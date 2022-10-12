Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna takes in the views of the city he knows well. "I always tell people I dreamt of being a police officer from a very early age and this city allowed me to fulfill my dreams," he said. Luna held the position of Long Beach's top cop for the last seven years. As a 36-year veteran of the Long Beach Police Department, he helped protect a city of a couple hundred thousand people. Now, Luna is in the race to oversee the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department charged with protecting millions. The two men vying to be...

