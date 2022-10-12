ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, MI

WWMT

Marcellus' Jones-McNally kicking for far more than himself

MARCELLUS, Mich. — Outside of his form, there's not much that's conventional about Cordell Jones-McNally. He hasn't played football from a young age, only beginning his sophomore year at Marcellus High. Yet, he's been drawing eyes from some of the bigger collegiate programs in the country to the point where he's been offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at Michigan.
MARCELLUS, MI
WWMT

Leinwand's mental approach helps her to lead Huskies

PORTAGE, Mich. — The MHSAA girls golf state tournament is approaching fast, and one area team in Portage Northern is looking to show the rest of Division 2 what the Huskies are all about. Thankfully, they have the right leader with plenty of poise. Katie "KT" Leinwand is only...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Broncos defend Lawson with ease in home opener, topple Falcons 4-1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After finishing 12-4 at home during the 2021-22 season, the Broncos looked for a familiar start to their new year at Lawson Arena. The Western Michigan University hockey team got exactly what they were looking for Thursday night, as the team came away with a 4-1 win over visiting Bowling Green to open their home schedule.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
WWMT

MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WWMT

$800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got a financial boost to make a needed upgrade. The department was awarded $800,000 Friday to purchase a brand-new fire truck, according to officials. Battling the blaze: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Michigan State Representative Carol Glanville and Grandville Mayor...
GRANDVILLE, MI
WWMT

WMU student group shines light on Latinx artists

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In light of Hispanic Heritage month, a student-led group at Western Michigan University is shinning a light on Latinx student artists. “Yeah it makes me really proud," Abigail Garcia. president of Latino Student Alliance, said. The Latino Student Alliance is hosting a showcase for local Latinx...
KALAMAZOO, MI
#Golf Course
WWMT

Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMT

Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Cranes remove flagpole from Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A flagpole was once 360 feet up in the air atop a Battle Creek penthouse. 'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together. On Friday, two cranes from Capitol City Crane removed the flagpole from the 16-story Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Three Latino artists in Battle Creek show off their homeland-inspired artwork

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, three Latino artists in West Michigan showed off their paintings at the Art Center of Battle Creek. “Everything is coming from my head, believe it or not, and some other things are inspiration,” Fausto Fernandez, an artist from the Dominican Republic who lives in Battle Creek, said.
BATTLE CREEK, MI

