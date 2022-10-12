Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to SILive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. The Giants return home on Sunday after a successful trip to London last week, where they pulled off an impressive 27-22 win over the Green Bay Packers to move to a 4-1 record for the season. The Ravens have not started quite so well, as they sit at 3-2. However, their only losses have been by narrow margins to solid AFC teams in the Dolphins and Bills, so they should be formidable opponents for Brian Daboll’s squad. Let’s take a look at our expert’s best bet for Sunday’s game.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO