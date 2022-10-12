ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnewsj.com

‘Word for Word’: Rodney Crowell coming to Murphy Theatre

WILMINGTON — Renowned singer-songwriter and multiple Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell is bringing his Word for Word Tour to the Murphy Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. As the consummate craftsman of lyric and melody, Rodney Crowell is hailed as an American treasure. In his new book “Word...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Throwback Thursday: Fill ‘er up with leaves

These are some highlights from the News Journal on October 14, 1961:. ‘Vast Jet Airplane Armada Screams in Mock Battle’. “WASHINGTON — A mock but mighty aerial war flared high in the skies over the North American continent today. At noon hundreds of jet interceptor planes began screaming aloft from runways in the United States and Canada” and “antiaircraft missile launchers pointed toward targets” as part of exercise Sky Shield II.
WILMINGTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Wilmington, OH
WKRC

Cancer survivor Sherry Hughes chosen to be torchbearer at BLINK parade

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Thousands of people will gather downtown on Oct. 13 to watch the BLINK parade kicking off four days of light and art across Cincinnati and Covington. There will be 85 different groups represented. For the first time, ten torchbearers will lead the parade. One of them is Sherry Hughes of Cincinnati Cancer Advisers who brought the light to Good Morning Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
daytonlocal.com

5 Haunted Places Around Dayton

Mysterious local tales that will give you the chills. Could these be the most haunted places around Dayton?. There’s many who like the Haunted Houses with an entrance fee, in which staff are paid to provide the fear. However, there are a number of places in and around Dayton which are truly haunted, and if you're lucky (or maybe unlucky), may present some frightening chills.
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Bridge to past & future: Community celebrates 150 years of Champion Bridge Co.

WILMINGTON — Champion Bridge Company publicly celebrated its 150th birthday on Friday and honored employees past and present that have served the company. The noon event at 261 E. Sugartree St. included the reading of a proclamation from Clinton County Commissioners Brenda Woods and Mike McCarty, and Mayor John Stanforth — also a longtime customer — spoke, as did members of owners the Dell family.
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Evil Woman#Elo#United States#The Band#The American Elo#American#Electric Light Orchestra#The Murphy Theatre
Times Gazette

Film parts shot in Hillsboro

When you think of Highland County, A-list Hollywood movies may not be the first thing that comes to mind. That could be changing soon, according to Kristen Schlotman of Film Cincinnati, a Cincinnati-based nonprofit agency that has been pivotal in bringing big-budget film productions to the area. Schlotman said the tax credits offered Ohio have incentivized production companies to choose Cincinnati.
HILLSBORO, OH
dayton.com

Mac and cheese flights coming to brewery south of Dayton

Grainworks Brewing Company in West Chester is teaming up with a popular food truck to bring their award-winning Mac and Cheese to brewery customers daily. “MamaBear’s has consistently been one of our customers’ favorite food trucks,” said Paul Blakely, manager of Grainworks taproom. “So we’re thrilled to be able to have their great food available in the taproom every day.”
DAYTON, OH
wnewsj.com

UPCOMING EVENTS

Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Clinton County Farmers Market Truck-n-Treat and final market of the season is 8:30 a.m.-noon Saturday at the Clinton County Courthouse Square parking lot. Kids can enjoy “trunk-n-treat” while they and their parents shop at the vendors’ booths; treats available while supplies last. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes. Wilmington College Agronomy Club will share info about the ag program at WC and activities; and, Kasey, SNAP Educator from OSU Extension, will be there with info on the importance of adding apples to our diets.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
elderhsquill.org

Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures

Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
WLWT 5

Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley

RIPLEY, Ohio — Reports of a combine fire on Hockman Road in Ripley. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
RIPLEY, OH
american-rails.com

Ohio State Limited

The Ohio State Limited was New York Central's premier, long-distance train serving New York and Cincinnati. It joined the timetable during the 1920s and eventually boasted all-streamlined status offering a range of accommodations. Unfortunately, the NYC did not offer such a direct route as rival Pennsylvania between New York and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WKRC

LaRosa's debuts $1 million overhaul of flagship pizzeria

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Hometown favorite LaRosa's Family Pizzeria is gearing up to welcome guests back to its flagship West Side restaurant after it underwent a $1 million transformation. LaRosa's pizzeria at 2411 Boudinot Ave. – on the same property that founder Donald "Buddy" LaRosa opened his first restaurant...
CINCINNATI, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

DAY 21: Text messages, wiretaps show Wagners were “odd” family

WAVERLY, Ohio — The twenty-first day of trial for George Wagner IV in Pike County was spent on phone records, text messages, and interrogations of the suspects: Jake, Angela, Billy, and George Wagner in the months leading up to their arrests in 2018; family of four all face charges in the 2016 killings of the Rhoden family.
PIKE COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy