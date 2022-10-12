The chief of the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation has found a new home in Edinburg. Raudel Garza has been named the executive director of the Edinburg EDC. Garza had been heading Harlingen’s economic development efforts for the past decade, and has also worked with economic development teams in Mission and Pharr, as well as with the regional Rio South Texas Economic Council.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO