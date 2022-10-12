SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)

SOFTWARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO