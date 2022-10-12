ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WRAL News

German chancellor calls for EU reforms, military autonomy

BERLIN — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday called for reforms of the European Union to make it fit for the admission of new countries as well as more military autonomy of the 27-country bloc. Speaking at the Congress of the Party of European Socialists in Berlin, Scholz advocated...
International climate change bodies win humanity award

LISBON, PORTUGAL — A prize worth 1 million euros ($970,000) is being awarded to two intergovernmental bodies for their work on climate change. Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.
NATO cautious to avoid Ukraine war but members help anyway

BRUSSELS — NATO defense ministers met Wednesday as its member countries face the twin challenges of struggling to make and supply weapons to Ukraine while protecting vital European infrastructure like pipelines or cables that Russia might want to sabotage in retaliation. In the almost eight months since Russian President...
IKEA calls 2022 an 'exceptional year' despite challenges

STOCKHOLM — Swedish home furnishings giant IKEA said Thursday that despite “unprecedented challenges" caused by the war in Ukraine, supply chain disruptions, increased inflation and lingering fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2022 had been an “exceptional year.”. The world’s biggest furniture brand reported retail sales of 39.5...
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

