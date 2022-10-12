Read full article on original website
Coldwater middle school teacher, coach dies
According to a district statement, Harlamert taught science at Coldwater Middle School for 27 years and was a Coldwater High School baseball coach for 26 years.
Fund set up for family of Wellington High School student
WELLINGTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wellington High School said that one of its students has died following an accident Monday. Officials stated: It is with great sadness that WHS must announce the passing of one of our students who was in an accident last night. We will have local clergy and school counselors available […]
Friendsville Elementary students explore 'careers on wheels'
Friendsville Elementary School’s “C.O.W.s on the Loose” event Thursday, Sept. 29, wasn’t about livestock but “Careers On Wheels.” Students had an opportunity to explore careers through the vehicles they use, including a delivery truck, backhoe, firetruck, hearse and more. Food trucks were on hand too, to feed families attending the event.
Westfield High School will see new science labs, safety initiatives and tennis courts improvements
WESTFIELD — A state grant totaling $1,005,000 will be used for science labs, safety initiatives, tennis courts and improvements at Westfield High School. “We are very pleased to have Senator Velis present this check for much their needed success,” Superintendent of Schools Stefan J. Czaporowski said. Senator John Velis, D-Westfield, stood in the small crowd of officials and educators on Tuesday and reminisced about where he used to stand in the parking lot when he attended Westfield High School in the late ‘90s.
This Bucks County School District was Recently Recognized as One of the Best in the Country
A school district in the Bucks County area is being recognized as one of the best in the whole country, a huge achievement for local education. Centennial School District was recently recognized as a 2023 Best School District by Niche, who rank school districts around the country for their quality of education, as well as student activities and other academic achievements.
LCES hosts a bubbly run
Sunny skies and clouds of bubbles were in the forecast over one part of Lenoir City Friday. Lenoir City Elementary School held their “Bubble Run” on the school’s track. The run was part of a fundraiser for the school’s parent advisory committee which provides items for teachers, students and the school. All students participated in the run with each grade coming out at designated times. Music, laughter and bubbles filled...
