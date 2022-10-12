Read full article on original website
Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking
Tiger Woods has dropped to his lowest-ever position in the Official World Golf Ranking. The post Tiger Woods Has Sunk to His Lowest Point in the Official World Golf Ranking appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Rickie Fowler grabs Zozo Championship co-lead with bogey-free 63 in Japan
Rickie Fowler said his focus at the Zozo Championship was to stay present and keep moving forward. It obviously worked, since he didn’t even realize he was bogey-free until he was told so after his round. Fowler turned in a seven-under 63 on Friday at the Zozo Championship in...
PGA TOUR® 2K23 Now Available Worldwide, Bringing Players “More Golf. More Game.”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005070/en/ Today, 2K announced PGA TOUR® 2K23, the latest entry in the golf simulation video game franchise from HB Studios, is now available worldwide on PlayStation®5 (PS5™), PlayStation®4 (PS4™), Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC via Steam. Featuring PGA TOUR icon and all-time sports great Tiger Woods as cover athlete, PGA TOUR 2K23 celebrates Woods’ legacy by introducing him as both a playable in-game pro and an Executive Director advising the game’s development team. (Graphic: Business Wire)
An Official World Golf Ranking Committee Member Thinks LIV Golf Should Get Points
Next season would be appropriate, the Asian Tour CEO said, while noting not all tours that get points meet every criteria.
Jack Nicklaus concerned PGA Tour has turned into 'two tiers'
Jack Nicklaus voiced concerns with the PGA Tour’s new schedule, worried recent changes could create two tours within the tour. Speaking to the Associated Press, Nicklaus said commissioner Jay Monahan has some work ahead to make the upcoming adjustments—specifically the elevation of a handful of tournaments—fit into the tour’s delicate tapestry.
LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever
Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
Xander bests Hideki, Brendan Steele hits nothing but cup and Rickie Fowler bounces back from Vegas fizzle
It was an inspired, if somewhat obvious pairing on Thursday for the first round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. Hideki Matsuyama, the national hero, Masters winner and defending Zozo champion, was put together with Xander Schauffele, who may be the country’s second-favorite golfer, given his family’s Japanese ties and his gold-medal triumph in the 2021 Japan Olympics. The third man in the grouping, the humorously hot-tempered Tyrrell Hatton, doesn’t exactly personify Switzerland as the middleman. But he’s as fun to watch as anybody and entertained at one point by coming back from making an 8 with four straight birdies.
2022 LIV Golf in Jeddah: Schedule, field of players, prize money, purse, live stream, watch online
Playing in back-to-back weeks for the first time in its existence, the end of the LIV Golf regular season is upon us. With six events under its belt, LIV Golf in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, serves as the final regular-season stop on the heels of an exciting tournament in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.
Tony Finau reveals the impact of PGA 2K23, Tiger Woods on golf’s viewership
PGA star Tony Finau recently attended the PGA Tour 2K23 Launch Event in Los Angeles, CA. Finau took some time to address the media and discussed the impact of PGA 2K23 on the game of golf’s viewership. “First of all, you have the opportunity to play as the pros,...
Robert MacIntyre compares Valderrama to famous major venue at Andalucia Masters
European Ryder Cup hopeful Robert MacIntyre described Valderrama as "the closest thing we have to Augusta" after another solid start to the Estrella Damn N.A. Andalucia Masters. MacIntyre, who beat Matt Fitzpatrick in a playoff to win the DS Automobiles Italian Open, shot 4-under-par in the first round at the...
