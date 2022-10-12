ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Atlanta News

Chicken Salad Chick Commemorates Fayetteville Opening with $1,096 Donation to Local Nonprofit

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, opened its first Fayetteville restaurant on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Located at 1175 N. Glynn Street, Chicken Salad Chick celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony led by brand leadership, local employees, the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce and Ed Johnson, Mayor of Fayetteville. Continuing its mission to serve others, the company partnered with the Midwest Foodbankfor the opening to support its work in serving the community through passion and faith.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead

Kroger has announced plans to close its supermarkets at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, and 3330 Piedmont Road in Buckhead before Christmas. Kroger said the Decatur store will close Dec. 2, while the Buckhead store will shutter on Dec. 9. “We appreciate the loyalty and support of our customers and look forward to continuing to […] The post Kroger to close supermarkets in Decatur and Buckhead appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DECATUR, GA
thecitymenus.com

LaGrange Fire Department to host annual Citizens’ Day

The LaGrange Fire Department will be hosting its annual Citizens’ Day Saturday, October 15th. The free event will be held in the LaGrange Mall parking lot, 10:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. This event will offer citizens of all ages an opportunity to interact with first responders and learn more about fire...
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newnan, GA
City
Lebanon, GA
County
Coweta County, GA
Newnan, GA
Lifestyle
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Sharpsburg, GA
Newnan, GA
Society
Coweta County, GA
Society
City
Greenville, GA
Local
Georgia Society
Coweta County, GA
Lifestyle
City
Palmetto, GA
11Alive

New Chick-fil-A set to open this week in Senoia

SENOIA, Ga. — A town best known for its association with "The Walking Dead" is set to be home to the newest metro Atlanta Chick-fil-A. A Chick-fil-A restaurant will be opening for business on Thursday, Oct. 13 in Senoia. It is located at the Senoia Village Shopping Center at 7996 Wells Street.
SENOIA, GA
thecitymenus.com

City of LaGrange employee Brenda Leverett honored for 30 years of service

The City of LaGrange is honoring Accounting Specialist Brenda Leverett for her dedicated 30 years of service. Leverett received her 30-year service pin at the LaGrange City Council meeting Tuesday (10/11) night. She received the pin with her husband Joe Leverett, mom Libby Edwards, daughter Kendall Ham and granddaughter Annabelle Ham by her side. Brenda began her career with the City of LaGrange over 30 years ago. Her first day of employment was October 6, 1992.
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Newnan Times-Herald

Vicki Hill Whitlock

Vicki Hill Whitlock, age 69, passed away peacefully at her Senoia home on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. She was born Nov. 22, 1952, in Atlanta to the late Felton and Evelyn Martin Hill. At the age of 7, she moved to Senoia and remained there until her passing. She was...
SENOIA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Richard Brooks, former school superintendent, dies at 76

Former Coweta County School Superintendent Richard Brooks, whose forward-thinking leadership led to the creation of the Central Educational Center and the Nixon Centre for Performing and Visual Arts, passed away Tuesday at age 76. Brooks, who served as superintendent from 1994-2002, also guided the Coweta County School System through the...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Richard Crawford Brooks

Richard Crawford Brooks, 76, of Newnan passed away Tuesday, October 11, 2022. He was born December 13, 1945 in Lake City, FL to the late Harold Brooks & Doris Crawford Brooks. Richard grew up in Lake City, FL before moving to Auburn where he graduated from Auburn High School in 1963.
NEWNAN, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Truck#What To Do#Things To Do#Fall Festival#Baptist#Localevent#Parade#German#Vfw Post 2667 Auxiliary#Coweta Veterans Club#Woolsey Baptist Church
Newnan Times-Herald

Gloria H. Yarbrough

Gloria H. Yarbrough, beloved Mama, and Nanny, Dec. 28, 1943-Oct. 9, 2022. Ms. Gloria went to be with the Lord in her home on Fischer Road, an area where she grew up and her family had farmed since the early 1800s. She was cherished by many in northeastern Coweta County for her beautiful singing and piano playing. Most of all she loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they loved her, we will always remember her for the little things she sat and did with us and her most memorable stories.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
fox5atlanta.com

Coweta County school placed on lockdown after pursuit

NEWNAN, Ga. - A police pursuit in Coweta County shut down a high school after the suspect went roaring through the parking lot and jumped from his car. Deputies say that Andre Warner’s brake lights were not working, which is why they tried to pull him over this week. Deputies say, instead of stopping, Warner took off.
COWETA COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy