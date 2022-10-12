ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

KTLA

Police identify suspect in murder, fatal carjacking in Inglewood

Police have released the identity of the murder suspect who was arrested Thursday after a pursuit that also left a carjacking victim dead. Joshua Reneau, 31, was still hospitalized Friday afternoon and currently faces a single murder charge. The incident unfolded when officers in the Los Angeles Police Department’s fugitive task force were surveilling Reneau […]
INGLEWOOD, CA
Key News Network

Shooting Victim Found on Sidewalk in East Hollywood

East Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA: A shooting victim was located on a sidewalk in East Hollywood Friday morning, Oct. 14, at approximately 2:36 a.m. by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. LAFD personnel responded to the area of Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont in the East Hollywood neighborhood of Los Angeles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood

A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting leaves man wounded in East Hollywood

LOS ANGELES – A man was hospitalized Friday after he was shot in East Hollywood. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Northeast Division responded at 2:25 a.m. to Santa Monica Boulevard and Edgemont Street east of Normandie Avenue to a drug overdose call but when they arrived they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, said an LAPD spokesman.
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Sacramento County Homicide Suspect Held on $1 Million Bail

Above: Michael Xavier Bell | Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a primary suspect in the recent homicide on Whitecliff Way. 36-year-old Michael Xavier Bell, of Los Angeles County, was reportedly arrested on Sunday, October 9, in connection to the...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID pedestrian killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A man who was hit by a car and killed in Long Beach was from Riverside County, authorities said Friday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Shawn Mayberry, 45, of...
LONG BEACH, CA
#Shooting#Violent Crime
NBC Los Angeles

Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park

An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Homeless man stabs woman in the head with scissors, throws jar of pickles at 2nd victim in ‘unprovoked’ attacks: LAPD

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing a woman in the head with a pair of scissors and later throwing a jar of pickles at another woman in North Hollywood earlier this week. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. Monday when the 22-year-old victim was walking south on Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspects carjack, kill man during pursuit that ended in Inglewood

INGLEWOOD- A murder suspect is now in custody after surrendering to authorities in Inglewood after evading police in Los Angeles. The male suspect was wanted for allegedly killing a person while robbing a Topanga-area jewelry store a few months ago, and police attempted to arrest him at his residence in South L.A., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South Gate

SOUTH GATE, Calif. – A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified...
SOUTH GATE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA.com

Carjacking victim dragged, killed during police pursuit in Inglewood

A horrific scene unfolded in Inglewood Thursday evening when a carjacking victim was killed after being dragged by his own vehicle when it was stolen by a murder suspect who was fleeing from police. Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotic Division had been conducting surveillance on...
INGLEWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon

Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

