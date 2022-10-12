Transart Institute is pleased to announce three weekly online sessions designed to explore what creative research is, does, and can be. Clarify your creative direction, and get ready for your practice-based PhD or MFA by coming to our online discussion and getting the bigger picture from our team of experienced practice-based research faculty. Then attend our tried and trusted proposal development workshop to hone your ideas, and finally come back and get one-to-one feedback on your draft proposal.

