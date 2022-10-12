Read full article on original website
Related
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry and warm for the weekend! Moderate air quality due to wildfire smoke -Briana
The sunshine continues! Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Cool morning temperatures in the 40s. As of now, travel weather is looking great west or east for the busy travel weekend. The pleasant forecast continues to start off next week with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:12am Sunset: 6:12pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:18am Sunset: 6:17pm.
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 70s continue through the upcoming weekend -Briana
Beautiful and sunny again today across the Northwest! Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Cool morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine and 70s tomorrow. As of now, travel weather is looking great west or east for the busy travel weekend. The pleasant forecast continues to start off next week with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:11am Sunset: 6:13pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:17am Sunset: 6:19pm.
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
When Will Snow Start Falling in Tri-Cities? Weather Experts Tell Us
When Will Tri-Cities Washington Get Its First Snowfall Of The Season?. I can't believe how quickly fall is upon us and with fall that means our first Tri-Cities snowfall can't be far behind. As we get closer to winter, our usual track record of a first dusting of snow near...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Say It Ain’t Snow? National Weather Service Reveals Winter Forecast for Boise
Does anyone think that Idaho’s favorite weather meme is broken? Our state is notorious for having 12 seasons, but we’ve been stuck in the one that’s only supposed to last one week!. We’ll likely share this post again weeks from when we’re writing it, but right now...
yaktrinews.com
Wildfire smoke to linger across Washington through the weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire smoke is forecasted to linger across Washington through the weekend. Models show that the smoke is likely going to get worse before it gets better. The Washington Department of Health wants to remind people that days of consistent smoke exposure can take a toll on your health. Limiting time outside, closing windows and doors and filtering indoor air are easy ways to reduce smoke exposure.
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
KUOW
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?
October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Insane’: Massive meteor lights up sky over western Washington
SEATTLE — A meteorite glowed brightly over Seattle Wednesday night, and many Seattleites took to social media after capturing it on video. The meteor was seen just after 10:15 p.m. and people quickly took to Twitter to share their videos. The National Weather Service Seattle confirmed in replies that it was a meteor.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State
WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Massive Elk Shot In Idaho Stirs Up Huge Controversy With Avid Hunters
A massive elk was shot in Idaho that could potentially be record-breaking. However, it is causing some serious issues with avid hunters due to the nature of the way the elk was killed. When I wrote the original story about the elk being shot, I could not find information about...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yaktrinews.com
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Chronicle
Proposed Washington Bill Would Stop Power and Water Shutoffs During Extreme Heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year's legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut off...
Chronicle
Washington Gas Prices Rise Three Weeks Running
For the third week in a row, Washingtonians have seen an increase in prices at the pump. Washington's average gas price is $5.40 as of Monday, an increase of 10 cents over the last week, according to AAA data. Gas prices in the state rank as the fifth most expensive,...
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
ncwlife.com
Boat cleaning stations installed to fight invasive species in lakes
In its efforts to keep invasive species out of lakes, the state has begun installing free boat cleaning stations, with the most recent opening Tuesday at Lake Roosevelt. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the stations are called CD3 units because they are used to clean, drain, dry and dispose.
Can You Name The Oldest Town In Washington State?
Washington State is full of history! If you’re a fan of old things, then you’ll love this blog post. We’re going to explore the oldest town in Washington State. Spoiler alert: it’s not Seattle!. Washington State is home to a lot of history. From the first...
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion
Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
Northern giant hornet appears undetected in Washington state
The Asian giant hornet, renamed the Northern giant hornet, seems to have completely disappeared in Washington state. Researchers with the Washington State Department of Agriculture said 960 giant hornet traps and 373 volunteer traps were set up in areas where hornets were believed to be over the summer. So far,...
Comments / 0