I think tax on property should be abolished! Taking someones home from them because the greedy local tax office wants to rip people off! It's wrong
The way it's always been done gives the lawyers an unfair advantage that allows them to buy properties for pennies on the dollar, and they have always gotten very wealthy through the process. My mom used to work for a law firm... she told us often, that this was how the attorneys got so wealthy.
I went to an auction at the. Hidalgo Country Door steps around 2010, I was very Disappointed, this is how it started: County employee reads out the House that’s on sale for foreclosure: House 2,000 square ft living area, Located at so and so address, First bid is by Bank of America for $150-K, this house the family owed $50-K and lost it to the bank, if you wanted the house you would have to bid higher than the bank! A friend of mine was there trying to buy her friend’s house back lost on foreclosure, her friend only owed $30-K, First bid is by National Bank for $90-K….So the banks that people had the mortgage with wanted more than the amount lost on foreclosure, Hidalgo County does not give people a chance to bid on a property, we are competing with a Money Bank. After this disappointing event, I went to Mississippi and bid on a 4-Apartment Complex for $30-K. The Bank Who Had The property, Said they would finance it for me, I told not this time, we paid cash, no closing costs.
