dayton.com
Northwest Dayton boutique to host fashion show this weekend
TheZe DealZ boutique in Northwest Dayton will present an array of styles at its “Fall Fashion Review” on Sunday, Oct. 16. The fashion show will be next door to the shop at Imperial Events, located at 3183 W. Siebenthaler Drive. Zontaye Richardson, owner of TheZe DealZ, said they...
dayton.com
Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton
Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
wnewsj.com
Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.
WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
dayton.com
City Barbeque to open Kettering location next month
City Barbeque is getting closer to opening its new restaurant in Kettering at the former Rapid Fired Pizza location at 2001 E. Dorothy Lane. “We cannot wait to serve and create happiness in another Dayton Neighborhood,” said Kelsey Schottmiller, City Barbeque’s regional marketing manager for Indianapolis, Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville and Lexington.
Troy community members seek to save historic Tavern building
A local group, the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance, is hoping that the city will explore other options.
Halloween Festival, parade kicks off in Fairborn today
FAIRBORN — Halloween is coming to Fairborn this afternoon. The festival runs from 4-11 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 in downtown Fairborn. Costume judging will take place at the Fairborn YMCA on South Central Avenue from 6-7 p.m., followed by the “Spooktacular” parade downtown at 7:30 p.m. Festivities...
Sidney Daily News
New barbershop brings passion, clean cuts and modern feel
SIDNEY – A recently opened barbershop called CoJo Cuts is breathing new life into the barbershop experience in Sidney. CoJo Cuts is owned and operated by Sidney native Cory Shrewsbury, also known as CoJo. Shrewsbury became passionate about cutting hair during visits to the Down Town Barber Shop, owned by Andy Steenrod, and started cutting hair in high school as a hobby after learning more about the profession from Steenrod.
Sidney Daily News
Agape Distribution opens new store location
SIDNEY — Agape Distributions in Sidney opened a new location for their non-profit agency store on Monday. The store was previously located at the warehouse with their food pantry at 209 Brooklyn Ave. in Sidney. While the food pantry remains at the Brooklyn Avenue location, the Agency store has been relocated to 801 S. Vandemark Road in Sidney.
daytonlocal.com
5 Haunted Places Around Dayton
Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Springboro, OH
The best restaurants in this quaint suburb offer a variety of cuisines to please any palate. Whether you’re looking for a quick bite or a leisurely meal, you’ll find something to suit your taste buds. From Italian and Mexican to Chinese and American fare, there’s something for everyone...
dayton.com
Biggby Coffee coming to Brandt Pike near Cloud Park
A Biggby Coffee location is set to open early next year on Brandt Pike, just south of Huber Heights. A spokesperson for Biggby Coffee confirmed Thursday that a new franchise of the coffeehouse, which is based in Lansing, Michigan, is projected to open in February 2023. According to the Biggby Coffee website, the store will be located at 4628 Brandt Pike next to Godfather’s Pizza, near Thomas A. Cloud Park.
spectrumnews1.com
Micro-loan helps get West Dayton business off the ground
DAYTON, Ohio — As a nurse, public health has always been a priority for Tawnni Miles. Whether it’s treating patients or educating her community about preventative care, Miles has spent much of her life trying to make her West Dayton neighborhood a stronger, healthier place. The culmination of...
3 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. Located in Northeast Ohio, this local favorite has been offering delicious fried chicken for over 50 years. You can't go wrong with their classic 4 piece dinner, which comes with a juicy yet crispy breast, thigh, leg, and whole wing plus a tomato rice mixture called hot sauce, vinaigrette coleslaw, and fresh cut fries. If you're really hungry, go for the rooster meal, which includes eight pieces of chicken and 4 side dishes of your choice. In addition to hot sauce, coleslaw, and fries, they offer sides like mashed potatoes, apple sauce, green beans, and cottage cheese.
bluebonnetnews.com
Lagoon community coming to Dayton area
Dayton City Council met at a special-called meeting Tuesday night to approve a waiver for the River Ranch subdivision, located on SH 146 south of Dayton. This waiver allows a change in lot sizes to accommodate plans to incorporate a lagoon community in a portion of the 2,500-acre River Ranch project.
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
dayton.com
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back at Basil’s on Market
All-you-can-eat crab legs are back on Friday nights at Basil’s on Market’s two Dayton-area locations. Co-owner Jeff Finkelstein told Dayton.com he was able to secure 10,000 pounds of snow crab. “We’re excited that it’s back and hoping it revives some of that energy around Basil’s,” Finkelstein said....
wnewsj.com
First Christian Church welcomes new interim minister
WILMINGTON — First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) at 120 Columbus St. is excited to announce Rev. Connor L. Thompson as its new interim minister. Rev. Thompson’s first worship service at First Christian will be Sunday, November 6 at 10:30 a.m. A soup luncheon will be held after...
peakofohio.com
Former Navy Captain addresses large crowd at The Holland Theatre
The Logan County Chamber of Commerce has been working for over three years to bring in former Navy Captain Mike Abrashoff. Thursday morning, over 300 members from the community, including 20 students, were on hand at The Holland Theatre in Bellefontaine to listen to Abrashoff’s story. Captain Abrashoff took...
Local legends to be inducted into Dayton Region Walk of Fame today
DAYTON — Six area people and groups will be honored today and inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame. The Dayton Region Walk of Fame Class offers a mix of individuals with outstanding achievements in the categories of arts, culture, education, invention, science, military, community service, significant personal achievement, entertainment, media and philanthropy.
