WESTFIELD — A state grant totaling $1,005,000 will be used for science labs, safety initiatives, tennis courts and improvements at Westfield High School. “We are very pleased to have Senator Velis present this check for much their needed success,” Superintendent of Schools Stefan J. Czaporowski said. Senator John Velis, D-Westfield, stood in the small crowd of officials and educators on Tuesday and reminisced about where he used to stand in the parking lot when he attended Westfield High School in the late ‘90s.

