ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goduke.com

Duke Wraps Up at ACC Basketball Tipoff

CHARLOTTE – The annual ACC Men's Basketball Tipoff was held on Wednesday at the Westin Charlotte, with all 15 conference teams in attendance to discuss the upcoming 2022-23 season. First-year head coach Jon Scheyer was joined by team captain Jeremy Roach and graduate transfer Jacob Grandison, speaking to the...
DURHAM, NC
thecharlottepost.com

West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough

West Charlotte High gym named for basketball coach Charles McCullough. School board votes to honor winner of five state titles over 34 seasons. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg school board voted Wednesday to name West Charlotte High's gym after former basketball coach Charles McCullough, an alumnus who led the Lions to five state titles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
College Basketball
Charlotte, NC
Basketball
City
Hamilton, NC
State
Alaska State
State
Florida State
City
Cleveland, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
State
Georgia State
fortmillprepsports.com

Wilson makes college decision to head to the Queen City

When Catawba Ridge Copperhead Audrey Wilson crushes a softball, it doesn’t waste any time getting out of the ball park. When it came time to pick a college, Wilson didn’t waste any time either. A junior, Wilson’s official recruiting began Sept. 1. By Oct. 7, Wilson, 16, announced...
FORT MILL, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Enfield
Person
Leonard Hamilton
country1037fm.com

Food Network’s “Triple D” Returns To North Carolina Friday Night

If there’s one thing that can never be said about the state of North Carolina it’s, “Wow, there’s nowhere good to eat!” You certainly don’t have to remind the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives” of this. Guy Fieri’s popular show has spotlighted more than 30 spots in the Queen City and Tar Heel State. Tomorrow night, it returns its spotlight-this time on a staple of the North Carolina coast. The Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant in Moorehead City will be featured.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man wins $200K on 2nd chance scratch-off drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man won big on a second chance scratch-off drawing, the North Carolina Lottery announced Wednesday. Charlotte resident Herbert Rivenbark bought a ‘Multiply the Cash’ scratch-off ticket and won on a second chance, where players can scan tickets into accounts for an automatic chance to win in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Charlotte student's Instagram post removed over reference to 'team white supremacy'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A photo posted by a Charlotte Catholic High School student to Instagram with a reference to "team white supremacy" has been removed. The school said the photo was posted to social media after a field hockey team scrimmage. The game consisted of a team wearing white and a team wearing blue. After the white team won the game, the photo was posted to social media and included the caption, which the school principal said, contained the "title the student did not immediately recognize held a double meaning and was offensive."
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Georgia
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize. Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Charlotte, North Carolina

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Charlotte for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Charlotte. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
CHARLOTTE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

55K+
Followers
383K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy