Oregon State

First Alert Weather: Sunny, dry and warm for the weekend! Moderate air quality due to wildfire smoke -Briana

The sunshine continues! Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Cool morning temperatures in the 40s. As of now, travel weather is looking great west or east for the busy travel weekend. The pleasant forecast continues to start off next week with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:12am Sunset: 6:12pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:18am Sunset: 6:17pm.
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and 70s continue through the upcoming weekend -Briana

Beautiful and sunny again today across the Northwest! Highs will range from the mid to upper 70s in Eastern Washington and Oregon. Cool morning temperatures in the 40s. Sunshine and 70s tomorrow. As of now, travel weather is looking great west or east for the busy travel weekend. The pleasant forecast continues to start off next week with light winds, sunshine and highs in the 70s. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:11am Sunset: 6:13pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:17am Sunset: 6:19pm.
Wildfire smoke to linger across Washington through the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — Wildfire smoke is forecasted to linger across Washington through the weekend. Models show that the smoke is likely going to get worse before it gets better. The Washington Department of Health wants to remind people that days of consistent smoke exposure can take a toll on your health. Limiting time outside, closing windows and doors and filtering indoor air are easy ways to reduce smoke exposure.
When is someone going to turn on the rain around Washington?

October has been warmer and drier than typical Northwest fall weather. Now, it might finally be time to cover up the BBQ, get out your boots, and install fresh wipers — rain is showing up on the forecast. Starting Oct. 19, the National Weather Service says Washington will be...
‘Insane’: Massive meteor lights up sky over western Washington

SEATTLE — A meteorite glowed brightly over Seattle Wednesday night, and many Seattleites took to social media after capturing it on video. The meteor was seen just after 10:15 p.m. and people quickly took to Twitter to share their videos. The National Weather Service Seattle confirmed in replies that it was a meteor.
Six Large Wildfires Continue to Burn in Washington State

WASHINGTON STATE — There are six large fires in Washington according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center as of Oct. 12. “It may be October, but it’s clear we’re not out of the woods when it comes to wildfire smoke and the dangers it can bring,” said Kaitlyn Kelly, Air Quality Policy Specialist in a release by the Washington Department of Health.
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
Weather
Environment
BLM lifting fire restritions in Eastern Washington

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions are being lifted on public lands in Eastern Washington. The Bureau of Land Management will formally lift the restrictions in Adams, Asotin, Benton, Chelan, Columbia, Douglas, Ferry, Franklin, Garfield, Grant, Kittitas, Klickitat, Lincoln, Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, Walla Walla, Whitman and Yakima Counties on Friday.
Washington Gas Prices Rise Three Weeks Running

For the third week in a row, Washingtonians have seen an increase in prices at the pump. Washington's average gas price is $5.40 as of Monday, an increase of 10 cents over the last week, according to AAA data. Gas prices in the state rank as the fifth most expensive,...
Boat cleaning stations installed to fight invasive species in lakes

In its efforts to keep invasive species out of lakes, the state has begun installing free boat cleaning stations, with the most recent opening Tuesday at Lake Roosevelt. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife said the stations are called CD3 units because they are used to clean, drain, dry and dispose.
WATCH: Man Hunting in Idaho Gets Stalked and Charged by Mountain Lion

Hunting season has officially begun, and many people are out looking to get their first tag of the season. Hunting can be a long process and can often lead to getting down on yourself and depressed when you spend hours or days hunting but have nothing to show for it. While going hours or days without seeing any kind of potential tag can be frustrating and disappointing, seeing nothing beats the alternative that one hunter in Idaho recently experienced.
