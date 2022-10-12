Read full article on original website
Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report
Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
Apple, Tesla Reinventing Or Low-Cost Business Models Emerging? Such 100% Growth Opportunities Might Be Missed If Focus Stays On Rates/Inflation, Says Economist
The markets are in the doldrums as an inflationary environment is keeping the Federal Reserve from easing up on rate hikes. As investors flee the markets in droves, economist Raoul Pal has this piece of advice for the community. What Happened: Exponential-age technologies are so "incredibly game-changing" that this macro...
US Retail Sales Might Increase By This Much In September, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Friday
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite surging over 200 points amid a rise in Apple Inc. AAPL shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. Data on retail sales for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect...
Apple Stock: Fears Are Overdone, Say These Analysts
It is looking uglier by the day. With mounting fears over lingering inflation, rising interest rates that don’t seem to find a ceiling, and deterioration in global economic activity, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report stock has reached 24% lower for the year alongside an equally soft S&P 500 (SPY) - Get S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF Report.
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 834% From Its 52-Week Low, According to This Top Tech Investor
The stock market is down in the dumps right now, but here's a reminder to focus on the long term.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla, AMD, Nvidia, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Plug Power Shares 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who placed their hard-earned cash into major US indices have enjoyed respectable returns over the past 10 years. Despite a number of recent market corrections — the recent market correction partially generated by the Russia-Ukraine war and the stock market crash of 2020, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 149%, 291% and 115% respectively.
'Buy My Perfume So I Can Buy Twitter': Elon Musk Pleads To His Millions Of Followers
Elon Musk, the CEO and founder of Tesla Inc TSLA, launched a Burnt Hair perfume product and reportedly sold more than $1 million worth of the fragrance on its first day. The self-proclaimed “techno king” has a knack for creating random novelty products: past endeavors included Tesla shorts and a Tesla-logo-inspired tequila bottle.
China's Semiconductor Industry 'Decapitated Overnight': What 'Annihilation Looks Like'
The Biden administration unveiled a comprehensive strategy last week to move the U.S. forward and hold China back in the production of advanced semiconductors, virtually eliminating China's semi industry overnight, escalating the high-tech battle with Beijing. “Every American executive and engineer working in China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry resigned yesterday, paralyzing...
Apple issues urgent alert for millions of iPhone owners to check setting – it’s risky not to
APPLE has issued an important iPhone update that you must install as soon as possible. It squashes major bugs and includes security fixes – so it's worth updating right away. The new update went live last night, and is called iOS 16.0.3. It's available to download for free right...
Got $100? Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Go on a Bull Run
These companies could run higher after witnessing a brutal sell-off in 2022.
3 Companies That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2030
Taiwan Semiconductor may be the most important company in the world today, and that's not changing anytime soon. Disney is a media giant, and it's well positioned for a streaming future. Adobe's acquisition of Figma may not have been cheered by Wall Street, but it may make the company much...
The dollar's huge strength means investors should prepare for fewer sales beats from S&P 500 companies, Goldman Sachs says
S&P 500 firms may beat quarterly earnings expectations at a lower pace than the first half of the year, Goldman Sachs says. That's because a soaring dollar could eat into overseas profitability. Many companies "will undoubtedly emphasize their performance on a 'constant currency' basis," said Goldman's US equity strategists. Quarterly...
Retail investors are still buying the dip in chip stocks, but capitulation in the sector could mean the broader market has bottomed, research firm says
Chip stocks have sunk to a two-year low but retail investors keep buying the dip, Vanda Research says. Individual investors purchased a net $812 million in chip stocks over the past five trading sessions. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index marked a fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday. Chip stocks have sunk to...
Amazon's Second Prime Day Sees Thrifty Shoppers As Inflation Woes Weigh
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN shoppers largely skipped expensive purchases during its second Prime sale for 2022. The customers favored pantry items and affordable gifts over big-ticket items like televisions and laptops, Bloomberg reported. The average order size as of 1 p.m. in New York on October 12 was $46.44, down 23%...
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
Jim Cramer's Take On The Biggest Losers Of Nasdaq 100: 'If You're Living In A House Of Pain, You Should Move'
Television personality Jim Cramer has reportedly warned investors to avoid the Nasdaq 100 stocks while highlighting the worst-performing stocks in the quarter. “These seven biggest losers from the third quarter are simply representative of the House of Pain the index has become. By the way, if you’re living in a house of pain, you should move,” Cramer said according to CNBC.
Nasdaq ends at 2-year low as U.S. stocks extend losing streak to 5 days
U.S. stocks ended a choppy session mostly lower Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite closing at its lowest in more than two years as the tech-heavy index and the S&P 500 index extended a losing streak to five sessions. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain...
Apple contractor lost her job a month after her TikTok post on the company's offices went viral, report says
Nylah Boone told The Verge her contract was not renewed about a month after posting a video about working in Apple's offices.
Intel reportedly cutting thousands of jobs as PC market slows
As shown by various reports in recent months, the PC market is slowing down in 2022 compared to previous years. Besides the PC vendors themselves, one of the companies most affected by this decline is Intel, which is now reportedly cutting thousands of jobs to reduce losses in its revenue.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
