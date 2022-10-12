ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

Compassionate Heart Ministries Receives A Major Donation

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 13, 2022) – F45 Training’s North Holland location reached the $2,500 benchmark of their first-ever Charity Challenge, which will be donated to Compassionate Heart Ministries in Zeeland, MI. Compassionate Heart Ministries is a local organization that builds inclusive relationships in Christ for families and...
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program

ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
Whitmer, Dixon Verbally Spar in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The first debate between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon was held on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. The one-hour session before WOOD-TV political reporter Rick Albin was lively, with the two differing on various topics. Discussing Michigan’s roads...
Holland Police Log October 11-12, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Mary Ann Bakker

Mary Ann Bakker, age 89, of Holland, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Mary Ann was born on a sunny day on June 27, 1933, in Grand Rapids, MI. She was part of a large family, one of 9 siblings born to Gerrit and Nellie VanderLugt.
Ruth Ann Veldink

Ruth Ann Veldink, age 85 of Zeeland went home to be with her Lord and Savior Tuesday, October 11, 2022. She is survived by her children: Cheri and Michael VanWyngarden, Don and Rachel Veldink, and Michelle and David Kuiper; her son-in-law Denny and Carla Radford; her grandchildren: Kristin and Ira Michaud, Nathan and Kara VanWyngarden, Braden VanWyngarden and Ivette Ramos, Autumn Veldink, Chase Veldink, Morgan and Jon Maas, Jordan Kuiper, Lauren and Ben Plaggemars, Addison Kuiper, Mason Kuiper, and 9 great-grandchildren; her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Larry and Ginny Veldink, Joan and Paul Huyser, and Betty and Ron Vanden Berg.
Sue (Elizabeth) Pettinga

Sue (Elizabeth) Pettinga, age 97, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, surrounded by family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Frank Pettinga. She is survived by her daughter, Deborah and Ronald Toering; daughter, Jane Pettinga and David VanDoorne; son, Fred and Jayne Pettinga; daughter, Cindy and Mark Hiskes; grandchildren, Sara Toering & Dane Jefferson, Leland & Merideth Toering, Joseph & Claudine Frikker, Adriana & Ryan Lincoln, Lila & Daniel Whittington, Ethan VanDoorne & Randi Bent, Craig & Sarah VanDoorne, Dean & Lauren Pettinga, Mark & Emily Pettinga, Anna Pettinga & Casey Nagel, Peter Hiskes & Ellen Arrowsmith, Mary & Sean Getz; and 24 great-grandchildren.
