Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Seven of the Best Smashburger Spots in Los Angeles Right NowLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In possible 'swatting,' Monrovia school-shooter threat deemed not credible
In what may have been a "swatting" incident, police investigated and then cleared a reported threat of an active shooter at Monrovia High School on Thursday.
fullerton.edu
Celebrating the School of Accountancy
A year after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the celebration of the establishment of the School of Accountancy at Cal State Fullerton’s College of Business and Economics, alumni, students, donors and supporters of the school gathered at the college on Sept. 30 to mark the occasion, a milestone in the history of the business college. Nationwide, there are only 50 schools of accountancy.
Former Chief Robert Luna promises to restore public trust, reform Sheriff's Department
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna takes in the views of the city he knows well. "I always tell people I dreamt of being a police officer from a very early age and this city allowed me to fulfill my dreams," he said. Luna held the position of Long Beach's top cop for the last seven years. As a 36-year veteran of the Long Beach Police Department, he helped protect a city of a couple hundred thousand people. Now, Luna is in the race to oversee the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department charged with protecting millions. The two men vying to be...
foxla.com
LAUSD accused of telling teachers to take down GoFundMe raising money after classroom vandalized
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - The damage at a vandalized classroom for special needs students in Mulholland Middle School was overwhelming. Cell phone video by a teacher showed that just about everything in the room had been trashed. The Los Angeles Police Department confirms that Chromebooks were also taken, in addition to gardening tools and quite a few other items.
fullerton.edu
Join the Undocu Week of Action at CSUF
We invite the entire Cal State Fullerton community to join us for the first-ever Undocu Week of Action, hosted by the Titan Dreamers Resource Center (TDRC). Undocu Week of Action is a statewide effort led by the California Community Colleges that serves as an opportunity to highlight challenges faced by the undocumented community and provide opportunities for allies to learn how to better support undocumented students. Join us for a week of activities and opportunities to connect as a CSUF community.
Former West Covina PD Officer Alleges Ex-Colleagues Called Him 'Wuhan'
A gay former West Covina police officer of Chinese descent is suing the city, alleging management did nothing when colleagues called him "Wuhan" after the breakout of the coronavirus in 2020 and also made derogatory remarks about his sexual orientation.
newsantaana.com
The SAPD will provide law enforcement in some County-owned properties including flood channels
The SAPD is responsible for general law enforcement within the boundaries of Santa Ana. However some County-owned and maintained properties, including flood channels do lie within the boundaries of the City of Santa Ana. Which Santa Ana City Council candidates will you vote for this November?. If you observe a...
pasadenanow.com
Boy, 11, Reported Missing in Pasadena Found Safe
An 11-year-old boy who was reported missing after last being seen in Pasadena has been found, authorities announced Friday. Jerrel Bernard was last seen about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Oak Grove Drive, near Hahamongna Watershed Park, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department sought the public’s help to find him.
Object Strikes Ontario PD Vehicle Windshield, Officer Injured
Upland, San Bernardino County, CA: An Ontario Police Department officer was traveling westbound on the 10 Freeway just before South Euclid Avenue to assist another officer on a traffic stop in the city of Claremont when his windshield was struck by an object on the westbound 10 Freeway just after 3:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.
LA Sheriff says his department is being defunded - others disagree. Here's what data and experts say
Most of the more than 100 agencies analyzed by ABC7 saw increases of at least 2% in their budgets. The L.A. County Sheriff's Department is no exception.
Man Removes Clothes In California Meat Market, Fires Gun
He was described as 'sweating profusely.'
Orange County bus service may be suspended due to mechanic strike
All bus service in Orange County may be disrupted beginning next Monday after maintenance and service workers voted to strike earlier this month. The strike is expected to begin starting Monday at 12:01 a.m. according toTeamsters Local 952, the union representing the employees. The union represents 150 mechanics and service workers employed by the Orange […]
oc-breeze.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Department addresses DOJ report
The Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) received the Department of Justice’s (DOJ) report focused on the use of jailhouse informants from 2007 through 2016. The Department takes this matter very seriously and has worked diligently to address the issues. For the last six years, the Department has worked...
signalscv.com
Man suspected of using skateboard as deadly weapon
Two adults got into a fight Sunday afternoon at one of the William S. Hart Baseball and Softball fields in Valencia that resulted in the arrest of a 33-year-old Canyon Country man suspected of using a skateboard as a deadly weapon, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said. According...
fullerton.edu
Six Titan Teams Selected for National Undergraduate Research Program
Six Cal State Fullerton faculty-student teams representing a range of disciplines and research topics have been selected for the Council on Undergraduate Research’s inaugural Scholars Transforming Through Research Program. The Titan teams — consisting of nine students and five faculty members — represent four colleges and the disciplines of...
fullerton.edu
CSUF Accounting Lecturer Named a UiPath Visionary Educator
In 2019, Cal State Fullerton’s Department of Accounting (now the School of Accountancy) made history as the first higher education entity in the United States to partner with process automation company UiPath. The partnership emphasized the AI-focused future of accounting and the Cal State Fullerton commitment to leading the way in today’s tech-focused business world.
fullerton.edu
The Power of Hands-On Data Science
Computer science major James Owens II wanted to learn more about data science and how to use machine learning and data visualization to solve real-world problems. Using data science tools, Owens studied the role of hippocampus, a complex brain structure embedded deep into the temporal lobe that plays a major role in learning and memory. This research is important so data scientists can intrinsically understand the brain, specifically how hippocampus aids in organizing memories.
fullerton.edu
How to Accelerate Your Graduation Date
Did you know that you can stay on track to graduate or even accelerate your graduation date by taking a Winter Session class?. Winter Session at Cal State Fullerton allows you to earn credit towards your degree by taking an accelerated course during the winter that is 3 or 5 weeks long. There are 2 different sessions to choose from:
Torrance police officers quickly cover up racist graffiti
Torrance police officers immediately sprung into action when they found a massive hate message graffitied onto a wall next to a little league field. "It was profanity, and the profanity was specifically directed at a race, using a derogatory term to describe them, which caught the officer's eye," said Torrance Police Department Sgt. Ron Salary.According to Torrance police, officers Jesus Garcia and Zachery Sledge were called out to the corner of Western Avenue and Plaza Del Amo on Thursday, Oct. 6. When they arrived and discovered the profanity-laced graffiti, the officer immediately contacted a clean-up crew to cover the vile message. However,...
KTLA.com
Another teen ODs at Bernstein H.S. in Hollywood
A teenager at Bernstein High School in Hollywood is recovering at a local hospital after overdosing on a drug Friday afternoon. The overdose was reported in the 1300 block of Wilton Place at about 2 p.m., according to Officer Drake Madison of the Los Angeles Police Department. That address corresponds...
