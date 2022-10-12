ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Barbarella’: Sydney Sweeney leads remake of Jane Fonda’s cult classic film

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
 3 days ago

Sydney Sweeney is taking a trip to the 41st century.

The “Euphoria” starlet, 25, is stepping into Jane Fonda’s metallic, knee-high boots in an upcoming remake of the 1968 film “Barbarella.”

Sweeney will be appearing in — as well as executive-producing — the film for Sony Pictures, Deadline confirmed on Tuesday.

The sci-fi flick was based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series and starred Fonda, now 84, as a glamorous futuristic space astronaut as she battles evil across the cosmos.

Roger Vadim directed the picture more than 50 years ago and, while the movie wasn’t initially a box-office hit, it became a cult classic over time.

The film earned much praise in the United Kingdom, and it became the year’s second-highest-grossing film.

Jane Fonda in “Barbarella,” circa 1968.
Everett Collection

A director, writer and a full cast list for the remake have yet to be announced.

John Phillip Law, Anita Pallenberg, Milo O’Shea, Marcel Marceau and Claude Dauphin also starred alongside Fonda in “Barbarella.”

The “White Lotus” star currently has several projects under her belt, including a supportive role in the “Spider-Man” spinoff, “Madame Web.”

Sweeney, who just launched a production company of her own, also recently finished shooting the movie “National Anthem” with singer Halsey.

The sci-fi film was directed by French filmmaker Roger Vadim.
Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bF9EvibqKK8?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The Spokane, Washington-born actress caused a stir earlier this year when she claimed “ they don’t pay actors like they used to ” — despite her Emmy nomination , starring roles in upcoming movies and her first $3 million mansion .

However, in August, she spoke to IndieWire at length about her growing career and that she feels that she has an array of options when picking her roles.

“Being able to be in the position that I am now, where I can say ‘no,’ is terrifying. I get so scared. I don’t like saying ‘no,’ ” Sweeney told the publication at the time.

Sweeney has several projects in production and recently purchased a multimillion-dollar home.
Getty Images for InStyle

She continued, “I actually write letters to people saying, ‘I’m so sorry I’m saying no,’ because I don’t like being that person. [I want] to make sure I’m choosing characters that will surprise the audience.”

“I’m still in the ‘Is this happening? Is this real?’ phase,” she added, noting how her name is now up in the award-worthy ranks with icons such as Patricia Arquette and Christina Ricci.

But she still gets blinded by stars in spite of her own fame.

“I’m constantly still starstruck and can’t believe this life is real,” Sweeney said. “Because for years and years and years, I dreamt and worked so hard in the hopes of being able to just have one line in a scene with somebody like that.”

