ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royal Oak, MI

Avalon International Breads is opening in Meijer’s Royal Oak Woodward Corner store

By Lee DeVito
Detroit Metro Times
Detroit Metro Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pdpe2_0iVvsqJ900
Avalon International Breads replaces the former Great Lakes Coffee locations in Meijer's Woodward Corner and Rivertown Market stores.

Detroit’s Avalon International Breads is opening a new location inside Meijer’s Woodward Corner store in Royal Oak.

According to the store’s Instagram page , it plans to open sometime in early November. It will serve coffee, sandwiches, pastries, and bread daily from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

The company also recently opened a store in Meijer’s Rivertown Market in Detroit. Both new Avalon locations replace Great Lakes Coffee, which operated locations inside the small-format Meijer stores until it closed them earlier this year following a labor dispute .

“We are very pleased to continue our focus on providing fresh and local offerings to customers at Rivertown and Woodward Corner,” Justin Stricklen, Meijer’s vice president of market format stores, said in a statement. “Avalon is truly a Detroit success story and being able to provide our customers with such a fresh and delicious dining option is truly a win.”

Avalon International Breads launched in June 1997 in a converted storefront in Detroit’s Cass Corridor. The company also has locations on Woodward Avenue in downtown Detroit and in Ann Arbor.

“We are thrilled to partner with another great Michigan-based business and bring Avalon’s tradition of delicious food, warm service, and our legendary sea salt chocolate chip cookies, to the patrons of Meijer,” Avalon owner Jackie Victor said in a statement.

Workers at Great Lakes Coffee went on strike in early 2022 to demand union recognition. After months of strikes, the company closed its locations inside the two small-format Meijer stores — in addition to its flagship in Midtown, where the strike began — ending the union effort .

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters , and follow us on Google News , Apple News , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram , Reddit , or TikTok .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Food & Drinks
Local
Michigan Business
Detroit, MI
Lifestyle
Royal Oak, MI
Food & Drinks
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Royal Oak, MI
Lifestyle
Royal Oak, MI
Business
City
Royal Oak, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Detroit, MI
Business
Detroit, MI
Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Bakery#Chocolate Chip Cookies#Food Drink#Royal Oak Woodward Corner#Great Lakes Coffee#Rivertown Market
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
103.3 WKFR

Look Inside This Abandoned YMCA That Still Has Electricity

@detroitunseen Abandoned YMCA with Full Power and So Much Left Behind. Metro Detroit. Michigan. Built 1959. Closed 2020. #abandoned#abandonedplaces#abandonedamerica#michigan#bando#detroit#abandoneddetroit#urbex#realstory#sadbuttrue#waste#urbanexploring♬ original sound - DetroitUnseen. Look Inside This Now Derelict Detroit Area Mansion. Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home. Left to wither away in northern Michigan, take a look...
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Metro Times

Detroit Metro Times

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
283
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

For more than 30 years Metro Times has been Detroit’s premier alternative source for news, arts, culture, music, film, food, fashion and more.

 https://www.metrotimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy