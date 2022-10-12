ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

New homeless shelter opens on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — The new temporary shelter for men experiencing homelessness opened its doors Thursday evening on Madison’s east side. Moving crews on Thursday delivered and set up furniture ahead of the facility’s opening. The shelter, located inside a former retail building at 2002 Zeier Road near East Towne Mall, officially opened at 5 p.m., replacing the Porchlight-run shelter at...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MFD: 2 displaced by Madison fire

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Fire Department investigators determined a fire that drove two people from their homes Thursday afternoon was accidental. According to the fire department, the investigators found the fire was started as a result of exterior work being performed by contractors on a heat-conducting device. Firefighters were...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Meet the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Each year, Ms. Wheelchair Wisconsin celebrates women who struggle with mobility. In 2023, Annie Heathcote of Mazomanie was awarded the title. Her platform is “Caregiving is Caring.”. Heathcote joined NBC15 on Thursday in the WMTV studio to talk about what she’ll be advocating for the...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

South Side grocery store plans expansion to serve food desert

The owner of Luna’s Groceries plans to tackle another food desert in Dane County. Before Mariam Maldonado opened Luna’s Groceries in 2019, the Allied Drive neighborhood of Madison’s South Side was a food desert for almost 10 years. Maldonado lives in that neighborhood. She said the nearest grocery store was four miles from her house.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Vehicle reported stolen in Madison found at Windsor hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. — A vehicle reported stolen from a south Madison hotel Thursday morning was later found at the same hotel in Windsor where a deputy from the Dane County Sheriff’s Office fatally shot a person Thursday night, but officials have not confirmed whether the two are connected. The Madison Police Department said officers got a call about a stolen...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Celebrating 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail

NEW GLARUS, Wis. (WMTV) - The New Glarus community gathered to celebrate 50 years of the Sugar River State Trail Friday. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) hosted a celebration at the trailhead located at the New Glarus Chamber of Commerce. Trail partners and local officials spoke before participants set off in a bike ride along the year-round trail.
NEW GLARUS, WI
nbc15.com

House likely ‘total loss’ after fire in Mazomanie

TOWN OF MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A house will likely be considered a total loss after catching fire early Saturday morning. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on fire along County Highway Y in the Town of Mazomanie just after 5 a.m. According to officials, there...
MAZOMANIE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Stolen car found at Windsor Super 8

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a stolen vehicle Thursday night at a Super 8 motel involved in an officer involved shooting . In it’s report, MPD said the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day in the 1600 block of the Beltline. In MPD’s list of City-Wide Notable Calls, it reported that the vehicle was later located at a Super 8 in the Town of Windsor.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Emergency response preparation exercise underway in Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Disaster can strike at any time, which is why it’s important to be prepared. That reality is why first responders, amateur radio operators and communication experts from across Wisconsin are in Janesville this week for an exercise aimed at helping them practice coordination among agencies and learn how various pieces of equipment work. Wisconsin Emergency Management and...
JANESVILLE, WI
rockrivercurrent.com

More residential lofts coming to downtown Beloit in summer 2023

BELOIT, Wis. — Geronimo Hospitality Group is building 83 residential units in downtown and expects to finish in summer 2023. The second phase of the Wright & Wagner Lofts is under construction at Grand Avenue and Broad Street, nearby other Geronimo businesses like Velvet Buffalo and Blue Collar Coffee Co.
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Lake Mills PD searching for Culver’s drive-thru robbery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Lake Mills Police Department is asking for help locating a man accused of robbing multiple Culver’s restaurants across several Wisconsin cities. The police department warned that the individual could be armed and dangerous and urged people not to approach or try to apprehend him.
MADISON, WI
ibmadison.com

$90 million housing project proposed for Tenney Park area

Chicago-based Vermilion Development is proposing a $90 million, six-story, 445-unit apartment building adjacent to Tenney Park, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The project would raze a two-story, 46,952-square-foot office building at 1617 Sherman Ave. and replace it with four buildings ranging from three to six stories. The higher buildings would offer views of Lake Mendota and the state Capitol, and the market-rate apartments would take advantage of the bike paths and public transit as well as add density to the area. The project includes parking garages, rooftop decks on two of the buildings, and a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units. The developer intends to submit land use plans to the city next month, with construction slated to begin in fall 2023 and take approximately 15 months to complete.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville police officers help with Hurricane Ian cleanup

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Janesville Police Department officers took time away from their families and jobs to help with cleanup efforts in Florida after Hurricane Ian. JPD officers Joseph Sanovich and Carmen Roche headed to Florida after the hurricane to help with humanitarian efforts following the devastation. Officers Sanovich...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Owner likely left keys in stolen vehicle, Madison police say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department recovered a vehicle last night that had been stolen after its owner likely left the keys in it. The vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day. MPD’s incident report indicates officers responded around 6:30 a.m. to the 1600 block of W. Beltline Hwy.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Court appointed advocate builds special bond with child she represented

EDGERTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County court appointed special advocates are crucial to helping children process what can be a tough legal and foster care system. Ahead of Rock County CASA’s biggest annual fundraiser on Saturday in Janesville, 15-year-old Shyann Bracken shared that her advocate Twila Garza helped her feel safer during a tumultuous time.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Payments begin going out in Madison’s guaranteed income pilot program

MADISON, Wis. — About 3,000 people applied for a pilot program that gives low-income families in Madison $500 a month, city officials said Wednesday. The program’s first payments have already been handed out. The Madison Forward Fund was announced earlier this year as a way to help families in need purchase basic necessities. The money is given unconditionally, meaning recipients...
MADISON, WI

