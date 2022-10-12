Read full article on original website
Related
‘Luckiest Girl Alive’ Writer Jessica Knoll Opens Up About Revisiting Her Past Trauma: “I Knew This Was Going To Be Difficult”
Jessica Knoll, the novelist behind the New York Times bestselling novel The Luckiest Girl Alive, returned to write the script for the film adaptation, even though it meant revising her past trauma. The film begins streaming October 7, 2022 on Netflix and follows Ani FaNelli who lives a dreamy New York City life with a cushy editorial job and an upcoming Nantucket wedding. Things begin to unravel after Ani is contacted by the director of a crime documentary who’s investigating an incident that affected her in high school – an incident that hits close to home for the author. In 2016,...
The Stephen King Book That Hasn't Been Adapted But Would Make 'A Great Movie,' According To King Himself
Stephen King thinks there is some untapped cinematic potential in one of his books that has gone basically untouched by Hollywood.
‘The Watcher’: The Real Family Had Only 2 Requests About the Netflix Dramatization of Their Story
Find out more about the real family — Derek and Maria Broaddus who dealt with 'The Watcher' that inspired the new Netflix drama.
Viewers urge Netflix to add trigger warning at start of new thriller
**Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Luckiest Girl Alive**. People who eagerly tuned into Mila Kunis' new thriller flick Luckiest Girl Alive have urged Netflix to add a trigger warning to the beginning of the film, after certain graphic scenes took them by surprise. The film, based on Jessica...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
An atrocious excuse for a sci-fi adventure stinks up the ancient tombs of streaming
A 2008 made for television movie that features a raft of low-rent and no-name stars getting themselves involved in a ridiculous hybrid of Indiana Jones-style adventure and horror-tinged sci-fi shouldn’t really be held to any sort of high standards, but even then, The Lost Treasure of the Grand Canyon managed to be worse than anyone imagined.
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan’s Twin Daughters Are Gorgeous! See Photos of Aquinnah and Schuyler
Fatherhood has been blissful for Michael J. Fox! The Back to the Future actor is a dad to four kids, Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé, whom he shares with his wife, Tracy Pollan. His two eldest daughters are twins, bringing the couple double the blessings when they welcomed them in 1995.
20 details you probably missed in 'Hocus Pocus'
Disney's iconic 1990s Halloween film is filled with hidden gems and fun background details that even the most loyal fans probably never noticed.
Collider
Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Gamble Their Lives Away in 'Poker Face' Trailer
Screen Media has released a new trailer as well as a new poster for the upcoming thriller Poker Face starring the film's writer-director and Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe. Poker Face follows a group of friends taking part in their yearly game of poker, though on this night, the stakes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Andy Cohen Faces Backlash as 'RHOBH' Fans Slam Host Over Dorit Treatment
"I would have walked off," wrote one unimpressed "RHOBH" fan after Andy Cohen's interview with Dorit Kemsley.
TVOvermind
Brian Austin Green’s Lady Loves from Start to Finish
Brian Austin Green is not a man whose name you see in the press often. Despite the fact that he was one of the 90s biggest stars thanks to his role in the hit television drama 90210, he never really hit it big on his own. His life was made bigger by the women with whom he kept company. His marriage to actress Megan Fox, for example, is almost always the reason he was in the news following the end of the show. Then, their divorce was the reason he was in the news. Now, he’s in the news again, and it’s because of the new woman in his life.
Paul Newman Reveals Heartbreak Over Son's Addiction in Memoir: 'Never Thought It Would Be Fatal'
"Many are the times I have gotten down on my knees and asked for Scott's forgiveness," Paul Newman wrote in a new posthumous memoir, out Tuesday Fourteen years after the death of Paul Newman, there's a lot the world never knew about the legendary — and complicated — actor. In a new posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of an Ordinary Man, he dives deep into his own psychological makeup and the tragic loss of his son Scott, who died from a drug and alcohol overdose...
