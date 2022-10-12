Read full article on original website
Fire displaces two on Madison’s west side
MADISON, Wis. — A house fire on Madison’s west side Thursday afternoon displaced two people, the city’s fire department said. The fire broke out just before 12:50 p.m. at a home in the 4200 block of Doncaster Drive, the Madison Fire Department said in an incident report. Contractors were working on the home’s exterior using a “heat-conducting device” when...
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023
BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
First look inside temporary men's homeless shelter opening at Zeier Road
Janesville police did not indicate which law enforcement agency owned the items. Eighty-seven veterans from Madison visited war memorials built to honor their service in Washington, D.C. First solar panels installed at Yahara Solar Project. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The Yahara Solar Project, which is being built on county-owned...
South Side grocery store plans expansion to serve food desert
The owner of Luna’s Groceries plans to tackle another food desert in Dane County. Before Mariam Maldonado opened Luna’s Groceries in 2019, the Allied Drive neighborhood of Madison’s South Side was a food desert for almost 10 years. Maldonado lives in that neighborhood. She said the nearest grocery store was four miles from her house.
Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 near DeForest to be closed overnight
DEFOREST, Wis. — Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 will remain closed overnight Friday after a crane truck hit the River Road bridge near DeForest earlier in the day. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crane truck was heading south on the highway with the boom arm extended around 11:40 a.m. when it hit the bridge and rolled onto its side. The...
$90 million housing project proposed for Tenney Park area
Chicago-based Vermilion Development is proposing a $90 million, six-story, 445-unit apartment building adjacent to Tenney Park, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The project would raze a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. and replace it with four buildings ranging from three to six stories. The higher buildings would offer views of Lake Mendota and the state Capitol, and the market-rate apartments would take advantage of the bike paths and public transit as well as add density to the area. The project includes parking garages, rooftop decks on two of the buildings, and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city next month, with construction slated to begin in fall 2023 and take approximately 15 months to complete.
MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting . In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.
Meet the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin celebrates women who struggle with mobility. In 2023, Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie was awarded the title. Her platform is “Caregiving is Caring.”. Heathcote joined NBC15 on Thursday in the WMTV studio to talk about what she’ll be advocating for the...
Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work. Wisconsin Emergency Management and...
Wis. State Patrol: Two injured, lane closures expected after crane arm hits highway overpass
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured Friday morning while driving near DeForest after the arm of a crane extended and hit an overpass, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) said. Initial reports from the DOT – De Forest Post say that the crane truck was traveling south around...
Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program
MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
NBC15 Team Volunteers at Design for a Difference
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With only days left until the final reveal, volunteers were hard at work on the interior makeover of the Common Threads School Program. The Common Threads Family Resource Center School Program serves autistic and neurodivergent students from across South Central Wisconsin. The Executive Director of Common Threads Kate Poppe said the nonprofit organization uses identity-first language because many people in the autism community prefer terminology such as “autistic” or “autistic person” versus “person with autism” as they feel autism is an inherent part of their identity. On the Common Threads website, this article is listed as an explanation as to why the organization uses identity-first language.
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
MPD: Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian remains in critical condition a day after being struck by a vehicle on Madison’s west side, the Madison Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon. MPD’s report states the driver was turning right off S. High Point Road onto Mineral Point Rd. shortly after 6:30...
Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Are snow days a thing of the past? Since the pandemic and the rise of virtual learning, school district leaders all over the nation are discussing what to do when bad weather hits. “I know those are the nights our families are watching the weather. We...
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
