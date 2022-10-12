Read full article on original website
WWMT
Marcellus' Jones-McNally kicking for far more than himself
MARCELLUS, Mich. — Outside of his form, there's not much that's conventional about Cordell Jones-McNally. He hasn't played football from a young age, only beginning his sophomore year at Marcellus High. Yet, he's been drawing eyes from some of the bigger collegiate programs in the country to the point where he's been offered a spot as a preferred walk-on at Michigan.
WWMT
Leinwand's mental approach helps her to lead Huskies
PORTAGE, Mich. — The MHSAA girls golf state tournament is approaching fast, and one area team in Portage Northern is looking to show the rest of Division 2 what the Huskies are all about. Thankfully, they have the right leader with plenty of poise. Katie "KT" Leinwand is only...
WWMT
Broncos defend Lawson with ease in home opener, topple Falcons 4-1
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After finishing 12-4 at home during the 2021-22 season, the Broncos looked for a familiar start to their new year at Lawson Arena. The Western Michigan University hockey team got exactly what they were looking for Thursday night, as the team came away with a 4-1 win over visiting Bowling Green to open their home schedule.
WWMT
Five west Michigan students among 20 awarded Hispanic Latino Commission Scholarship
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Out of 20 students selected to receive the 2022 Hispanic Latino Commission of Michigan scholarship, five award winners call west Michigan home. The $1,000 scholarship, according to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, helps students move forward in their education and aims to increase the number of Hispanic and Latino students in colleges, universities, and training programs.
WWMT
MDOT to hold open houses on Schoolcraft US-131 rebuilding project
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Drivers beware: more projects to fix Michigan roads are in the works. Two open houses providing more details on an upcoming US-131 rebuilding and repaving project are scheduled in Schoolcraft and Three Rivers Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. The project, which...
WWMT
$800,000 awarded to Grandville Fire Department for new fire truck
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Grandville Fire Department got a financial boost to make a needed upgrade. The department was awarded $800,000 Friday to purchase a brand-new fire truck, according to officials. Battling the blaze: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Michigan State Representative Carol Glanville and Grandville Mayor...
WWMT
WMU student group shines light on Latinx artists
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In light of Hispanic Heritage month, a student-led group at Western Michigan University is shinning a light on Latinx student artists. “Yeah it makes me really proud," Abigail Garcia. president of Latino Student Alliance, said. The Latino Student Alliance is hosting a showcase for local Latinx...
WWMT
Advanced cardiovascular care available in West Michigan, new operating room
WYOMING, Mich. — Some of the nation's top heart surgeons make their way to West Michigan in the latest advancement for cardiovascular care. West Michigan and the cardiovascular network gives patients in the Grand Rapids market an option for open-heart surgery in a new state-of-the-art operating room, experts said.
WWMT
Scary movie weather not a far cry from a typical West Michigan Halloween
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Silhouettes emerge from the fog, lightning cracks in the distance, a wolf howls at the moon: All classic horror movie tricks to get your heart beating a little faster. Consciously or not, the weather helps set the stage and plays a big role in many iconic...
WWMT
Whitmer, Dixon to debate for first time on Thursday
LANSING, Mich. — Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon will meet for their first debate in Grand Rapids on Thursday, as both continue their campaigns to win the governor's seat. Midterm Election 2022: A look inside the ballot for West Michigan. The race marks the first time in Michigan history...
WWMT
'The fans are there to show off, to be rude,' Rocky Horror Party comes to West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich — It's been 47 years since the release of the Rocky Horror Picture Show after it debuted in 1975. Almost 50 years later, a third generation of fans are now joining in on the fun. "Most of them are under the age of 25, which I think...
WWMT
Fallen, damaged trees to be given away as firewood in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With temperatures starting to cool down at night in West Michigan, the demand for firewood could be going up. What's the forecast? Check out the News Channel 3 weather page for the latest updates. In Grand Rapids, 2,000 logs are expected to be given away...
WWMT
Fitness Court for all ages comes to Upjohn Park in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo revealed a brand new Fitness Court Wednesday for the community to enjoy at Upjohn Park. The Fitness Court is an open-air wellness center, allowing users of all ages to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Parks and Recreation.
WWMT
Cranes remove flagpole from Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A flagpole was once 360 feet up in the air atop a Battle Creek penthouse. 'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together. On Friday, two cranes from Capitol City Crane removed the flagpole from the 16-story Hart-Dole-Inouye Federal Center...
WWMT
Pennfield Schools undergo two days of lockdowns, deputies investigating
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — An investigation is underway at Pennfield Schools after the district went into lockdown for two days in a row. East Lansing: Michigan State University President Stanley announces resignation. The district went into a 14-minute lockdown Wednesday for an unknown cause, according to Superintendent Stephanie Lemmer.
WWMT
Kalamazoo Rotary Satellite Club makes care packages for military members
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More than 20 volunteers, as a part of a program called Operation Rotarians Appreciate You, gathered at the Kalamazoo Country Club Wednesday to pack boxes for troops suffering from PTSD. The packages are expected to ship to active service military members in Qatar, Kuwait, and Dubai,...
WWMT
Voces: Nonprofit gives voice to local Latinx community
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek is home base to a local Latinx organization that’s goal is to give a voice to the Hispanic Community in West Michigan. “I want to create a space for folks to come in and feel comfortable having a conversation,” Voces Executive Director Jose Orozco said.
WWMT
'Steps Towards Healing:' Funeral for late KDPS officer who dies brings hundreds together
PORTAGE, Mich. — On Friday, hundreds celebrated the legacy of a Kalamazoo public safety officer who lost his life to leukemia. Christian Smith, 32, passed away Saturday. On Saturday: Kalamazoo Public Safety Officer dies from cancer. Following Smith's death, the department said its received an overwhelming amount of support...
WWMT
Calhoun County township's board approves plan to pursue first full-time manager
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF BEDFORD, Mich. — Some residents in one west Michigan charter township are speaking out a board of trustees efforts to begin the process to hire its first full-time township manager. It's a move to make government more efficient, but critics argue it's a waste of taxpayer...
WWMT
Three Latino artists in Battle Creek show off their homeland-inspired artwork
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, three Latino artists in West Michigan showed off their paintings at the Art Center of Battle Creek. “Everything is coming from my head, believe it or not, and some other things are inspiration,” Fausto Fernandez, an artist from the Dominican Republic who lives in Battle Creek, said.
