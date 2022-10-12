Read full article on original website
DraftKings Sportsbook promo code and a free Rangers vs. Jets best bet
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. It’s the opening week of the 2022-23 NHL season as teams start a grueling 82-game stretch in a quest for the Stanley Cup. DraftKings Sportsbook has you covered for the start of the season with their newest deposit bonus, and you can sign up here to get started in time for the New York Rangers vs. Winnipeg Jets game on Friday night.
Devils vs. Flyers prediction and best bet for the season opener
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The 2022-23 NHL season is finally underway, and the New Jersey Devils begin their quest for the Stanley Cup on Thursday, October 13. They’ll have to travel to Philadelphia to get things started against the Flyers. The Devils and Flyers were the two teams at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division last season and both will be looking to make vast improvements. Thursday marks a fresh start for both franchises and an opportunity to get off to a much better start.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 rainout: Rescheduling, what else you need to know
Rain, rain won’t go away. MLB postponed Thursday’s Game 2 of the ALDS between the Yankees and the Guardians from Thursday night to Friday at 1:07 p.m. at Yankee Stadium. We’re continuing to update this post. From MLB:. Major League Baseball today announced that Game Two of...
Giants vs. Ravens prediction, player props and odds for NFL Week 6
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Giants return home on Sunday after a successful trip to London last week, where they pulled off an impressive 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers to move to a 4-1 record for the season. The Ravens have not started quite so well, as they sit at 3-2. However, their only losses have been by narrow margins to solid AFC teams in the Dolphins and Bills, so they should be formidable opponents for Brian Daboll’s squad. Let’s take a look at our expert’s best bet for Sunday’s game.
Amazon Prime is the only way to watch the Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears Thursday (10-13-22) | How to get it
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields was breathing a little easier this week. The Chicago quarterback finally showed signs of progress by delivering his best performance this season, and the Bears staged a big comeback, only to come up short in the closing minutes. They hope those promising...
‘Punch back’: Yankees respond to setback vs. Guardians
Nestor Cortes spoke calmly with a dozen TV cameras and maybe two dozen reporters in his face. “We’re going over there now,” he said. “We’re going to come back and we’re going to punch back.”. The Yankees are going to have to hope they land...
Glassboro and Schalick end in tie - Field hockey recap
Glassboro and Schalick alternated goals in each quarter as the game ended in a 2-2 tie in Pittsgrove. McKenzie Mulch and Victoria Tullio scored goals for Glassboro (7-2-1), who took an early lead in the first quarter. Schalick (6-5-2) scored two game-tying goals. Ava Scurry and Sophia Longo found the...
Football: Butler earns third straight win in victory over Secaucus
Despite Aly Marzouk having 23 carries for 106 yards and two touchdowns for Secaucus, Butler came away with its third straight win thanks to a 34-18 victory in Secaucus. Butler (5-2) took a 21-12 lead into halftime before outscoring Secaucus 14-6 in the second half. The Bulldogs’ defense also came up big down the stretch as they held the Patriots (3-4) scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Football: Surtz scores 4 TDs to lead Robbinsville past Ewing
Matthew Surtz ran in four touchdowns to lead Robbinsville in a 26-6 win over Ewing, in Ewing. Surtz’s longest scoring rush was a 24-yard run in the opening quarter. Robbinsville improve to 4-4, while Ewing fell to 2-5. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5...
