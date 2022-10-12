Read full article on original website
AG Nessel Secures Conviction in Clergy Abuse Case
LANSING – A southeast Michigan priest has been convicted of criminal sexual conduct by a jury in Wayne County, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced today. Joseph “Jack” Baker, 60, was convicted of Criminal Sexual Conduct First Degree – sexual penetration with a person under 13 in Detroit’s 3rd Judicial Circuit Court. Baker had been a pastor at St. Perpetua Parish in Waterford, MI since 2008. Prior to that, Baker was a pastor at St. Mary Parish in Wayne, associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Dearborn, and associate pastor at St. Hugo of the Hills Parish in Bloomfield Hills.
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit
Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer has issued a statement in response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren PD by Tyler Wade, Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force
Detroit Will Breathe accepting $1M offer from city to end lawsuit
Detroit Will Breathe is accepting a $1 million offer from the city to end a yearslong federal lawsuit in which the racial justice organization alleged police used excessive force against protesters and violated their First Amendment rights during the summer of 2020. The lawsuit, filed in August 2020, claimed the...
Warren Police defend use of force in arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, said he put officers and public at risk
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - One day after an attorney released bodycam video of a 17-year-old's arrest that he said was excessive, Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer is responding to claims and says the teenager was running from police in a stolen car and carrying a weapon. Dwyer released a...
Warren police commissioner says attorney left out 'important' details, 'reasonable force' was used in arrest of 17-year-old
Warren police are releasing more details about the June 2 car chase and arrest of 17-year-old Tyler Wade, a day after he and the Cochran Law Firm announced plans to sue the Warren Police Department.
Federal agents raid home of art gallery owner in Oakland County
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – Federal agents raided the home of an Oakland County art gallery owner Friday at the Colony Hill Drive near 14 Mile and Inkster roads in Franklin. Wendy Halsted Beard is accused of cheating her clients out of over 100 extremely valuable prints. Beard took over...
Priest Joseph ‘Jack’ Baker accused of rape testifies in court
A priest accused of raping a young boy in 2004 testified on his own behalf Wednesday, repeatedly denying the allegation and giving the jury an explanation for his apology to the boy’s father on a recorded telephone call: He was questioning what was being said, and was in his role as a pastor, offering comfort to a person who was suffering.
Michigan man freed from prison after judge throws out convictions
A man who spent nearly 25 years in prison walked out as a free man Wednesday after a judge overturned his murder convictions.
Search for missing Eastpointe teen Zion Foster has concluded, according to police
Detroit police say their search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teen in a Macomb County landfill is over., according to a statement released by the department on Wednesday.
Search of landfill for missing Eastpointe teenager halted
MACOMB COUNTY — After months of digging through a Lenox Township landfill, the search for the body of a missing Eastpointe teenager has come to a close. Detroit police announced Oct. 12 that the search for Zion Foster, 17, has concluded without finding her body. “It’s sad to think...
2020 election denier helping Macomb County Clerk's Office recruit poll workers
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman who denied the results of the 2020 presidential election and attended the Capitol insurrection is now working for the Macomb County Clerk's Office. Genevieve Peters has been outspoken about her views, Videos of her on her way to the Capitol show her...
Macomb County Veterinarian Caught on Video Abusing His Own Animals
A veterinarian in the Detroit area could face animal abuse charges after being caught on video abusing animals in his care. The alleged abuse was brought to the attention of the Macomb County Sheriff's Office after a YouTube video surfaced of a German Shepherd being slammed against a wall and choked by a man who is believed to be the dog's owner.
Wayne County man accused of running dog fighting ring facing felony charges
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The Attorney General has announced charges against a Wayne County man for allegedly running an organized dog fighting ring. 52-year-old Kevin Lewis Warren of River Rouge was arraigned on the following charges:. Three counts of animal fighting, a four-year-felony and/or $5,000-$50,000 and/or 500-1,000 hours of community...
Bloomfield Hills student found with list of kids marked 'safe,' 'annoying,' or 'must kill': police
A middle school student in Oakland County could face criminal charges in connection with a threatening comment, and an alleged kill list discovered by police.
Election denier, insurrection attendee hired by Macomb County Clerk's Office
Genevieve Peters, who denied the 2020 election results, is now working for the Macomb County Clerk's Office. Right now, her job includes helping recruit poll workers.
Man with 9 previous convictions accused of peering through windows at night from Warren backyards
WARREN, Mich. – A man with nine previous convictions for peering through people’s windows from their backyards is accused of doing so eight more times in Warren. Police were called around 10:50 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 11) to a home in the area of 11 Mile and Ryan roads in Warren.
Woman found dead on I-94 in Macomb County, freeway closed as police investigate
Another freeway closure in Metro Detroit is causing major traffic headaches after a dead body was discovered along I-94 on Friday morning, Charlie Langton reports
Burning PFAS? Neighbors scared for their health over Warren incinerator plan
Neighbors in Macomb County want to know why the city of Warren is considering a plan to burn waste with the cancer-causing forever chemicals known as PFAS in it.
Serial 'Peeping Tom' arrested after attempting to flee Warren police on bicycle
A 51-year-old man was taken into custody late Tuesday night after Warren police say he was loitering in residents’ backyards and looking into windows over the last week.
Eastpointe family of road rage victim questions why shooter wasn’t charged
EASTPOINTE, Mich. – The family of teenager Ty Hale, who was killed in an Eastpointe road rage incident, wants to know why the other driver isn’t facing charges. Hale was on his mini-bike when he approached the passenger side of a pickup truck, and the man inside shot him, later claiming self-defense.
