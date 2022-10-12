Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State completes comeback, beats Wisconsin 4-3The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 14 Ohio State opens Big Ten play against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Largest Antique Mall in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, WI
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stover emerges as scoring threat in No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 rout of WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at...
nbc15.com
MFD: 2 displaced by Madison fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department investigators determined a fire that drove two people from their homes Thursday afternoon was accidental. According to the fire department, the investigators found the fire was started as a result of exterior work being performed by contractors on a heat-conducting device. Firefighters were...
nbc15.com
Meet the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin!
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin celebrates women who struggle with mobility. In 2023, Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie was awarded the title. Her platform is “Caregiving is Caring.”. Heathcote joined NBC15 on Thursday in the WMTV studio to talk about what she’ll be advocating for the...
Daily Cardinal
South Side grocery store plans expansion to serve food desert
The owner of Luna’s Groceries plans to tackle another food desert in Dane County. Before Mariam Maldonado opened Luna’s Groceries in 2019, the Allied Drive neighborhood of Madison’s South Side was a food desert for almost 10 years. Maldonado lives in that neighborhood. She said the nearest grocery store was four miles from her house.
Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
nbc15.com
Celebrating 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail
NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The New Glarus community gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a celebration at the trailhead located at the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. Trail partners and local officials spoke before participants set off in a bike ride along the year-round trail.
nbc15.com
House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie
TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
nbc15.com
MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting . In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.
Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work. Wisconsin Emergency Management and...
rockrivercurrent.com
More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023
BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
nbc15.com
Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
ibmadison.com
$90 million housing project proposed for Tenney Park area
Chicago-based Vermilion Development is proposing a $90 million, six-story, 445-unit apartment building adjacent to Tenney Park, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The project would raze a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. and replace it with four buildings ranging from three to six stories. The higher buildings would offer views of Lake Mendota and the state Capitol, and the market-rate apartments would take advantage of the bike paths and public transit as well as add density to the area. The project includes parking garages, rooftop decks on two of the buildings, and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city next month, with construction slated to begin in fall 2023 and take approximately 15 months to complete.
nbc15.com
Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian. JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation. Officers Sanovich...
nbc15.com
Virtual day or snow day? Wisconsin school leaders discuss plans for cold weather learning
A man on the east side of Madison said he car was stolen and recovered, even without the keys. PROSECUTORS IN WAUKESHA PREDICT THEY WILL WRAP UP THEIR CASE AGAINST DARRELL BROOKS ON MONDAY. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. BROOKS IS ACCUSED OF DRIVING HIS S-U-V THROUGH THE WAUKESHA CHRISTMAS...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
nbc15.com
Wis. State Patrol: Two injured, lane closures expected after crane arm hits highway overpass
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people were injured Friday morning while driving near DeForest after the arm of a crane extended and hit an overpass, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) said. Initial reports from the DOT – De Forest Post say that the crane truck was traveling south around...
nbc15.com
Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
nbc15.com
Court appointed advocate builds special bond with child she represented
EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County court appointed special advocates are crucial to helping children process what can be a tough legal and foster care system. Ahead of Rock County CASA’s biggest annual fundraiser on Saturday in Janesville, 15-year-old Shyann Bracken shared that her advocate Twila Garza helped her feel safer during a tumultuous time.
Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program
MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
River Road bridge over I-39/90/94 near DeForest to be closed overnight
DEFOREST, Wis. — Southbound Interstate 39/90/94 will remain closed overnight Friday after a crane truck hit the River Road bridge near DeForest earlier in the day. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crane truck was heading south on the highway with the boom arm extended around 11:40 a.m. when it hit the bridge and rolled onto its side. The...
