Golf

Golf.com

Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan

Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
GOLF
The Associated Press

PGA TOUR® 2K23 Now Available Worldwide, Bringing Players “More Golf. More Game.”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005070/en/ Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. (Graphic: Business Wire)
VIDEO GAMES
Golf Digest

Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'

Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever

Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle

It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Robert MacIntyre compares Valderrama to famous major venue at Andalucia Masters

European Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre described Valderrama as "the closest thing we have to Augusta" after another solid start to the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters. MacIntyre, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the DS Automobiles Italian Open, shot 4-under-par in the first round at the...
GOLF

