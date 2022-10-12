Senior Planner Mike Cowhig Connects the City's Past to the Future

In 1975, Gerald Ford was president of the United States, a gallon of regular gas cost 57 cents, Microsoft was founded, and “Wheel of Fortune” and “Saturday Night Live” made their television debut.

And Mike Cowhig started his career as a planner for the City of Greensboro.

Today, as he approaches his 48th year of City service, Greensboro’s longest-tenured, full-time employee still enjoys his work, the people he meets, and preserving parts of the city’s history.

“I love Greensboro,” Cowhig said. “Seeing Greensboro improve is something that gives me a lot of pleasure. And I enjoy working with people, I always have.”

Like the City’s approach to urban renewal, Cowhig’s responsibilities have changed over time. Once, the City sought to clear depressed neighborhoods and start the revitalization process. Today, the redevelopment plan involves less clearing and more preservation, as seen in Cowhig’s work with residents in the College Hill neighborhood. College Hill was designated as Greensboro’s first local historic district in 1980 and listed on the National Register of Historic Places 13 years later, both serving to protect the community.

“When I started working, historic preservation was something that was privately done,” Cowhig said. “But in time it became a planning and conservation tool to preserve neighborhoods.”

The North Carolina Redevelopment Law once designated some College Hill housing as blighted. Cowhig and the City stepped in to work with community property owners to help restore the area into a vibrant and lively neighborhood.

Jane and Richard Green found College Hill attractive in their retirement years but struggled to locate the right property to call home. They found an overgrown plot on South Mendenhall Street deemed too small for development by many, including some City officials. The couple connected with Cowhig, who worked with the Greens, their contractor, and others to build a quaint, two-story home on the nearly 3,500-square-foot plot that was once part of a foundry entrance. Cowhig coordinated with the different parties to ensure the small house with a four-column front porch met local design standards and fit in with neighboring homes, including some built in the 1800s.

“Mike was such a big help to us,” Jane said. “We love living here. It’s perfect for us.”

Cowhig says he is going to retire soon but doesn’t know exactly when. These days, he especially enjoys working with the Benbow Park community, Greensboro’s first historically Black neighborhood. The City received a National Park Service grant in 2021 to nominate part of the area to the National Register of Historic Places. Such a listing makes historic property owners potentially eligible for tax credits, which encourage preservation.

The grant also funds an important oral history project with residents.

“Historic preservation has really not done a great job in being as inclusive as it should be,” Cowhig said. “Many people know about the sit-ins, but in this project, we’re talking to people who lived during that era and knew what it was like going from the Jim Crow Era through the Civil Rights Movement.

“One of the interviews we did was with a woman who was a professor at A&T who described what it was like to be the only Black child in a white school in the 1960s, and how difficult that was and how painful it was. It’s fascinating to listen to her talk about that. We’re really enjoying focusing more on African American history.”

Whether it’s documenting Greensboro’s past, assisting property owners, or working with the Greensboro Historic Preservation Commission, Cowhig says people keep him going. Even after retirement, he hopes to remain active with efforts to preserve and promote the City’s rich history.

