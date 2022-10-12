Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart Acquires Robotics Company to Help Automate Fulfillment
Walmart is making more investments to bolster its supply chain. The big box retailer on Thursday announced its acquisition of Alert Innovation, a robotics company that will help the company automate its order fulfillment process. Walmart will use this technology across its 4,700 stores to help fulfill orders more quickly.
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
TechCrunch
Clear Capital lays off 27% of its global staff
A spokesperson for Clear Capital confirmed the layoffs to TechCrunch but did not share the specific number of employees impacted. Last November, the company announced they had 1,400 total global employees, so using that figure the layoff could have impacted 378 employees. The reduction primarily impacted its operational team, according...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Bitcoin Gaming Company ZEBEDEE Launches Open-Source Bitcoin Development Non-Profit
ZEBEDEE, a bitcoin gaming company, has announced No Big Deal (NDB), a non-profit dedicated to furthering open source development for Bitcoin and the Lightning Network, per a release sent to Bitcoin Magazine. “NBD does not sell anything, it does not offer services, it does not support products,'' said Andre Neves,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
TechCrunch
Shein owner fined $1.9M for failing to notify 39M users of data breach
Zoetop, the firm that owns Shein and its sister brand Romwe, has been fined $1.9 million by New York for failing to properly handle a security incident, according to a notice from the state’s attorney general office this week. New York doesn’t publicly release data breach notifications like Maine, New Hampshire, California or other states, which is why the notice came so much later than when the cyberattack happened.
crowdfundinsider.com
Icertis Introduces Contract Intelligence Solution for Banking, Financial Services
Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what’s possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), recently announced the launch of Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) for Banking and Financial Services. The CLM solution is “packaged with out-of-the-box functionality that includes a range of contract types, rules to identify...
geekwire.com
Kubernetes co-founder, Microsoft Azure CTO invest in new Seattle startup Diagrid
Diagrid, a Seattle startup that offers a fully managed Dapr on Kubernetes service, announced a $24.2 million Series A round led by Norwest Venture Partners, with participation from Amplify Partners and Quiet Capital. The 10-person company was founded last year by CEO Mark Fussell and CTO Yaron Schneider, former Microsoft...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NanoString and Visiopharm Announce Collaboration to Co-develop Integrated Workflows for GeoMx and AtoMx Spatial Biology Solutions
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, and Visiopharm, a world leader in AI-driven digital pathology software, today announced a collaboration to accelerate the discovery of novel biomarkers and drug targets using the latest spatial imaging and machine learning technologies. Together, NanoString and Visiopharm are developing integrated workflows leveraging the multiplexing capability of the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler (DSP) and the AI-driven image analysis capabilities of Visiopharm. NanoString’s new cloud informatics platform, the AtoMx™ Spatial Informatics Platform, will enhance the integration by providing scalable computing power with worldwide access. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005157/en/ GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler tissue image with tumor/stroma AOIs superimposed. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Keeping Small Businesses Afloat With Personalization and Automation
--- Enabling small businesses to thrive. Small businesses have always faced unique challenges, but now these players need automated notifications, instant access to dashboards displaying their financial data and transactions and the ability to make payments in real time. Not having these options could mean going out of business. These...
AdWeek
Tubi Integrates FreeWheel’s Beeswax Software Into Its Ad Tech Platform
Fox’s ad-supported streaming service Tubi announced it has adopted FreeWheel’s Beeswax software into its proprietary ad technology. This integration will allow Tubi and Beeswax’s mutual clients to have open access to extend audience reach and acquire incremental inventory into one workflow. In addition, it allows Beeswax customers to access Tubi’s first-party data targeting and measurement solutions. Since Tubi’s integration with Beeswax, the streamer has already seen a 307% increase in month-over-month spend from Beeswax Buyers.
FPT Invests in LTS Inc., Strengthening Consulting Capabilities in Japan
TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider, FPT, today announced its investment in Japanese business consulting services provider LTS Inc., becoming its strategic shareholder. The investment is expected to help FPT strengthen its capabilities in Japan’s consulting industry and target more double-digit million-dollar deals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013006099/en/ FPT Corporation Chairman Dr Truong Gia Binh (attended online), together with FPT Japan and LTS Inc. representatives at the signing ceremony (Tokyo, Japan) (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI Service with DALL-E 2 in preview
Customers can use DALL-E 2 to generate custom images using either text or images. In line with the consumer DALL-E 2 service, they can leverage inpainting and outpainting — capabilities that generate new content within a portion of an image or push an image beyond its original confines, respectively — in addition to a feature that generates variations on an existing image.
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
TechCrunch
Royalty-backed Lightrock packs $834 million into its first climate fund
Lightrock, the London-based backer of neobank Niyo and “wood modification” company Kebony, has secured about $834 million (€860 million) for a new fund focused on climate tech. The private equity and venture firm plans to pump the money into startups in areas such as clean energy, decarbonization and sustainable agriculture.
TechCrunch
Got $5? These startups allow for investments in slices of real estate
These challenges are further compounded for those who aren’t accredited investors and therefore shut out of most private real estate investment opportunities. (Under U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, accredited investors must have a net worth of $1 million or individual income over $200,000 per year.) “Real estate ownership...
kitco.com
Over 40% of the top public companies are utilizing blockchain technology
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to a recent report released by enterprise blockchain adoption analytics platform Blockdata, 44 out of the top...
Expro Wins Funding for Carbon-reducing Technology Development
HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Expro (NYSE: XPRO) has been awarded funding for two carbon-reduction projects as part of an innovation program to accelerate clean energy production and close the gap in net zero technologies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005123/en/ Steve Russell, Expro’s Chief Technology Officer (Photo: Business Wire)
TechCrunch
Open finance startup Ayoconnect’s APIs enable financial inclusion in Southeast Asia
Founded in 2016, with a team of about 250 people, Ayoconnect is currently working toward more financial inclusion for Indonesian consumers and SMEs. It works with regulators and incumbent banks, and was recently awarded a Bank of Indonesia (BI) Payment Service Provider Category 1 license. Ayoconnect says it is the only open finance player in Indonesia to be licensed by the central bank.
TechCrunch
GoHenry, the fintech for under-18s, raises $55M after passing 2M users
The equity funding is coming from previous backers Edison Partners and Revaia (formerly Gaia), with a strategic investment from Italian payments company Nexi, a new backer. The company is not disclosing its valuation but I understand it’s more than $250 million and less than $500 million. It brings the total raised by GoHenry (named, the company says, after its first child-customer) to $125 million, including a $40 million round led by Edison in 2020 and a $15 million angel round. (Including recent acquisition Pixpay’s fundraise, it’s raised $136 million.) Early on, GoHenry also raised $15 million in crowdfunding in 2016 and 2018 and it likes to say that it has 5,000 shareholders as a result of those campaigns, with half of them also users.
Comments / 0