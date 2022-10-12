Read full article on original website

IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Georgia this monthKristen WaltersSenoia, GA
Update: Walmart Store ClosingsJoel EisenbergPeachtree City, GA
Esthetician Elyse Whisby Offers Key Skincare Tips For Melanated WomenVeronica Charnell MediaJonesboro, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in the Rockdale and Newton County areas, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — check out the fall festival, buy some fresh produce or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead
Kroger has announced plans to close its supermarkets at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead before Christmas. Kroger said the Decatur store will close Dec. 2, while the Buckhead store will shutter on Dec. 9. “We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to […] The post Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
thecitymenus.com
LaGrange Fire Department to host annual Citizens’ Day
The LaGrange Fire Department will be hosting its annual Citizens’ Day Saturday, October 15th. The free event will be held in the LaGrange Mall parking lot, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. This event will offer citizens of all ages an opportunity to interact with first responders and learn more about fire...
New Chick-fil-A set to open this week in Senoia
SENOIA, Ga. — A town best known for its association with "The Walking Dead" is set to be home to the newest metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A. A Chick-fil-A restaurant will be opening for business on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Senoia. It is located at the Senoia Village Shopping Center at 7996 Wells Street.
thecitymenus.com
City of LaGrange employee Brenda Leverett honored for 30 years of service
The City of LaGrange is honoring Accounting Specialist Brenda Leverett for her dedicated 30 years of service. Leverett received her 30-year service pin at the LaGrange City Council meeting Tuesday (10/11) night. She received the pin with her husband Joe Leverett, mom Libby Edwards, daughter Kendall Ham and granddaughter Annabelle Ham by her side. Brenda began her career with the City of LaGrange over 30 years ago. Her first day of employment was October 6, 1992.
Body found at Acworth construction site
A body was found Friday morning at a construction site in north Cobb County, according to police....
Henry County Daily Herald
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Henry County this weekend, October 14-16
It's time to make plans for the weekend — golf for charity, take a stained glass workshop or listen to live music. There's something for everyone!
Newnan Times-Herald
Vicki Hill Whitlock
Vicki Hill Whitlock, age 69, passed away peacefully at her Senoia home on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. She was born Nov. 22, 1952, in Atlanta to the late Felton and Evelyn Martin Hill. At the age of 7, she moved to Senoia and remained there until her passing. She was...
wrbl.com
LaGrange native competes for District 2 seat; credits late uncle for knowledge
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – LaGrange native, Maiya Dowell, is one of the five candidates competing for the spot as District 2 councilmember. District 2 will become available when current councilmember, Dr. Willie Edmondson, steps into the role as Mayor following Mayor Thornton’s resignation. Dowell said she feels she...
Newnan Times-Herald
Richard Brooks, former school superintendent, dies at 76
Former Coweta County School Superintendent Richard Brooks, whose forward-thinking leadership led to the creation of the Central Educational Center and the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts, passed away Tuesday at age 76. Brooks, who served as superintendent from 1994-2002, also guided the Coweta County School System through the...
Newnan Times-Herald
Richard Crawford Brooks
Richard Crawford Brooks, 76, of Newnan passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born December 13, 1945 in Lake City, FL to the late Harold Brooks & Doris Crawford Brooks. Richard grew up in Lake City, FL before moving to Auburn where he graduated from Auburn High School in 1963.
Newnan Times-Herald
Gloria H. Yarbrough
Gloria H. Yarbrough, beloved Mama, and Nanny, Dec. 28, 1943-Oct. 9, 2022. Ms. Gloria went to be with the Lord in her home on Fischer Road, an area where she grew up and her family had farmed since the early 1800s. She was cherished by many in northeastern Coweta County for her beautiful singing and piano playing. Most of all she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they loved her, we will always remember her for the little things she sat and did with us and her most memorable stories.
Gwinnett middle school charging kids money to wear costumes on Halloween
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta middle school is charging children money to wear a Halloween costume, according to a notice on their website. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Bay Creek Middle School in Gwinnett County posted an announcement on the school website...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
fox5atlanta.com
Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit
NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
Elderly Ga. woman mauled to death by dogs living in her home
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — An elderly Georgia woman is dead after she was attacked by three dogs that belonged to one of her family members. The Troup County Sherriff’s Office says the elderly woman was mauled by the large dogs last week and died from her injuries. [DOWNLOAD:...
Atlanta residents search for explanation for dead worms in yards
ATLANTA — If you’re one of the many metro Atlanta homeowners who’ve noticed dead or dying worms on your driveway, you’re probably wondering if you’re the victim of a pre-Halloween trick. Unfortunately, there’s no clear answer as to what’s happening. The term “watch...
