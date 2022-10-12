Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
Arlington officer fired at for 2nd time in a week. Officer involved.
ARLINGTON, Va. — An officer-involved shooting in Arlington has left one suspect in the hospital Friday evening. Arlington County police initially responded to the 2100 block of Shirlington Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Friday after reports of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect near a row of townhomes.
WJLA
'He's got a gun': Video shows man shooting at officers during Arlington Blvd. police chase
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Cell phone video is providing a new perspective of an October 6 police chase that spanned two northern Virginia counties, with the suspect allegedly firing multiple shots at officers. The footage, taken by Fairfax County resident Melanie Alvarado, shows the moment a man opened...
Police: Virginia inmate charged after throwing water on officer
It was determined that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Alexander McCadden, threw a cup of water at an officer. The officer was not injured and McCadden was charged and is still in custody at the Adult Detention Center.
WJLA
Arlington neighbors demand changes after 85-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County residents are demanding changes to a roadway they say is dangerous, after 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes was killed in a collision Saturday as she was walking. The incident happened at the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive. “Something has to be...
Prince William Police looking for man who ‘grazed’ officers with his car
Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man who grazed two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.
2 people struck by vehicle in Southeast DC, at least one with serious injuries
WASHINGTON — Two females were struck by a vehicle in Southeast DC Friday night. According to Metropolitan Police, the call came in around 9:45 p.m. Two females, one adult and one youth, were struck by a vehicle at 1st St and Atlantic St SE. The vehicle involved in the...
75-year-old man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 3, 75-year-old Darrell Hayes was riding a 2018 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on Lantern Place when he tried to make a left turn onto South Kings Highway.
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
fox5dc.com
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
Police: Car used in deadly shooting of 15-year-old boy found burned in Prince George's Co.
WASHINGTON — Police say a 15-year-old boy has died after being shot multiple times in Northeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. MPD officers said the shooting happened in the 500 block of 48th Place near both Kelly Miller Middle School and Aiton Elementary School just before 4:45 p.m. Sixth District Commander...
Motorcyclist Killed In Head-On Collision Under Investigation In Bethesda, Police Say
Police in Maryland are investigating after a 24-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County. Chevy Chase resident Abdesselam Beggar was killed shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12, according to the Montgomery County Department of Police, which announced their investigation into the fatal crash. The...
Loudoun County officers looking for two men in connection to gas station robbery
Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say were involved in a robbery on Wednesday night in Leesburg.
Teen accused of killing man who had been arguing with family
COLUMBIA, Md. — Police have arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the death of a 36-year-old man in Maryland earlier this month. According to a press released from Howard County, 36-year-old Rakki Miguel Jones-Onyejiaka was found dead in the 10400 block of Hickory Ridge Road just after 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 7.
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
fox5dc.com
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
'27 years later' | Fatal shooting of teenager in Charles County remains unsolved
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — Almost three decades later and the Charles County Sheriff's Office is still working to bring closure to a family by solving a homicide case that left a teenager dead. Now, detectives are asking for the public's help. Around 4 p.m. on Oct. 13, 1995, 27...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
