Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Big I-696 rebuilding project begins Oct. 15 in Oakland County — What to know
If you travel I-696 through Oakland County take note: Phase one of a major construction project, with lane closures through December, begins Saturday.
Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday
FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
Dearborn Heights Citizens United seeks answers in struggle to stop car wash construction
HEIGHTS — A local group of Dearborn Heights residents is searching for answers after several months of confusion regarding a vacant lot where Christus Victor Lutheran Church once stood. Members of Dearborn Heights Citizens United said the land is being used against their wishes and the law. The group...
'Lots of blood': Major backups expected as police investigate possible pedestrian-vehicle crash on I-275 in Wayne County
A major highway in Wayne County is closed this morning as police canvas the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a possible pedestrian on Friday morning.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Visit to Greenfield Village spoiled after thieves strip multiple vehicles of catalytic converters
Multiple people visiting Greenfield Village on Thursday ended the evening on a bad note after they discovered thieves stripped essential parts from their vehicles.
Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side
The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
What caused Macomb County crash that killed Corvette driver, caused transformer to fall on box truck
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police revealed details about what led to a Macomb County crash that killed a 34-year-old Corvette driver and caused a transformer from a utility pole to smash through the windshield of a box truck. Deputies were called around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to the...
Morning 4: Police say woman’s body found on freeway in Macomb County -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Woman’s body found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores has head trauma, police say. A woman’s body was found Friday morning on I-94 in...
Rochester Hills man dies after smashing into another vehicle at a red light
A 74-year-old man from Rochester Hills died after sustaining serious injuries in a three-vehicle crash. John Swaintek was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee on Auburn Rd near John R. He hit a Ford Edge stopped at a red light, which then hit another car.
The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station
In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
Missing Ann Arbor man found dead on freeway ramp; State Police investigating hit-and-run
The search for a missing 30-year-old Ann Arbor man has come to a tragic end, after his body was found on a freeway ramp on Friday. Police believe he was killed in a hit-and-run.
Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons
ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
2 People Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ray Township (Macomb County, MI)
The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle crash involving a car, a box truck, and an electrical pole. The crash happened at 26 Mile and Romeo Plank Roads in Ray Township around 2:30 p.m.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County had been shot, MSP asking for witnesses or dashcam footage
Michigan State Police Special Investigation Detectives have determined that the woman found dead on I-94 Friday morning had sustained a gunshot wound. MSP is now asking for any witnesses or anyone with helpful dashcam footage to contact them.
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit
Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren PD by Tyler Wade, Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force
EB I-96 near Novi Road now open after gravel truck overturns onto passenger car
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road is now open after a gravel truck overturned Thursday. Michigan State Police say no one was hurt in the crash, but the collision between the semi-truck and passenger car led to the trailer flipping over and spilling gravel over the freeway.
Traffic backed up on eastbound I-96 in Novi after trailer filled with gravel flips, leaving mess on the freeway
Eastbound I-96 is back open at Novi Road in Novi, after a wreck involving a gravel hauler a car tired up traffic for hours on Thursday. All lanes have since reopened.
Detroit to resurrect its long-neglected city airport and lure new businesses to area
The ambitious plan could lead to more than $100 million in federal funds
Stellantis axes third shift at Warren Truck Assembly Plant effective immediately over microchip shortage
Stellantis workers in Macomb County may see their hours slashed or changed completely after the automaker announced it will cut the third shift from its production plant in Warren, officials confirmed on Wednesday.
