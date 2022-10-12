Read full article on original website
Traffic notice: TxDOT announces closures around Pharr road construction
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — State transportation officials will permanently close an existing turnaround for upcoming construction work Friday night in Pharr. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a westbound to eastbound turnaround lane at U.S. Business 83 in Pharr will be permanently closed starting on Friday. TxDOT advises drivers to continue onto Jackson Road […]
KRGV
Gateway International Bridge reopens following protest
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A closure affecting both sides of the Gateway International Bridge in Brownsville ended Friday afternoon. The bridge was closed Friday morning in response to protests on the Mexican side of the bridge over recently announced immigration policies affecting Venezuelan migrants. Under the...
KRGV
Ticket pickup for city of Pharr's Trail of Terror starts today
The city of Pharr is getting ready for its Trail of Terror event on Oct. 21. While the event is still a week away, ticket pickup for the Trail of Terror begins Friday, Oct. 14. The free tickets can be picked up at the Pharr One building located at 1121...
Protest temporarily closes 1 US-Mexico bridge in south Texas
A border bridge connecting the U.S. and Mexico near Brownsville, Texas, has been temporarily closed because of a protest, U.S. consular officials said Friday.
Brownsville celebrates opening of West Rail Trail, estimated $7.2M pedestrian project
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville is celebrating its newest addition to its expanding hike-and-bike trail system. City leaders are scheduled to gather for the ceremonial opening of the West Rail Trail at 5 p.m. Friday at Joe & Tony Oliveira Park, 104 El Paso Road, in Brownsville. The estimated $7.2 million trail project has been […]
Border Patrol, local law enforcement arrest 250 people in one day in Valley
EDINBURG, Texas — (ValleyCentral) Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol agents, with state and local law enforcement departments, intercepted seven smuggling events that lead to the arrest of 250 people, authorities announced Friday. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station surveillance camera on Wednesday observed […]
cbp.gov
CBP Officers Seize over $1 Million in Fentanyl at Pharr International Bridge
PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridges Cargo Facility intercepted $1,036,000 in alleged fentanyl. “CBP officers intercepted this load of fentanyl, the largest thus far in port history, thanks to great teamwork and the utilization of all available tools and...
kurv.com
Harlingen EDC Chief To Take EDC Reins In Edinburg
The chief of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation has found a new home in Edinburg. Raudel Garza has been named the executive director of the Edinburg EDC. Garza had been heading Harlingen’s economic development efforts for the past decade, and has also worked with economic development teams in Mission and Pharr, as well as with the regional Rio South Texas Economic Council.
McAllen Police investigate auto-pedestrian death
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that happened on Wednesday, Oct. 12. The department’s media release said the accident occurred at around 9:16 p.m. on the 200 block of West Expressy 83 in McAllen. Police reported the victim, identified as Russell Heath Cortez, 48, died from his injuries. His last […]
Customers want Utility CEO fired, auditors recommend “authorities” review failed project report
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Interim City Manager offered a “no comment” response to the CBS 4 INVESTIGATES question on Brownsville Public Utility Board customers calling for a criminal investigation into the Tenaska Power Plant project. The failed $118 million plan was never completed and a 69-page audit report by Carr, Riggs & Ingram concluded […]
PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project
In anticipation of a multi-organization effort known as the Rio Grande Valley Transmission Reliability Project, the chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUCT) toured a substation in Edinburg, Texas, this week and discussed ... Read More » The post PUC of Texas prepares for 350-mile Rio Grande Valley transmission project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
borderreport.com
2 South Texas border cities named ‘safest’ in America
LAREDO, Texas (Border Report) — Two South Texas cities on the Mexican border have been named among the top 20 “safest cities” in America, according to a recent survey. Laredo is listed as No. 3 in the 2022 Safest Cities in America survey out this week by WalletHub.
Authorities search for missing Edinburg man
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is as asking for help to locate a missing person who was last seen in Edinburg. Edgar Diaz, 26, was last seen leaving a residence in a 2010 Grey Kia Soul on Sunday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office. Diaz is described as 185 pounds […]
megadoctornews.com
McAllen UT Health RGV Celebrated Launch of Cancer & Surgery Center
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS – UT Health RGV, the clinical arm of the UTRGV School of Medicine, celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Oct. 14 launching the construction of its new UT Health RGV Cancer and Surgery Center. The cancer center is part of the Phase 1 development of UTRGV’s...
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Vela: We are 3,200 nurses short in the RGV and the number is rising
WESLACO, Texas – Manny Vela, CEO of Valley Baptist Health System, says the Rio Grande Valley is officially 3,200 nurses short of requirement. And he expects the number to increase. Vela was a panelist at a recent conference hosted by RGV LEAD. It was titled “State of Education &...
New speed limit for Westgate Drive area in Weslaco
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A speed study was conducted by the Weslaco engineering department. According to the study, the speed limit on Westgate Drive from 18th Street to Mile 5 North Road will increase to 45 MPH. The new speed limit will go into effect on Friday, Oct. 14. The city said as part of […]
nypressnews.com
Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol welcomes highest ranking woman in agency, Chief Gloria Chavez
EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – She’s the highest ranking female agent in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency. Now Chief Patrol Agent Gloria Chavez is officially taking over as Chief of the Rio Grande Valley Sector. Chief Chavez served her final day as Chief of the Border Patrol’s...
Alamo to close portion of expressway this afternoon to reconstruct fatal scene
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing a scene on Interstate 2/U.S. 83 after someone died at the location. At 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, eastbound and westbound traffic on Interstate 2 (US 83) will be temporarily closed for about an hour between Tower Road and Valverde Road, in Alamo as […]
KRGV
Former Weslaco commissioner Gerardo Tafolla testifies in bribery trial
Jurors heard new testimony in the federal bribery trial tied to a Weslaco water plant project. During Thursday’s hearing, former Weslaco City Commissioner Gerardo “Jerry” Tafolla took to the stand. Undercover audio and video recordings were presented in court that showed discussions between Tafolla, Weslaco businessman Ricardo...
Prison fight adds to sentence for McAllen man, prosecutors say
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A U.S. district judge sentenced an imprisoned McAllen man to serve additional time in prison after a physical altercation that left one person in a “vegetative state,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Antonio Cristian-Martinez, 22, of McAllen, pleaded guilty in connection to attacking an inmate with punches and kicks to […]
