Election To Be Held For Firefighting Upgrades

Updated communications systems would help all first responders, including members of the Ramtown Fire Company. (Photo by Stephanie A. Faughnan)

HOWELL – Local voters have the opportunity later on October 29 to decide whether or not they approve of the fire districts sharing in the cost of improving the township’s emergency communications systems.

Plans to upgrade the Township’s communications infrastructure include construction of a 1,500-foot tower near the District #2 fire station, located at 993 Highway 33. The State of New Jersey will be responsible for the tower’s maintenance and upkeep after its construction is complete.

The new structure is related to upgrades to the Spillman System, a shared software system used throughout the state. Also included are improvements to the CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system already used by the Howell Township Police Department.

Other proposed enhancements include construction of shelters at various locations and acquisition of communications equipment which will benefit the fire districts. The goal is to improve first responder connectivity, with the purchase and distribution of new handsets for fire and police officials.

“The total cost as of now is approximately $6 million,” said Acting Township Manager Joseph Clark. “Our estimate is contingent on getting a few more figures from Motorola.”

Effective communication systems are seen as the lifeline for police, fire, and emergency services – from the initial dispatch to command, field reporting and investigations associated with emergency calls.

According to Clark, the upgrades address a critical need for Howell’s first responders and locations not currently on the state emergency notification system.

“The police are already on the state system.” Clark explained. “This allows for better coordination with issues like different first responders going into buildings and feeling safe.”

Each of the Fire Districts would finance their portion of the cost of the communications upgrades as part of a shared service agreement with the Township.

Howell’s five fire districts all receive funding as their own tax entities and establish their own tax levies.

Those who wish to vote by mail in the Special Election scheduled for October 29, 2022, may request ballots as long as the request is received by the County Clerk at least seven days before the election. Voters can also submit an application for a mail-in ballot by visiting the Monmouth County Clerk’s office no later than October 28, 2022, at 3 pm.

Voters can also show up at their local fire district to cast their vote in the Fire Election on October 29. Howell’s five fire districts and their addresses are:

District #1 Squankum – 271 Squankum Road, Farmingdale

District #2 Adelphia – 993 Highway 33, Adelphia

District #3 Southard – 4611 US-9, Howell

District #4 Ramtown – 88 Ramtown-Greenville Road, Howell

District #5 Freewood Acres – 17 E 5th St, Howell

Those who wish to continue to vote by mail can indicate their preference for all future elections. Voters have the option of voting by mail in just the Fire Election and may indicate their preference on the mail-in ballot. Only those registered to vote in regular elections are eligible to vote in the Fire Elections.