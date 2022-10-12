Last Monday, September 19, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake shook the Pacific coast of Mexico at 11.05 am local time. Five minutes later and 2,400 kilometers (1,500 miles) away, a researcher at Death Valley National Park in California noticed something strange. Biological science technician Ambre Chaudoin was peering down into the famous limestone cavern known as Devils Hole when the usually calm entrance to the desert aquifer began to churn and swirl. "This is a big earthquake, wherever it is," Chaudoin can be heard saying in the background of her footage. "I don't think I've ever been here when there was such a large quake." Soon...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 18 DAYS AGO