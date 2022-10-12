Read full article on original website
Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood
Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood
East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood
A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
2urbangirls.com
Shooting leaves man wounded in East Hollywood
LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in East Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 2:25 a.m. to Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street east of Normandie Avenue to a drug overdose call but when they arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said an LAPD spokesman.
crimevoice.com
Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail
Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in ‘unprovoked’ attacks: LAPD
A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
2urbangirls.com
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South Gate
SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
KTLA.com
Man sought in stabbing of disabled man inside Southern California fast food restaurant
Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who stabbed a disabled man inside a fast food restaurant in Mar Vista last week. The attack, which was captured on video, occurred around 6:55 p.m. Oct. 3 in the 12000 block of Venice Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Responding officers found […]
Woman stabbed in head with scissors by stranger in North Hollywood, LAPD says
A man is accused of stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and assaulting another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week.
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
Man in custody after removing clothes, allegedly firing gun in Lake Los Angeles
A man who removed some of his clothing at the Oso Meat Market in Lake Los Angeles was taken into custody after also allegedly firing a gun in the market’s parking lot. Deputies located the suspect when they responded to a potential man with a gun call at the market Wednesday evening, Los Angeles County […]
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say
Police said the victim was crossing Pacific Coast Highway near Temple Avenue when the driver of a black Chevrolet SUV struck him and kept driving. The post Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Pacific Coast Highway, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier
A transient man was sentenced to 16 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to violently attacking a woman who was walking near the Ventura Pier in August 2021. The post Homeless man sentenced to 16 years for violently attacking a woman near Ventura Pier appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Man Who Was Wrongfully Convicted of Murder Sues LA Co Sheriff's Department
A Long Beach man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit filed suit in federal court against the LA County Sheriff's Department and more than a dozen of its deputies for allegedly conspiring to frame him by suppressing evidence and fabricating eyewitness accounts.
