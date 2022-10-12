Lee County closing existing inland food, water points of distribution

Today marks two weeks since Hurricane Ian hit Southwest Florida. Lee County will continue to have inland Points of Distribution locations for food and water until 5 p.m. today.

The decision has been made based water and power are restored, businesses reopen, and nonprofits reopen, making additional food and meals available.

Previously:United Cajun Navy treating, feeding, soothing survivors in wake of Hurricane Ian

And:Lee County lifts countywide curfew except for Pine Island, Captiva

These locations will close at 5 p.m. today:

Old Bonita Library, 26876 Pine Ave, Bonita Springs

Cape Coral Leonard Street, 4820 Leonard St, Cape Coral

Estero High School Ballfield Park, 9100 Williams Road, Estero

North Fort Myers Recreation Center, 2000 N. Recreation Park Way, North Fort Myers

Fleamasters Fleamarket, 4135 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Fort Myers

Veterans Park Recreation Center, 55 Homestead Road S, Lehigh Acres

According to a Lee County press release, PODs for food and water are typically established for five to seven days immediately following a disaster, such as a hurricane, to provide needed support to residents as stores and utilities are widely unavailable. Food and water PODs first opened for Hurricane Ian relief in Lee County on Oct. 1.

The county will continue to work with its state and federal partners as well as its strong network of nonprofit organizations in our island communities to provide continued food and water supplies for residents as follows:

Fort Myers Beach – adjacent to Town Hall, 2525 Estero Blvd.

Pine Island – Beacon of Hope Church, 5090 Doug Taylor Cir, St James City

Sanibel Island –

Sanibel Elementary School, 3840 Sanibel Captiva Rd, Sanibel

Sanibel Community House, 2173 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel

Residents are encouraged to contact United Way at 2-1-1 or 239-433-3900 to be connected with resources. Hours are 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.