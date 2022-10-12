ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Chatham Islands#Mass#Shark Attacks
CNET

See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons

Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
WILDLIFE
Outsider.com

Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO

When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
The Guardian

Microplastics found in 75% of fish in New Zealand, report shows

Microplastics are found in three of every four of New Zealand’s fish, huge portions of indigenous seabirds and marine species are threatened with extinction, and warmer oceans are becoming uninhabitable to native species, a stark new government report on the state of the country’s oceans has found. The...
WILDLIFE
Daily Mail

Secrets of a doomed ship as divers find 111-year-old wreck off Australia's west coast and reveal what REALLY caused the Finnish-owned vessel to sink and how one sailor miraculously escaped to a deserted island while the rest of the crew perished

Divers have made the incredible discovery of a 111-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Western Australia that went missing during a massive cyclone. The Finnish-owned Glenbank disappeared in 1911 after hitting a ferocious storm in the Dampier Marine Park, northeast of Cape Lambert. Only one seaman survived, a 22-year-old Fin who was rescued after swimming to a nearby island.
AUSTRALIA
CNET

Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old

Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
WILDLIFE
ScienceAlert

Mexico's Earthquake Last Week Created a 'Desert Tsunami' in a Distant Cave​​

Last Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific coast of Mexico at 11.05 am local time. Five minutes later and 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) away, a researcher at Death Valley National Park in California noticed something strange. Biological science technician Ambre Chaudoin was peering down into the famous limestone cavern known as Devils Hole when the usually calm entrance to the desert aquifer began to churn and swirl. "This is a big earthquake, wherever it is," Chaudoin can be heard saying in the background of her footage. "I don't think I've ever been here when there was such a large quake." Soon...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’

Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau

Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
FRANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy