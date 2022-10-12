ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidalgo County, TX

Comments / 19

A republican and a REAL Texan!
2d ago

I think tax on property should be abolished! Taking someones home from them because the greedy local tax office wants to rip people off! It's wrong

Reply(5)
25
Ronnie Crawford
2d ago

The way it's always been done gives the lawyers an unfair advantage that allows them to buy properties for pennies on the dollar, and they have always gotten very wealthy through the process. My mom used to work for a law firm... she told us often, that this was how the attorneys got so wealthy.

Reply(2)
7
Paul Anzaldua Sr.
2d ago

I went to an auction at the. Hidalgo Country Door steps around 2010, I was very Disappointed, this is how it started: County employee reads out the House that’s on sale for foreclosure: House 2,000 square ft living area, Located at so and so address, First bid is by Bank of America for $150-K, this house the family owed $50-K and lost it to the bank, if you wanted the house you would have to bid higher than the bank! A friend of mine was there trying to buy her friend’s house back lost on foreclosure, her friend only owed $30-K, First bid is by National Bank for $90-K….So the banks that people had the mortgage with wanted more than the amount lost on foreclosure, Hidalgo County does not give people a chance to bid on a property, we are competing with a Money Bank. After this disappointing event, I went to Mississippi and bid on a 4-Apartment Complex for $30-K. The Bank Who Had The property, Said they would finance it for me, I told not this time, we paid cash, no closing costs.

Reply
5
Related
KVUE

State aid program to help Texans with utility bills, future mortgage payments

AUSTIN, Texas — Eligible Texans in need of help paying their utility bills or future mortgage payments now have access to additional aid. Households eligible for the Texas Homeowner Assistance Program (TXHAF) can now apply for help paying past due and future utility payments. Through the program, income-qualifying households will also have more time to stabilize their finances with future mortgage payments.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, TX
Local
Texas Business
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Texas Real Estate
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
County
Hidalgo County, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Maine State
City
Nevada, TX
Hidalgo County, TX
Government
The Associated Press

Dedication Celebrates First Major Texas Lake Constructed in 30 Years

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 14, 2022-- The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) officially dedicated Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County, TX, today, celebrating the completion of the state’s newest major reservoir. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221014005478/en/ North Texas Municipal Water District Executive Director Jenna Covington speaks at the Bois D’Arc Lake Dedication (Photo: Business Wire)
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Foreclosure#Online Auction#Real Property#Tax Sale#Business Industry#Linus Business#Auction House
KWTX

Texas gas prices increase by 12 cents within a week

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Statewide gas prices have increased as more crude oil enters the market, reports AAA. The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.32 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel which is 12 cents more than on this day last week. Of the major metropolitan areas...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Auctions
News Break
Politics
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas-Fort Worth is ‘Least Affordable' Area in Texas

A recent ranking has determined that the Dallas-Fort Worth area is the least affordable region in the state of Texas. The study, first published here, looked at the federal Cost of Living Index, which is developed and published by the Council for Community and Economic Research (C2ER). Dallas-Fort Worth was...
DALLAS, TX
FMX 94.5

No, Texas Shouldn’t Legalize Marijuana & Here’s the Reason Why

As is the norm around every election cycle, we hear the cries of various causes being championed that are not on the ballot yet are important to someone, somewhere. Things like legalization of casino gambling, breeding iguanas in your basement, and even hunting of bald eagles. However, one very polarizing issue remains that it seems everyone has an opinion on either way.
TEXAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

What a Kroger and Albertsons Merger Could Mean for North Texas Shoppers

When it comes to grocery shopping, people have their favorite stores. "I don't use Walmart,” Kroger shopper Jana Botibom said outside a store in Euless. “I don't use another store. I use Kroger." "If I'm being honest Boar's Head lunch meat brings me in here," Kroger shopper Dean...
EULESS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy