
WILX-TV
No injuries reported in Owosso house fire
OWOSSO, Mich. (WILX) - A housefire near Grove Holman Park in Owosso is under investigation. According to authorities, a house on Prindle Street caught fire overnight Monday into Tuesday. Firecrews from Owosso, Owosso Township and the Corunna Caledonia Fire Department responded to the scene. Authorities said there were no reported...
kisswtlz.com
City of Saginaw hits new national high
New data from the FBI shows Saginaw has become the number one city in Michigan for violent crime. The annual crime report for 2021 shows Saginaw surpassing Detroit to take the unfortunate top spot with more than 1,100 violent crime incidents over the past year. The report also shows Saginaw is in the number four spot in the country for violent crime. The data is based on per capita data.
Former Isabella County Sherriff Passes Away
Former Sherriff Barry Delau passed away peacefully Friday morning surrounded by family, according to the Isabella County Sherriff’s Office. Sheriff Delau was employed by the Isabella County Sheriffs Office in 1973, and was employed as a road patrol deputy and K9 Officer. In 1989, K9 Deputy Delau was elected as the Sheriff, holding the position until his retirement in 2004.
Police identify woman killed walking on US-10 in Bay County
WILLIAMS TWP, MI — Police have released the name of a Saint Helen woman recently killed while walking on US-10 in Bay County, days before her birthday. Around 6:05 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 24-year-old Crystal L. Beaston was walking in expressway’s eastbound lanes in Williams Township when she was struck by a Ford F-550 and killed, said Bay County Sheriff Troy R. Cunningham. The truck, containing two men heading to a worksite downstate, had merged onto US-10 from M-47 when it struck Beaston.