Melissa Gorga’s Daughter Antonia, 17, Claps Back At Haters Who Slam Her ‘Spray Tan Gone Wrong’
Antonia Gorga clapped immediately back after Instagram haters went after a pic they deemed too “tan.” After the brunette beauty, 17, posted a series of stunning, pouty bathroom selfies rocking an autumn-ready beige wrap dress, several trolls jumped into the comments section to attack. “Beautiful Girl but that is just too much spray tan or whatever it is!! She will regret all that crap on her face when she is older!! Sorry just my opinion!!” commented one follower. “Skin color is way off,” wrote another. “Too much of the spray tan or something.” Antonia wasn’t having it and jumped into the comments section to sound off. “This is my natural color of my skin…please,” she clapped back, with a strongly implied eyeroll.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wedding Cake Toppers With Bride's Underwear on Show Split Opinions Online
A guest at the wedding filmed the front of the figures before moving the camera to the back of the cake, showing a far different view.
Cyrano review – Virginia Gay shines in this bold, queer reimagining
The story of Cyrano de Bergerac has been told time and time again, from the original 1897 play by French poet Edmond Rostand, through to countless modern adaptations – the literal (2021’s Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage in the lead role) and the loose (the 1996 romcom The Truth About Cats and Dogs; Netflix’s absolute stinker of a 2018 teen comedy Sierra Burgess is a Loser). It’s a timeless tale: self-conscious guy feels as if he’s not good or hot enough for his crush, so he ventriloquises someone else to win her over. A completely normal thing to do – what could possibly go wrong?
Collider
'Halloween Ends' Ending Explained: Does Evil Finally Die Tonight?
Editor's Note: the following contains major spoilers for Halloween Ends. Halloween Ends, the latest film in the horrifying saga of Michael Myers that has spanned decades and multiple timelines, has now been released into the world for one more night of terror. The biggest question going into the film was whether or not he would really be killed for good this time. In previous incarnations, the infamous masked killer has been shot, stabbed, blown up, and even (seemingly) decapitated only to come back with barely a scratch on him. However, with a title that includes the word “ends” in it, there was the sense that he may truly be gone for good this time around. In case it wasn’t already abundantly clear, this piece is now going to get into all the possible spoilers about whether this does indeed come to pass in the end. Thus, if you haven’t already seen the film, either come back after you’ve seen it or be prepared to get into all the concluding carnage of this (supposedly) final chapter.
A.V. Club
Emily Blunt is bloody good in trailer for new Western, The English
Ever since the hosts of Westworld left their iconic prairie after season 1, a new spate of modern cowboys has risen up to take their place. Benedict Cumberbatch in The Power Of The Dog, Jonathan Majors in The Harder They Fall, and Viggo Mortensen and Vicky Krieps in the upcoming The Dead Don’t Hurt, to name a few, all come to mind.
Brian Austin Green shares rare snap of son Kass, 20, as they film movie together after he blasted ex Vanessa Marcil for custody battle claims
Brian Austin Green put his ex Vanessa Marcil on blast after learning about her alleged version of their custody battle over their now 20-year-old son Kassius. 'I just heard that my ex was claiming I spent years taking her to court and asking for child support. How was I the Respondent then???' he posted to Instagram.
Kaley Cuoco Pregnant, Expecting 1st Child With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: Baby Bump Photo
For her next act, Kaley Cuoco will give birth to a baby girl! The Big Bang Theory star, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her joy — and an adorable early baby bump photo — with her 7.4 million followers. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023,” the actress wrote alongside a selfie with Tom Pelphrey, 40, the baby’s father and Kaley’s partner. “Beyond blessed and over the moon… I 💓you @tommypelphrey !!!” Kaley peppered the post with heart emojis and in the photo, her joy was palpable. Tom held up a celebratory slice of cake with a distinctly pink icing center as Kaley wrapped her arm around him while beaming. She wore an oversized blue shirt, while the dad to be rocked a red ball cap and a flannel shirt.
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
Comments / 0