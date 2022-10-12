ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seaford, DE

5 firefighters injured in blaze that destroyed Seaford warehouses Wednesday morning

By Shannon Marvel McNaught, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 2 days ago

Five firefighters were injured and two warehouses burned to the ground in a Wednesday morning blaze, leaving Seaford residents with lingering effects of the fire in the local air and water supply.

Firefighters responded to the scene about 7 a.m. in an industrial park in the 500 block of Harrington St. There, they found smoke and flames coming from two "warehouse/storage structures," according to the Delaware Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire also damaged other structures in the area.

Five firefighters were treated and released with burns and other injuries, according to a Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post. No other injuries were reported.

Damage is estimated at $1 million, the fire marshal's office said.

The fire marshal's office is investigating the origin and cause of the fire, and anyone with information should contact 302-856-5600.

Around 5:30 a.m., about an hour and a half before the warehouse fire, firefighters responded to an electrical emergency at the same address. Seaford Volunteer Fire Department Chief Jack Wilson said that incident involved downed electrical wires, but he did not know if it was at all related to the warehouse fire.

"Some issues" with fire hydrants were a factor in firefighters' response to the warehouse fire, according to both Wilson and Seaford City Manager Charles Anderson.

One of the closest fire hydrants to the scene was located on a dead-end road, which, in the gravity-fed system, results in the low pressure for fire hoses, Wilson said. In addition, a hydrant at Shipley and Harrington Streets was out of service.

"Unfortunately, the location of the building put it quite a way off the road from available fire hydrants," Seaford Public Works Director Berley Mears said in a statement. "As a result, multiple hydrants were used from distances further than desirable."

"We had (a hydrant) that was hit by a vehicle," Anderson said. "They're hard hydrants to work on because they're on state-maintained roads so you have to get permits."

Firefighters ended up using water from both city hydrants and the Nanticoke River to extinguish the fire, Wilson said.

Seaford residents reported "experiencing issues with floating ash debris, air quality and dirty water," city spokeswoman Trish Newcomer wrote in an email blast around 11 a.m.

SEAFORD: 2 teens shot, 1 fatally, during Seaford-area home invasion that spares infant and 2 others

Air quality is being monitored by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, Newcomer said, "but there are no concerns from hazardous chemicals."

She recommended residents close windows and turn off HVAC units to prevent smoke and soot from entering homes. For those experiencing "dirty water," she recommended turning on an outside spigot and letting the water run until it clears.

Shannon Marvel McNaught reports on Sussex County, Delaware, and beyond. Reach her at smcnaught@gannett.com and on Twitter @marvelmcnaught

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 5 firefighters injured in blaze that destroyed Seaford warehouses Wednesday morning

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBOC

Search for Cause Continues After Massive Seaford Warehouse Fire

SEAFORD, De. - Investigators were on scene at the now burned down industrial warehouse in Seaford on Thursday morning. Seaford Fire Chief Jack Wilson says he has only battled one fire in Seaford larger than this one. “In the last five years, this is probably the largest fire we’ve had...
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
DOVER, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
Seaford, DE
Accidents
State
Delaware State
Seaford, DE
Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Crime & Safety
Local
Delaware Accidents
Daily Voice

Blaze That Destroys Abandoned Structure Overnight Under Investigation: Maryland Fire Marshal

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has launched an investigation after an abandoned structure was torched overnight in Caroline County. Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, firefighters from the Marydel Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to a Mud Mill Road home in Henderson, when the owner of the structure reported it was up in flames.
CAROLINE COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Driver Killed in Crash With Tractor-trailer in Ellendale

ELLENDALE, Del. - Delaware State Police say a Pennsylvania man died following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Ellendale on Thursday night. Troopers said that shortly before 8 p.m., a Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor-trailer.
ELLENDALE, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

State Police Investigating Fatal Collision Involving Tractor Trailer

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer that occurred in the Ellendale area last night. On October 13, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., a white 2015 Freightliner Cascadia pulling a Dorsey flatbed trailer was traveling southbound in the right lane of Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road. At the same time, a blue 2018 Kia Sportage was also traveling southbound on Dupont Boulevard south of VFW Road, approaching the tractor trailer. The Freightliner had begun to slow down and was turning right onto a private drive. For unknown reasons, the operator of the Kia swerved to his right into the shoulder of Dupont Boulevard to try to avoid striking the trailer, but as he did so the front left of the Kia collided with the rear right axle of the trailer.
ELLENDALE, DE
WMDT.com

Serious crash closes part of Route 113 in Ellendale

Ellendale, Del.- A serious crash between an SUV and a semi in Ellendale has seriously injured a person and closed part of Route 113. The Ellendale Fire Company responded to a serious crash off of Dupont Boulevard (Route 113) south of Vfw Road in Ellendale, Delaware around 7:45 pm on Thursday.
ELLENDALE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rubble#Warehouses#Gannett#Accident
WBOC

Updated: Police ID Man Run Over, Killed by Car in Laurel

LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police have released the name of a man who was struck and killed by a car in Laurel late Tuesday night. Troopers on Thursday identified the victim as Terrence Deshields, 36, of Laurel. Police said that at around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, a Chevrolet Malibu, driven...
LAUREL, DE
WBOC

Maryland Route 90 Expansion Options

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. -- The Maryland Department of Transportation has put out a survey asking the public what improvements they want to see on Route 90. It asks which areas they feel need to be improved the most, and provides several concepts for how the two-lane highway could be expanded.
OCEAN PINES, MD
WBOC

Police Investigating Deadly Seaford Home Invasion

SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is investigating a home invasion that occurred in Seaford late Tuesday night. According to police, it happened just before midnight on the 2800 block of West Stein Highway. Two people were shot, including a 19-year-old Seaford man who was shot multiple...
SEAFORD, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WMDT.com

Early morning stabbing lands woman behind bars in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md. – Cambridge Police have charged a woman in connection to an early morning stabbing. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Race Street for a reported stabbing. Officers arrived on scene and located a female victim who had been stabbed in her back. She was taken to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional for treatment.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
firststateupdate.com

Troopers Say Pedestrian Struck And Killed Tuesday Evening

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound...
LAUREL, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the Laurel area on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 9:45 p.m., a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by a 17-year-old female was traveling northbound in the left lane of Sussex Highway (Route 13) just south of Chipmans Lane. At the time, a 36-year-old male pedestrian of Laurel, DE was also in the northbound left lane of Sussex Highway. The operator of the Malibu did not observe the pedestrian in the roadway, and the front left of the Malibu struck the pedestrian within the lane of travel.
LAUREL, DE
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Homicide Unit Conducting Criminal Investigation Following Home Invasion

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit is currently conducting a criminal investigation in the Seaford area that began on Tuesday night. On October 11, 2022, at approximately 11:53 p.m., troopers responded to a residence located in the 2800 block of West Stein Highway, Seaford, for a reported home invasion with a shooting where two residents were located struck by gunfire. The male victim, a 19-year-old of Seaford, was shot multiple times in the torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Identification of the victim is pending notification to the next of kin. The second victim, a 19-year-old female of Seaford, was also struck once in her lower extremity. She was transported to an area hospital where she was treated and released.
SEAFORD, DE
WBOC

Dover Man Wanted Following Police Chase and Crash That Injured One

DOVER, Del. - Police say they are are looking for a Dover fugitive who led officers on a chase that ended in a crash that left one person injured. Dover police said the incident began on Tuesday when members of the department’s Street Crimes Unit were conducting a firearms investigation, which led them to Tyree Stevens, 30. Officers from the Street Crimes Unit contacted members of the Delaware State Police Kent Governors Task Force to assist with this investigation.
DOVER, DE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy