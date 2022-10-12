Gloria H. Yarbrough, beloved Mama, and Nanny, Dec. 28, 1943-Oct. 9, 2022. Ms. Gloria went to be with the Lord in her home on Fischer Road, an area where she grew up and her family had farmed since the early 1800s. She was cherished by many in northeastern Coweta County for her beautiful singing and piano playing. Most of all she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they loved her, we will always remember her for the little things she sat and did with us and her most memorable stories.

COWETA COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO