What’s up with water? Department of Water Resources shares findings on community involvement in water sustainability

Read full article on original website
Related
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: Letter of Endorsement, Chris Ellis for Ridgecrest City Council
Ridgecrest, I rise in enthusiastic support of Chris Ellis for Ridgecrest City Council. I have known Chris both personally and professionally for 30+ years. We have worked together in the energy industry and we have served together on local business and community boards. Chris is a professional of highest integrity and character and I have seen his commitment to our community first hand. Chris’ portfolio of expertise transcends far beyond matters of business and engineering, he is an expert in Electrical Power Production, distribution and Water resource development and conservation. Yes, Water resource development and conservation…
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Ridgecrest Police Department log for Oct. 13
Officer initiated activity at E Commercial Av, Ridgecrest. . Disposition: Negative Contact. Occurred on W Wilson Av. RP mostly unintelligible/sombebody put something on her phone/possibly someone. is texting her. . Disposition: Information Provided. 02:54 INFORMATION 2210130003. Occurred on W Moyer Av. . Disposition: Log Note Only. 03:04 BUSINESS CHECK 2210130004.
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Traffic Advisory for the Week of 10/17/2022 – 10/21/2022
EASTERN KERN, INYO, and MONO COUNTIES - The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces the following project work and traffic impacts from these projects for the week of October 17 – October 21, 2022. Eastern Kern County. · Cummings Valley Left Turn Lane Project – On State Route 202...
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Report finds Measure L/V funds were spent appropriately
Funds promised to go to public safety and public works were spent appropriately according to a report by the Measure L/V Citizen's Oversight Committee on Oct 5. The committee reported that "revenue generated by Measures L and V continues to only be expended on Public Safety and Public Works (p. 3, report)" with just a hair under two-thirds going to the Ridgecrest Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
RRH to observe Great CA Shakeout
Golden State residents have been practicing earthquake preparedness for decades, but Ridgecrest Regional Hospital, along with other facilities impacted by massive earthquakes in 2019, have been on high alert in recent years. This year, the staff of RRH will join millions around the state in observing “The Great California Shakeout”...
Bakersfield Californian
Jury awards nearly $8.1M to Rosamond couple after State Farm rejects $100K settlement offer
The civil dispute started with a car crash in eastern Kern County in 2017. It ended Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court when a jury awarded more than $8 million to a Rosamond woman and her husband.
Kern transitioning into fall-like temperatures
Kern County is going to start transitioning into more fall-like temperatures this weekend, with a few chances of showers and thunderstorms still lingering through tomorrow for our mountains. A low-pressure system spinning off southern California is sticking around longer than expected, keeping conditions very seasonal. The valley portion of Kern County will see a high of about […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Chamber members hear about Petroglyph Education Foundation during monthly meeting
The Ridgecrest Chamber of Commerce met for its monthly luncheon Tuesday afternoon at the Historic USO Building. Guest speaker was Matt Zubia, chairman of the Petroglyph Education Foundation. Zubia has been a Ridgecrest resident since 1994, and raised his family here. Zubia is a volunteer for the Ridgecrest Petroglyph Festival....
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCFD battles structure fire, exploding tanks in Ridgecrest
RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A home was severely damaged by a structure fire leaving fire crews to battle exploding propane tanks on Oct. 7 in Ridgecrest. Kern County firefighters responded to a structure fire on north Mahan Street just east of Sydnor Avenue, around 2:45 p.m., according to a news release. Officials said firefighters encountered […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Letter to the editor: In support of Christina Scrivner
As a long time resident of Ridgecrest and East Kern County I have been actively involved in many civic projects. Since my retirement from China Lake in 2016 my participation has significantly increased. This has given me the privilege to meet and get to know many people across the county. Those who have stood out are the ones who think clearly and fairly, build strong lasting relationships, and speak their mind … but are also willing to listen, learn, adjust their positions, and then offer constructive solutions. They are also the ones who are proactive in forming and carrying out needed actions. Christina Scrivner is in this category. I wholeheartedly endorse and support her candidacy for Kern Community College District (KCCD) Board of Trustees for Area 2.
KCSO conducts homicide investigation in Lake Isabella
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man with a gunshot wound in Lake Isabella Thursday morning. The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched to Fulop Street in Lake Isabella around 7:15 a.m. for reports of an assault and upon arrival they found a man […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
California's Desert Dream is theme for upcoming fair
It's that time of year again when local folks can say goodbye to the hot summer days and hello to the cooler temperatures awaiting the annual Desert Empire Fair. This year's theme will be California's Desert Dream, and there will be plenty to look forward to this year. "You always...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Wellness Wednesday: Shopping for better health
Going grocery shopping can either be exciting and rewarding or dreaded and daunting —depending on our current mood, situation and health. To add confusion, often-times we find ourselves overwhelmed by the variety of options and packaging claims. We are blessed to have so much food to choose from, but the abundant choices can make it hard to know what might be a better option for us, our particular nutrition preferences, and health concerns.
Bakersfield Now
Lake Isabella shooting leaves man in critical condition: KCSO
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Lake Isabella shooting that left a man in critical condition Thursday morning. Around 7:15 a.m. deputies responded to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella, east of Lake Isabella Boulevard, for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, deputies found a man injured severly in a shooting, according to the department.
Ridgecrest, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sultana High School football team will have a game with Burroughs High School - Ridgecrest on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WHERE ARE THE BOYS: Trial for adoptive parents of Orrin, Orson West postponed to January
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of Jacqueline and Trezell West, charged with murder and other offenses in the deaths of two adopted boys whose disappearance sparked a massive search and national media interest, was postponed Friday to early next year. The Wests, who were set to begin trial later this month, are now scheduled […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Zipp joins mayoral race as verified write-in candidate
John "JD" Zipp is running for mayor as a write-in candidate according to a news release from the city of Ridgecrest Thursday afternoon. Zipp was verified as a write-in candidate by the Kern County Elections office, City Clerk Ricca Charlon said in the release. In a phone interview Thursday afternoon,...
Edwards Air Force Base to hold first air show in years
Edwards Air Force Base is getting ready for an invasion of the likes they haven't seen in 13 years and they're rolling out the red carpet!
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
SSUSD Board to consider policy
The Sierra Sands Unified School District Board of Education will meet Thursday to consider approval of the Title I, Part A Local Education Agency Parent and Family Engagement Policy. The Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as reauthorized by Every Student Succeeds Act, requires that local educational agencies conduct outreach to...
Jet thunder rolls this weekend at Edwards AFB for the Aerospace Valley Air Show
The 2022 Aerospace Valley Open House, Air Show and STEM Expo comes to Edwards Air Force Base in Mojave this weekend.
Comments / 1