Photos show the tragic mass stranding event the killed a super pod of 200 whales in Australia
Experts suspect that the super pod of pilot whales chased its squid prey into the shallow waters at Macquarie Heads in Tasmania and became trapped.
Dead Whales Rotting on Beach Will Create Feast 'Bonanza'
Up to 477 whales have washed up on remote New Zealand beaches in the last few days, making the clearing effort nearly impossible.
Hundreds of whales trapped on same Australian beach as mass stranding two years ago
The pod of about 230 whales swam ashore, baffling scientists and prompting rescue efforts.
Nearly 500 pilot whales died after getting beached in 2 stranding incidents in New Zealand over the past week
The New Zealand conservation department said the whales were euthanized rather than re-floated, and will decompose on the beaches they died on.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
California fisherman capture video of extremely rare megamouth shark off San Diego coast
Fishermen reportedly spotted an extremely rare breed of shark 30 miles off the coast of San Diego. The megamouth sharks are an elusive breed with years passing between sightings. Early on Sunday, Val Costescu, David Stabile, and Andrew Chang went fishing off the coast when they captured a video of...
See the World's Heaviest Bony Fish, Which Weighs a Staggering 3 Tons
Talk about an absolute unit. A team of researchers released a study this week on what they're calling "the heaviest bony fish in the world," a giant sunfish found dead and floating in the Azores in the Atlantic Ocean in late 2021. Bony fish, as the description suggests, have skeletons...
Shark Strapped With GPS Swims in Shape of a Shark: PHOTO
When an organization strapped a GPS to a great white shark, they were not expecting the great white to swim a self-portrait. However, that’s exactly what it did. The 13-foot great white, named Breton, was tagged in 2020 by a charity named OCEARCH. Breton swam along the east coast of the United States.
LOOK: Massive Swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish Wash Up on Ocracoke Island
We got ourselves a jellyfish jamboree. A massive swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish recently washed up on the northern end of Ocracoke Island, according to a report from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore (CHNS). The bizarre moment was caught on camera by the National Seashore. However, multiple onlookers and residents have...
Microplastics found in 75% of fish in New Zealand, report shows
Microplastics are found in three of every four of New Zealand’s fish, huge portions of indigenous seabirds and marine species are threatened with extinction, and warmer oceans are becoming uninhabitable to native species, a stark new government report on the state of the country’s oceans has found. The...
Secrets of a doomed ship as divers find 111-year-old wreck off Australia's west coast and reveal what REALLY caused the Finnish-owned vessel to sink and how one sailor miraculously escaped to a deserted island while the rest of the crew perished
Divers have made the incredible discovery of a 111-year-old shipwreck off the coast of Western Australia that went missing during a massive cyclone. The Finnish-owned Glenbank disappeared in 1911 after hitting a ferocious storm in the Dampier Marine Park, northeast of Cape Lambert. Only one seaman survived, a 22-year-old Fin who was rescued after swimming to a nearby island.
Giant Shark Tooth Found Deep in the Ocean May Be Millions of Years Old
Talk about chompers. A team of ocean explorers discovered an absolute unit of a shark tooth and it may trace back millions of years to a time when colossal predators roamed the sea. The Exploration Vessel Nautilus team described the tooth as an "awesome find" on Wednesday. While the researchers...
Mexico's Earthquake Last Week Created a 'Desert Tsunami' in a Distant Cave
Last Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific coast of Mexico at 11.05 am local time. Five minutes later and 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) away, a researcher at Death Valley National Park in California noticed something strange. Biological science technician Ambre Chaudoin was peering down into the famous limestone cavern known as Devils Hole when the usually calm entrance to the desert aquifer began to churn and swirl. "This is a big earthquake, wherever it is," Chaudoin can be heard saying in the background of her footage. "I don't think I've ever been here when there was such a large quake." Soon...
Dolphins Chase Great White Shark in Incredibly Rare and Baffling Footage
"[This] highlights the fact that there may also be other interactions that we may not be aware of yet," marine biologist Stephanie Plön told Newsweek.
Island of Death Circled by Sharks Has Seen 4,000 Whales Perish in 120 Years
Over the past week, 477 pilot whales have washed ashore in the Chatham Islands—a hotspot and a death trap for the species.
WATCH: Italy Volcano Eruption Causes ‘Mini Tsunami’
Earlier this week, Italy’s Stromboli volcano erupted earlier this week. The crazy eruption shot a plume of ash into the sky and even create a “mini tsunami.”. Authorities have issued warnings to the surrounding population in the wake of the volcanic activity. The volcano started erupting around 4...
Nearly 480 whales die tragically, washed up on beach
Last Friday, an awful sight appeared on Chatham Island, located off the coast of mainland New Zealand in the Pacific Ocean: a group of around 240 pilot whales washed up on the beach.
Inside the underwater laboratory 32ft below the frozen surface of the Arctic Ocean where a daredevil French adventurer plans to live for six months - following in the footsteps of his hero Jacques Cousteau
Imagine spending six months in an underwater laboratory buried 32ft beneath the surface of the frozen Arctic Ocean. Well, that is exactly what French adventurer Alban Michon is planning to do if he can secure €14 million (£12.2 million) funding in time for the project's launch in 2025.
Discovered in the deep: the sea cucumber that lives a jellyfish life
Wafting through the deep sea is a diaphanous creature that resembles a jellyfish, but is in fact something else entirely. Pelagothuria natatrix, meaning swimming sea cucumber, belongs to a group of animals better known for lying around on the seabed like giant, rubbery worms. This sea cucumber was first named...
