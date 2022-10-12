ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howell, NJ

Election To Be Held For Firefighting Upgrades

By Stephanie A. Faughnan
Jersey Shore Online
Jersey Shore Online
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ROuZR_0iVvx48z00
Updated communications systems would help all first responders, including members of the Ramtown Fire Company. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

HOWELL – Local voters have the opportunity later on October 29 to decide whether or not they approve of the fire districts sharing in the cost of improving the township’s emergency communications systems.

Plans to upgrade the Township’s communications infrastructure include construction of a 1,500-foot tower near the District #2 fire station, located at 993 Highway 33. The State of New Jersey will be responsible for the tower’s maintenance and upkeep after its construction is complete.

The new structure is related to upgrades to the Spillman System, a shared software system used throughout the state. Also included are improvements to the CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system already used by the Howell Township Police Department.

Other proposed enhancements include construction of shelters at various locations and acquisition of communications equipment which will benefit the fire districts. The goal is to improve first responder connectivity, with the purchase and distribution of new handsets for fire and police officials.

“The total cost as of now is approximately $6 million,” said Acting Township Manager Joseph Clark. “Our estimate is contingent on getting a few more figures from Motorola.”

Effective communication systems are seen as the lifeline for police, fire, and emergency services – from the initial dispatch to command, field reporting and investigations associated with emergency calls.

According to Clark, the upgrades address a critical need for Howell’s first responders and locations not currently on the state emergency notification system.

“The police are already on the state system.” Clark explained. “This allows for better coordination with issues like different first responders going into buildings and feeling safe.”

Each of the Fire Districts would finance their portion of the cost of the communications upgrades as part of a shared service agreement with the Township.

Howell’s five fire districts all receive funding as their own tax entities and establish their own tax levies.

Those who wish to vote by mail in the Special Election scheduled for October 29, 2022, may request ballots as long as the request is received by the County Clerk at least seven days before the election. Voters can also submit an application for a mail-in ballot by visiting the Monmouth County Clerk’s office no later than October 28, 2022, at 3 pm.

Voters can also show up at their local fire district to cast their vote in the Fire Election on October 29. Howell’s five fire districts and their addresses are:

  • District #1 Squankum – 271 Squankum Road, Farmingdale
  • District #2 Adelphia – 993 Highway 33, Adelphia
  • District #3 Southard – 4611 US-9, Howell
  • District #4 Ramtown – 88 Ramtown-Greenville Road, Howell
  • District #5 Freewood Acres – 17 E 5th St, Howell

Those who wish to continue to vote by mail can indicate their preference for all future elections. Voters have the option of voting by mail in just the Fire Election and may indicate their preference on the mail-in ballot. Only those registered to vote in regular elections are eligible to vote in the Fire Elections.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jersey Shore Online

Lighting, Benches, And Recreation Discussed

LAKEHURST – Street lights, benches, and other issues concerned residents and elected officials at a recent Lakehurst Borough Council meeting. Council President Steven Oglesby brought up ongoing concerns about street lighting problems. “I’ve been vocal about the street light that is out and I finally heard back (from JCP&L) that the parts were on back order for several months.”
LAKEHURST, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Howell, NJ
Government
City
Howell, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Public Safety Improvements Come From New Communication System

JACKSON – Township residents are experiencing improved public safety thanks to a new emergency response communications system. The $5.9 million upgrade to a 700-megahertz communications system is providing consistent and thorough coverage for police, fire and first responders according to Mayor Michael Reina. “Effective public safety begins with effective...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

No Parking Ordinance Riles Brick Residents

BRICK – Should parking be completely restricted on a street that was too narrow for an emergency vehicle to get through?. During the September 27 Township Council meeting, Council President Vincent Minichino said that the governing body’s Public Safety Committee recommended the consideration of an ordinance that bans all parking on Davos Road, which is a dead end street that intersects with Princeton Avenue at the corner of Windward Tavern.
BRICK, NJ
goleader.com

Town Officials Clash Over Redevelopment Plans

WESTFIELD — A regular meeting of the Westfield mayor and council took an unexpected, if not slightly contentious, turn on Tuesday when Mayor Shelley Brindle attempted to engage Councilman Mark LoGrippo in a public conversation about the potential financial impact of the town’s proposed downtown development. Last week,...
WESTFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Infrastructure#The State Of New Jersey#The Spillman System#Cad#Motorola
New Jersey 101.5

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
JACKSON, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick School Board Chooses New Member

BRICK – Members of the Brick Township Board of Education gathered to interview candidates who would fill the current open seat on the board. Over the summer, board member Missy Parker stepped down from her position. Parker, who was elected to the board in 2020, said in a letter that she was resigning because her and her family were moving to Georgia.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Brick Girl Runs For Fallen First Responders

BRICK – A 7th grader is making a difference one mile at a time, raising awareness and honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty. Brick resident Morgan Blann hopes to someday become a police officer. But before that can happen, she’s working hard to show her support to those she idolizes.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New Plan For Monmouth Commerce Warehouses

HOWELL – The Monmouth Commerce Center warehouses were denied by the Planning Board but now they are back with a modified, smaller plan. The application first submitted by property owners Lawrence Katz and Felix Pflaster for Monmouth Commerce Center, LLC dates back to 2018. After a series of hearings, the Howell Planning Board rejected the proposal calling for 1.2 million square feet of warehouse space.
HOWELL, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
Daily Voice

US Customs Tip Leads To Major Drug, Weapons Bust In Brick

A tip from a U.S. Customs agent led to a major bust in Ocean County. At approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, detectives from the Brick Street Crimes Unit, along with detectives from the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office, agents from the U.S. Postal Service, and agents from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security made a warranted search at the Mantoloking Road home of Lucian Demarco, 37, Brick police said.
BRICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

One Injured In Ocean County Parkway Ramp Crash

BERKELEY – Authorities have confirmed one injury in a three-car crash on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. According to police, a Ford Fiesta traveling north bound on Double Trouble Road was struck by a Chevy Tahoe who was going south bound on Double Trouble Road and attempted to turn onto the parkway ramp south. After colliding, the Tahoe overturned at the intersection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Turnpike expansion plan is smart, NJ-first policy | Opinion

The entitled NIMBY crowds of the Downtown believe that expanding the New Jersey Turnpike Extension is wrong because we are not adding additional tunnels to New York City. In fact, they have even gone as far as to create a viral meme trying to explain their position. Sadly, these folks believe the world revolves around them and NYC. The Turnpike expansion, however, is the opposite of that. It is the ultimate New Jersey-first policy and needs to be viewed as such.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jersey Shore Online

Jersey Shore Online

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

 https://www.jerseyshoreonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy