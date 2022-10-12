Read full article on original website
Charlie Hunnam Plays a Real-Life Outlaw in ‘Shantaram’
In Charlie Hunnam’s new Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram’ he portrays a real-life outlaw named Gregory David Roberts.
Collider
'Doc Martin' Season 10 Trailer Shows Martin Clunes Trying to Figure Out Where He Belongs
A new trailer for the final season of Doc Martin has been released. The long-running British comedy-drama series starring Martin Clunes will air from Monday, October 17 on the AMC Network’s streamer, Acorn TV, with a final Christmas farewell special airing on December 31. Acorn TV has released the official trailer for the tenth and final season of Doc Martin. The trailer, which clocks in at a minute long, welcomes viewers back to Port Wenn. Immediately, viewers are greeted with police officer Joe Penhale’s (John Marquez) incompetence as he manages to spook himself and an elderly man in a darkened house, only to discover the intruder is none other than Doctor Martin Ellingham (Clunes). “Martin used to be a doctor. Well, he still is, he’s just not practicing anymore,” Martin’s wife (Caroline Catz) explains to a patient.
TV Fanatic
The English Trailer: Emily Blunt Takes on the Wild West in Prime Video Limited Series
Emily Blunt is on a journey of revenge in the latest trailer for the Prime Video original series The English. The Western drama series The English stars Blunt (A Quiet Place franchise, Sicario, Oppenheimer) and Chaske Spencer (Wild Indian, Echo). All six episodes of the limited series will premiere on...
Heavy Is the Head That Wears the Crown in Official Teaser for Prime Video’s High-Stakes Family Drama, ‘Riches’
The six-part drama series from Abby Ajayi will premiere on Prime Video in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Nordics, and Sub-Saharan Africa on December 2, following its UK premiere on ITVX.
'The film wasn't fun': Brendan Fraser takes swipe at flop Tom Cruise-helmed The Mummy reboot - and admits he WOULD be open to reprising his role as Rick O'Connell in the franchise
Brendan Fraser has taken a swipe at Tom Cruise's critically-panned The Mummy reboot in a candid new interview. The actor, 53, who starred as adventurer Rick O'Connell in three of the hit franchise's films, said the 2017 box office flop 'lacked the fun' seen in 1999's The Mummy, 2001's The Mummy Returns and 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor.
From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role
With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is basically a female-led version of John Wick
My first introduction to Allison Janney as an actress, and the role for which she’s probably best known to many of you, was as the calm and steady White House press secretary C.J. Cregg in NBC’s landmark drama The West Wing. And if, like me, the first thing you think of when you hear Janney’s name is the sight of the White House briefing room — well, let’s just say you are going to have your mind blown by her new Netflix movie Lou, an action-packed thriller that’s #1 on the streamer in the US right now.
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell's Spirited Trailer Released
Apple TV+ has released the official trailer for Spirited, an upcoming musical comedy riff on Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol, which stars Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and Ryan Reynolds. The movie casts Reynolds in the Scrooge role (give or take, as they say in the official synopsis), with Ferrell as the Ghost of Christmas Present. In the film, the Dickens story exists and is widely known, so Reynolds is feeling a little surreal about the whole thing. Yeah, it's kind of like Scrooged, but...Ryan Reynolds!
Lindsay Lohan Is an Heiress Suffering From Amnesia in Holiday Romance ‘Falling for Christmas’ Trailer
Lindsay Lohan is in the holiday spirit. The actress on Friday debuted the official trailer for her upcoming Netflix film Falling for Christmas, in which she stars alongside Chord Overstreet. More from The Hollywood Reporter'The Rings of Power' Writers React to 5 Fan Criticisms of Their Show'Luckiest Girl Alive' Review: Mila Kunis Leads Lackluster Netflix Adaptation of Jessica Knoll's Best-SellerFirst 'Super Mario Bros.' Trailer: Chris Pratt Brings Nintendo Favorite to Life In the film, Lohan plays a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident — seconds after a marriage proposal. Unable to remember who she is, the heiress...
Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill Join Kenneth Branagh in Agatha Christie Mystery ‘A Haunting in Venice’
Kenneth Branagh has found the suspects for his latest Agatha Christie adaptation, A Haunting in Venice. Branagh is back starring as detective Hercule Poirot and returns as director for what will be the third Christie mystery movie from 20th Century Studios.More from The Hollywood Reporter'EO' Director Says Cannes-Winning Donkey Drama Was Inspired by Nativity SceneBusan: Classic Korean Film 'Nakdong River' -- Previously Feared Lost -- Is Rediscovered and Restored'Man Who Fell to Earth' Will Not Return for Season 2 at Showtime (Exclusive) This time around, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, Jude Hill and Kelly Reilly have been recruited for the all-star...
Paul Bettany To Co-Star Opposite Tom Hanks And Robin Wright In Robert Zemeckis’ ‘Here’ For Miramax And Sony
EXCLUSIVE: Paul Bettany his set to join Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in Miramax’s Here, with Robert Zemeckis directing and Eric Roth adapting the script. Zemeckis and Jack Rapke’s ImageMovers will produce alongside Miramax’s Bill Block. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters in the U.S., with Miramax holding international rights.
Bobby Cannavale, Robert De Niro & Rose Byrne Comedy ‘Inappropriate Behavior’ Gets UK Deal
EXCLUSIVE: Signature Entertainment has acquired UK and Irish rights to Bobby Cannavale, Rose Byrne and Robert De Niro road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior from Mister Smith Entertainment. The film also stars Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Rainn Wilson (The Office), Whoopi Goldberg (Ghost) and William Fitzgerald. Inappropriate Behavior, which is currently in...
Richard Gere Set For English Remake Of Israeli Movie ‘Longing’
EXCLUSIVE: Richard Gere is starring in the English remake of 2017 Hebrew language movie Longing. Savi Gabizon, who wrote and directed the original movie, is returning to helm. The movie is currently shooting in Hamilton, Ontario. In Longing, Gere plays a bachelor who is forced to evaluate his life choices when he discovers that an ex-girlfriend had given birth to his son twenty years ago. The original movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival and TIFF in 2017. Gabizon won the BNL People’s Choice Award at Venice for the original film. Daniel Bekerman (The Witch, Falling) produces under his Scythia Films banner along with...
Collider
‘No Hard Feelings’ Adds Matthew Broderick Opposite Jennifer Lawrence in R-Rated Comedy
Award-winning actor Matthew Broderick (Ferris Bueller's Day Off) has joined the cast of No Hard Feelings, an upcoming R-rated comedy, according to an exclusive report from Deadline. He will star alongside Academy-award winner Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games) in the film, helmed by Gene Stupnitsky, who previously directed Good Boys.
Collider
Were the Rebels Always Destined For Death and Betrayal in 'Andor'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-6 of Andor.As we follow our group of rebels on Aldhani, we find them ready to pull off the heist and everyone's a little on edge. The group has been preparing for its incursion for a while, but were they ever truly completely galvanized and ready to battle long odds? A closer look at Andor Episode 6, "The Eye," reveals a few things that probably could have been tweaked in order to pull off a clean heist and avoid some of the pitfalls they encountered at the Imperial garrison. What was it that ultimately resulted in a Pyrrhic rebel victory that got them off-world with the payroll, but lost a good deal more in the process?
EW.com
See photos from inside the real Watcher house that inspired Naomi Watts' horrifying TV show
Take a tour of the New Jersey home that once hosted a tormented family who received threatening letters from an unknown stalker before Netflix adapted their story into a series. A house is not a (horrifying) home until a mysterious stalker sends your family endless, threatening letters. As loosely outlined...
Collider
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in New ‘Barbarella’ Film at Sony Pictures
Sydney Sweeney has found another film project to add to her slate, setting plans to star in a new “Barbarella” movie for Sony Pictures, a source close to the project confirmed. The film remains in early development, with no director, producer or writer currently attached. Sweeney seemed to confirm her involvement with the project through an Instagram post late Tuesday afternoon. The actress shared an image of original artwork from the original 1968 space opera, with a caption: “time to save the universe.” Sweeney has become somewhat of a marquee talent at Sony Pictures, with the actress co-starring alongside Dakota Johnson in...
msn.com
‘Believe the hype’: Brendan Fraser pegged for Oscar nomination as The Whale hits London Film Festival
The Whale aired at London Film Festival on Tuesday (11 October), meaning some members of the media were able to see Darren Aronofsky’s drama ahead of its December release. At its international premiere at Venice Film Festival in September, Brendan Fraser received a rapturous standing ovation for his lead role as a 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair.
Collider
'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5: Has Serena Joy Become a Sympathetic Character?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 5 of the Handmaid's Tale. In the penultimate season of Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, the arc of Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) has taken an interesting turn. For the first few seasons in Gilead, Serena was the proud wife of Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) and through gritted teeth lived happily with their handmaid, Offred (Elisabeth Moss). Offred/June was finally able to escape into Canada to reunite with her husband, Luke (O-T Fagbenie). Simultaneously, Serena and Fred were arrested in Canada. Through a series of backdoor deals and political dealings, Fred was released into the wilderness only to be hunted down and brutally murdered by June and a group of handmaids out for revenge.
