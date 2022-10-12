Marshawn Lynch joins Amazon's 'Thursday Night Football' crew

Marshawn Lynch. Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Amazon's vice president of Global Sports Video Marie Donoghue told "The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast" that former five-time Pro Bowl running back Marshawn Lynch had been hired by Amazon Prime Video to be a part of its “Thursday Night Football” pregame.

The news comes two months after Lynch was arrested and charged with DUI, and even though the 36-year-old is joining the crew midway through the 2022 regular season, Donoghue said that it didn't have to do with his legal troubles.

"I think Marshawn wanted to work through some things," Donoghue said. "We were already working with him. We never walked away. We just worked through some things with him and we’re excited. We can’t wait for him to join."

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Lynch will be in "three to four-minute features" that Amazon is calling "‘N Yo’ City.”

On Thursday, prior to the game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders, Lynch’s first feature will see him "playing football with kids from Highland Park, the suburb of Chicago that was ravaged by a gunman on July 4th."

In Week 7, Lynch will be "feeding alligators" before the Arizona Cardinals vs. New Orleans Saints contest.