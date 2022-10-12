ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Ertel: What matters in a candidate is experience, character

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qWuEK_0iVvvUGK00

Many years ago, in my first job after the Army, I was hired by a music recording company to bring in-house the account reconciliation function. The company would ship recordings to distributors and bill them, but the distributors would dispute many of the bills and refuse to pay.

For months my employer had hired a consulting firm to reconcile those accounts and collect what was owed. In time it realized it needed to stop paying consultants and bring that skill inside. So for a couple of months I shadowed the consultants to learn how it was done.

The principles and techniques were pretty straightforward and easy enough to grasp quickly. So for two months I mostly flew around the country to watch people talk about details. How I really learned to actually do the job was when I started doing it. Sure, I learned some by watching. But I learned a lot more by doing.

What’s the point of this? What does this have to do with the Scottsdale City Council race?

The voters are down to two candidates.

One is a CPA working in a small local accounting firm, auditing East Valley businesses. Since moving back to Scottsdale from Boston, he has gone through the financial records of companies that make and sell goods and services.

While those companies produced, he watched. He also served on Scottsdale commissions — the board of adjustments and transportation commission for over eight years in total, and then a year and a half on the planning commission.

As producers came forward with proposals to build, he watched, evaluated, and made recommendations about approval. That’s his experience. Watching and opining.

The other candidate, Pamela Carter, has hands-on experience. With her then-husband, she started a fitness and rehab gym in Scottsdale. In addition to training the women members, Carter managed the treasury side of the business. When the training market shifted, Carter took her skills to TV, performing in a nationally broadcast fitness program.

This led to other ventures — station management and film production. More recently Carter has served in nonprofits and political campaigns and consults on communications. That’s Pamela Carter’s experience: doing, building, producing.

Both candidates adamantly oppose new apartment buildings. For one candidate, that’s pretty much his whole campaign. Carter, on the other hand, addresses public safety, water conservation, homelessness remediation via public-private cooperation, and other issues.

One candidate listens to his small and tight-knit base and goes along with them to get along with them. Pamela Carter reaches out to the whole community, including those (like me) who disagree with some of her positions.

Carter doesn’t even hint she might modify a stance to curry favor. That’s OK. Because character matters, too.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Katie Hobbs responds to PBS debate drama

Prop 309 would tighten ID requirements for in-person voting mail-in ballots. If passed Prop. 309 would require voters to have government-issued photo ID for in-person voting and have voters write personal info on the ballot envelope. Maricopa County officials reaffirm they're running fair, accurate election. Updated: Oct. 13, 2022 at...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsdale, AZ
statepress.com

Opinion: It's time for ASU to change its name

At 5 p.m. outside of Old Main on ASU's Tempe campus, students can hear the school's symphonic bells chime the school hymn. When Mirabella resident David Mills first heard them, he started crying. "I thought, 'Holy Toledo, yeah, I remember this!'" Mills said. Like many residents, Mills was attracted to...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Ex-mayor’s endorsements stir SUSD Board race

The race for two seats on the Scottsdale Unified Governing Board offers voters a choice among five candidates with divergent views. Five candidates are running for the seats being vacated by current board members Jann-Michael Greenburg and Patty Beckman at the end of the year. They are Amy Carney, Mary Gaudio, Andrea Keck, Rob Vaules, and Carine Werner.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Scottsdale Unveils STR Regulations – Will It Be Enough for the Irritated Citizenry?

Photo Credit: 12 NewsRegular readers of APG know that the fight over short-term rentals has been front and center for both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. For a while onerous and conflicted state law dictated that municipalities had essentially no local control over the issue until a massive localized public outcry became too loud to ignore. Now that municipalities have been offered some degree of control, both Scottsdale and PV aren’t wasting much time.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ARIZONA STATE
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale prepares for 2-day Italian festival

Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza and Wine Festival. It...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

New debate drama emerges in race for Arizona governor

PHOENIX (AP) — Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for Arizona governor, blasted a Phoenix PBS affiliate Wednesday for scheduling an interview with her Democratic rival, Katie Hobbs, saying the move makes it easier for Hobbs to avoid a debate. A state commission that organizes political debates abruptly canceled a one-on-one interview with Lake that the PBS station was scheduled to broadcast Wednesday after learning of the station’s plans to interview Hobbs next week. In lieu of the highly anticipated interview, Lake summoned reporters to a news conference to attack the decision, her rivals and the mainstream media. She has made Hobbs’ refusal to debate a central plank of her campaign, saying it shows Hobbs lacks the strength to be governor. “She should not be given a half an hour of free airtime,” Lake said of her rival.
ARIZONA STATE
theshelbyreport.com

Bashas’ Promotes Mayer To Chief Operations Officer

Chandler, Arizona-based Bashas’ Family of Stores has promoted Steve Mayer to COO for its more than 110 grocery stores across Arizona and in New Mexico. A member of the the company’s executive committee, Mayer will also represent Bashas’ on The Raley’s Companies executive leadership team. He will continue to report to Edward “Trey” Basha, president of Bashas’, a division of The Raley’s Companies.
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Ex-cop and former Arizona Cardinal open addiction recovery center

Wilde Wealth Management Group raised more than $3,200 worth of supplies and $1,500 in cash donations to for a domestic abuse charity. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonaprogressgazette.com

Will the Scottsdale City Council Be Radicalized with a Pamela Carter Win?

As you probably know, there will be a run-off for the final seat on the Scottsdale City Council, as Solange Whitehead and Kathy Littlefield secured re-election after the first round but no candidate cleared enough votes to avoid a run-off for Linda Milhaven’s seat. We have already written about this race and the endorsements therein, but there was one development that we did not anticipate and gives us reason to give this race another look.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
iheart.com

This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona

America is a country that loves pizza. We use pizza as a go-to for almost any occasion- birthdays, celebrations, sleepovers, or just family nights at home. Mashed compiled a list of the best pizza places in each state. The website states, "By listening to recommendations, reading reviews, researching awards, and doing some taste-testing of our own, we've arrived at the best of the best."
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

World’s First Vertical Farm Opens in Avondale

OnePointOne, a Silicon Valley-founded company revolutionizing the future of sustainable farming, recently opened its new headquarters and flagship vertical farm in Avondale, Ariz. Avondale officials welcomed OnePointOne with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration where special guests got to try the company’s sustainably produced, non-GMO, pesticide-free produce grown in...
AVONDALE, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Pick a Bowl, Grab Lunch, and Fight Hunger At This Downtown Phoenix Event

Listen to live music, peruse artisan ceramics, grab lunch, and support a good cause all in one go this Friday in downtown Phoenix. On October 14, Waste Not, a nonprofit that connects Arizonans with food that would have otherwise gone to waste, will hold its 32nd annual Empty Bowls event. The gathering, hosted with the Arizona Clay Association, will take place at Arizona Center.
PHOENIX, AZ
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy