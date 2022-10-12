Read full article on original website
Five-star QB Jadyn Davis updates decision timeline
Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day QB Jadyn Davis opens up about why he'll be deciding on which school he'll commit to sooner rather than later.
goduke.com
Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff
CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
ACC commissioner: 'No remorse' over not making football title game changes for 2022
Charlotte, N.C. — Despite an acknowledged "imbalance of power" between the league's two divisions, ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said he did not regret the league's decision to wait until 2023 to pit the top two football teams against each other in the championship game. The Atlantic Division champion and...
thecharlottepost.com
West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough
West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough. School board votes to honor winner of five state titles over 34 seasons. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Wednesday to name West Charlotte High's gym after former basketball coach Charles McCullough, an alumnus who led the Lions to five state titles.
fortmillprepsports.com
Wilson makes college decision to head to the Queen City
When Catawba Ridge Copperhead Audrey Wilson crushes a softball, it doesn’t waste any time getting out of the ball park. When it came time to pick a college, Wilson didn’t waste any time either. A junior, Wilson’s official recruiting began Sept. 1. By Oct. 7, Wilson, 16, announced...
WBTV
‘A great human being:’ West Charlotte High gym renamed for graduate, longtime coach Charles A. McCullough Sr.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is keeping the legacy of a longtime coach and mentor alive in the very school he attended. During Wednesday’s board of education meeting, the board unanimously voted to rename the West Charlotte High School gymnasium to the Charles A. McCullough, Sr. Athletic Center.
High school football teams honor 15-year-old teammate who was murdered at pool party
CHARLOTTE — Two high school football teams are hitting the field Thursday night in honor of a teammate who was taken too soon. John Morales was shot and killed at a pool party over Memorial Day weekend. On Thursday, he would have celebrated his 16th birthday. There aren’t many...
Photos: Historic images from the 1939 Duke-Carolina rivalry game
See historic images from the overflow crowd at Duke
NC A&T student designs sneakers for Nike honoring HBCUs
A Charlotte native is a part of a campaign with Nike that highlights HBCUs like North Carolina A&T.
country1037fm.com
Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night
If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
Charlotte student's Instagram post removed over reference to 'team white supremacy'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo posted by a Charlotte Catholic High School student to Instagram with a reference to "team white supremacy" has been removed. The school said the photo was posted to social media after a field hockey team scrimmage. The game consisted of a team wearing white and a team wearing blue. After the white team won the game, the photo was posted to social media and included the caption, which the school principal said, contained the "title the student did not immediately recognize held a double meaning and was offensive."
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
Huntersville man wins $1 million scratch-off prize, takes home $426K
CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man from Huntersville turned $25 into a small fortune this week after winning the top prize on a scratch-off ticket, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. According to the state, Samuel Cureton bought a Spectacular Riches scratch-off from Shoprite Markets in Cornelius and hit...
Charlotte radio legend 'Chatty Hattie' inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — She’s a native Charlottean who became a legendary radio personality. Her given name, recorded in the family Bible, is Hattie Leeper. By the time she was a teenager and on the air at WGIV radio, she was “Chatty” Hattie. Back in those days,...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Man Wins 150,000 And Gets to Do What He’s Been Dreaming Of
67-year-old Thomas Pharr of Charlotte says he has wanted to fix up his house for a long time and now that dream can finally come true. Sometimes when you put your thoughts and wishes out there, they find their way to you and that is exactly what happened with Thomas and his wife.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charlotte, North Carolina
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charlotte for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charlotte. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Raleigh News & Observer
Regal closing south Charlotte movie theater as parent company confronts bankruptcy
It’s time to roll the end credits for a Charlotte movie theater in South Park. With the last showings of movies like “Halloween Ends” at 8:10 p.m. Sunday, Regal Phillips Place at 6911 Phillips Place Court will permanently close. “As part of our real estate optimization strategy,...
Black worker quits, sues after facility owner’s grandson spews slurs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — How powerful is the N-word?. So powerful that multiple courts around the country have ruled that a single utterance by a supervisor is enough to establish a racially hostile work environment. “The N-word has a special place,” says UNC law professor Jeffrey Hirsch. “The courts are...
WBTV
Economic development announcement a ‘big win’ for Kannapolis, Rowan County
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis City Council and Fortius Capital Partners celebrated the groundbreaking of Lakeshore Corporate Park on Thursday. The corporate park will be located on a 55-acre site at Lane Street near the Interstate 85 Exit 63 interchange and has excellent access to Charlotte and Greensboro. The...
247Sports
