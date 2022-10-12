Avalon International Breads is opening in Meijer’s Royal Oak Woodward Corner store

Avalon International Breads replaces the former Great Lakes Coffee locations in Meijer's Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market stores.

Detroit’s Avalon International Breads is opening a new location inside Meijer’s Woodward Corner store in Royal Oak.

According to the store’s Instagram page , it plans to open sometime in early November. It will serve coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and bread daily from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The company also recently opened a store in Meijer’s Rivertown Market in Detroit. Both new Avalon locations replace Great Lakes Coffee, which operated locations inside the small-format Meijer stores until it closed them earlier this year following a labor dispute .

“We are very pleased to continue our focus on providing fresh and local offerings to customers at Rivertown and Woodward Corner,” Justin Stricklen, Meijer’s vice president of market format stores, said in a statement. “Avalon is truly a Detroit success story and being able to provide our customers with such a fresh and delicious dining option is truly a win.”

Avalon International Breads launched in June 1997 in a converted storefront in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. The company also has locations on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit and in Ann Arbor.

“We are thrilled to partner with another great Michigan-based business and bring Avalon’s tradition of delicious food, warm service, and our legendary sea salt chocolate chip cookies, to the patrons of Meijer,” Avalon owner Jackie Victor said in a statement.

Workers at Great Lakes Coffee went on strike in early 2022 to demand union recognition. After months of strikes, the company closed its locations inside the two small-format Meijer stores — in addition to its flagship in Midtown, where the strike began — ending the union effort .

