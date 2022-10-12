ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Business Insider

Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report

Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Apple, Tesla Reinventing Or Low-Cost Business Models Emerging? Such 100% Growth Opportunities Might Be Missed If Focus Stays On Rates/Inflation, Says Economist

The markets are in the doldrums as an inflationary environment is keeping the Federal Reserve from easing up on rate hikes. As investors flee the markets in droves, economist Raoul Pal has this piece of advice for the community. What Happened: Exponential-age technologies are so "incredibly game-changing" that this macro...
BUSINESS
The Apple Maven

Apple Stock: Fears Are Overdone, Say These Analysts

It is looking uglier by the day. With mounting fears over lingering inflation, rising interest rates that don’t seem to find a ceiling, and deterioration in global economic activity, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stock has reached 24% lower for the year alongside an equally soft S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
STOCKS
Benzinga

China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'

The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030

Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says

S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

Retail investors are still buying the dip in chip stocks, but capitulation in the sector could mean the broader market has bottomed, research firm says

Chip stocks have sunk to a two-year low but retail investors keep buying the dip, Vanda Research says. Individual investors purchased a net $812 million in chip stocks over the past five trading sessions. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index marked a fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday. Chip stocks have sunk to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'

Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
STOCKS
msn.com

Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days

U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
STOCKS
9to5Mac

Intel reportedly cutting thousands of jobs as PC market slows

As shown by various reports in recent months, the PC market is slowing down in 2022 compared to previous years. Besides the PC vendors themselves, one of the companies most affected by this decline is Intel, which is now reportedly cutting thousands of jobs to reduce losses in its revenue.
TECHNOLOGY

