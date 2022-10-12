ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns sign local talent Saben Lee and Adonis Arms as training camp invites

By Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

Adonis Arms was on his way to lunch with his girlfriend in the Phoenix area when he got the call of a lifetime.

"I was literally opening the door and letting her walk out first (of an Airbnb) when my phone starts ringing," Arms said. "(His agent) was like, 'What are you doing?' I'm like 'I'm going to lunch.' He's like, 'You need to cancel that or take it to go 'cause you need to go to the Suns practice facility.'"

Huh?

"I was like, 'What's going on, why, what's up?'" Arms said. "He's like, 'What do you mean why? They want to sign you. Get over there. Work out with them.' I was like, 'Oh ok, let me go get my shoes and ball and I'm out of here.'"

The Suns ended up signing Arms and fellow local talent Saben Lee as training camp invites Tuesday and also waived Frank Jackson.

"I told my girl, 'I'm sorry, I got to do this, my dream is on the line so I got to go,'" Arms continued. "She was like, 'Get out of here. Bye. Let's do it.' So she came with me and she was sitting in the lobby. I was like dang, it's crazy. This is how God works."

Lee played high school ball at Corona Del Sol High in Tempe where he was first-team All-State his junior and senior year while Arms graduated from Desert Vista High after moving from Milwaukee to Phoenix at age 12.

"I was definitely excited," said Lee in describing the phone call he received about signing with the Suns. "I was really eager, excited. This is home for me. I was anxious, excited. Just happy to get up here, work and get things going."

The Suns now have 19 players on their roster including Jae Crowder, who hasn't attended training camp as the team has been trying to trade him .

Phoenix must have its standard roster down to 15 by 5 p.m. ET Monday for opening night. Ish Wainright and Duane Washington Jr. fill the team's allotted two-way slots.

The Suns open their regular season on Oct. 19 against Dallas at Footprint Center.

Lee played last season for Detroit where he averaged 5.6 points. The 6-2 guard, who was born in St. Louis,  was part of the Bojan Bogdanović trade that sent him to Utah in the offseason before the Jazz later waived him.

Utah drafted Lee out of Vanderbilt with the 38th overall pick in 2020.

Arms went undrafted in 2022 after one season at Texas Tech to cap a college career that included stops at Mesa Community College, Northwest Nazarene and Winthrop. The 6-5 guard played for the Nuggets in the 2022 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Game recap: 5 takeaways from Nuggets preseason comeback win over Suns

Averaging 9.4 points in summer league play, Arms was on Denver's camp roster before being waived.

The Suns still had camp invite Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, who played in their last two preseason games,  heading into the final preseason game Wednesday against Sacramento.

The 6-7 forward posted seven points and five rebounds against the Los Angeles Lakers in Vegas and eight points last Monday at Denver.

Luwawu-Cabarrot has played six NBA seasons as he was with the Atlanta Hawks last season.

Republic 1-on-1: Ayton addresses relationship with Monty Williams, offseason

Jackson also saw action against the Lakers and Nuggets. The 6-3 guard didn't score in either game after averaging a career-high 10.6 points for Detroit last season.

Like Luwawu-Cabarrot, Jackson also was a camp invite for the Suns.

Phoenix has been without starting forward Cam Johnson (right thumb sprain) and backup point guard Cameron Payne (right finger sprain) due to hand injuries they suffered against the Lakers .

They didn't play at Denver and were sitting out against Sacramento.

The Suns also were without Landry Shamet (left hip strain) and Dario Saric (personal reasons) for a second straight preseason game Wednesday.

Phoenix Suns: Here's what it's like when you're invited to training camp but not guaranteed a roster spot

Have opinion about current state of the Suns? Reach Suns Insider Duane Rankin at dmrankin@gannett.com or contact him at 480-787-1240. Follow him on Twitter at @DuaneRankin .

Support local journalism. Start your online subscription .

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix Suns sign local talent Saben Lee and Adonis Arms as training camp invites

Larry Brown Sports

Suns targeting prominent ex-Lakers guard?

The Phoenix Suns could be linking up with a former division foe. Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports reported Wednesday that the Suns have inquired about potentially acquiring Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson in exchange for forward Jae Crowder. The Suns continue to search for a viable Crowder trade, who is on an expiring $10.2 million contract for this season.
NBC Sports

Watch Grizzlies’ Ja Morant put on dunking clinic vs. Pistons

Ja Morant looks ready for the regular season to start. He was leaping out of the building and putting on a show in Detroit on Thursday night, especially in transition. But in the halfcourt, too. Morant finished with 31 points and the Grizzlies looked like their explosive young selves in...
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Sports

Report: Poole thought Draymond suspension wasn't necessary

It appears that Jordan Poole took the high road after his altercation in practice with Draymond Green last week. On Wednesday's edition of "NBA Today," NBA reporter Marc Spears clarified how Poole and the rest of his teammates felt about Draymond Green following the altercation. "Poole and Draymond spoke in...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Evan Mobley to Play in Preseason Finale; Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell Out

Mobley, of course, has missed the first three preseason games with a bum ankle, suffered early in training camp when his foot was stepped on. While Mobley is ready to roll, the Cavs standout backcourt of Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell will not make the trip. Center Jarrett Allen also stayed back in Cleveland, and all three are sitting out solely for the purpose of rest.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Kerr explains why Warriors waived Weatherspoon, Quinones

Letting go of players at any point is never easy, as Warriors coach Steve Kerr can attest to. Speaking with reporters Thursday after practice, Kerr explained how difficult it was for Golden State to release Quinndary Weatherspoon and Lester Quiñones. "Quinndary helped us win a championship last year," Kerr...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges rest for Phoenix Suns final preseason game

Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams needed more than a minute to address the roster situation heading into their final preseason game Wednesday against Sacramento at Footprint Center. Williams is resting Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges after playing them between 27 and 29 minutes in Monday's preseason...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Odds Vs Sacramento Kings

The final preseason game for the Phoenix Suns will be against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday. While the Suns have found some significant strides during their last two games, the Kings could prove to be their final challenge. The Kings are predominantly composed of a young core that can play...
PHOENIX, AZ
