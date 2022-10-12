ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

CBS Detroit

Construction on Woodward Avenue begins Monday

FERNDALE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) -- After years of discussions, a new Monday morning commute is coming for a two-mile stretch between Eight Mile Road and Interstate 696. The changes aim to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists. In her three years of living in Ferndale, Zoë Bakker relies on her bike. "It's pretty easy to get around. I hate to pay for parking, so I usually never drive downtown," Bakker said. Bakker avoids Woodward Avenue, the main artery that cuts through town whenever possible. "I'll walk on the street next to Woodward and maybe cross Woodward right now...
FERNDALE, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia likely to demolish 'functionally obsolete' Noble library on city's south side

The fate of Livonia's Alfred Noble Library branch seems sealed. Mayor Maureen Miller Brosnan informed city council members during a recent committee meeting that her office plans to request demolition of the building in early 2023. Noble has been closed for about 3 years due to mold and water damage, and the city assessor deemed it "functionally obsolete" last year.
LIVONIA, MI
hourdetroit.com

The Grand Reopening of Michigan Central Station

In the mid-1930s, when the Albert Kahn-designed U.S. Parcel Post Office opened next to the august, celebrated Michigan Central Station, there was precious little public fanfare. It was, essentially, a really big warehouse, and at the time it was so common for Kahn’s firm to have a hand in new Detroit-area structures that only a few of their openings were cause for much excitement.
candgnews.com

Royal Oak approves plan for ice rink in Centennial Commons

ROYAL OAK — The Royal Oak City Commission approved a proposal to place an ice rink downtown. At its Sept. 26 meeting, the commission approved 4-3 an ice rink that will be located in the Centennial Commons at 203 S. Troy St. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Feb. 19, 2023.
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

EB I-96 near Novi Road now open after gravel truck overturns onto passenger car

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Eastbound I-96 near Novi Road is now open after a gravel truck overturned Thursday. Michigan State Police say no one was hurt in the crash, but the collision between the semi-truck and passenger car led to the trailer flipping over and spilling gravel over the freeway.

