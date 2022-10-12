ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See where SouthCoast high school teams stand in newest MIAA tournament power ranking

By Laurie Los Lee, Standard-Times
The MIAA released its newest tournament power rankings of the 2022-23 school year on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Here's a sport-by-sport look at where SouthCoast field hockey, boys soccer, girls soccer and girls volleyball teams stand as of 4 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The top 32 teams in each division qualify for the state tournament. Any teams below the cutoff mark that have a .500 or better record qualify for a play-in game. Seeds are in parenthesis.

FIELD HOCKEY (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (40)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (23)

Div. 3: Bishop Stang (24), Old Rochester (30), Apponequet (42), Fairhaven (52)

Div. 4: Wareham (38)

BOYS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (47)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (39)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (27), GNB Voc-Tech (28), Bishop Stang (29), Apponequet (47), Fairhaven (51)

Div. 4: Wareham (52)

Div. 5: Old Colony (69)

GIRLS SOCCER (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (36)

Div. 3: Apponequet (22), Bishop Stang (27), Fairhaven (36), Old Rocheseter (55), GNB Voc-Tech (58)

Div. 4: Wareham (47)

Div. 5: Old Colony (64)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL (Top 32 qualify)

Div. 1: New Bedford (50)

Div. 2: Dartmouth (4)

Div. 3: Old Rochester (4), Fairhaven (6), GNB Voc-Tech (9), Apponequet (24), Bishop Stang (29)

Div. 4: None

Div. 5: Wareham (25), Old Colony (57)

