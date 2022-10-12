ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

KING 5

Bodycam footage shows Tacoma police fire shots while responding to bar fight; suspect charged

TACOMA, Wash. — Body camera footage shows the moments Tacoma police officers shot at a suspect who allegedly threatened staff and customers with a gun inside of a bar. According to court documents, 911 dispatchers received reports of a physical fight just before 11 p.m. at The Office Bar and Grill, located on the 800 block of Pacific Avenue in downtown Tacoma. Dispatchers said the caller reported that someone had fired a handgun inside the bar.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
Tacoma, WA
Tacoma, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Thieves Steal Food Bank Van Catalytic Converter

Nourish Pierce County announcement. Amber Walker knew something was seriously wrong when she started up the Nourish Pierce County Food Bank van. “It sounded like a Harley Davidson motorcycle, so I turned it off right away,” she said. Walker, the Northwest Food Bank Manager, thought she was starting her day like any other.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Lynnwood retail theft police sting nets eight arrests

The Lynnwood Police Department on Thursday arrested eight people following a sting conducted in conjunction with the Lynnwood Lowe’s and Home Depot stores. According to Lynnwood police spokesperson Commander Patrick Fagan, officers were placed in the stores with asset protection personnel so that police could immediately detain and charge subjects for theft- and/or shoplifting-related crimes.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Serious crash cuts power in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Wash. — A major crash on 16th Avenue South at South 260th Street in Des Moines early Friday caused a power outage. Puget Sound Fire first tweeted about the crash at 3:38 a.m. The crash did not appear to cause a major power outage, but traffic lights...
DES MOINES, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: If you can’t chase a suspect, there should be a way to stop them

Here’s the latest frustrating police scenario. According to a draft memo from Seattle’s North Precinct, provided to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, until officers get more training, they will not be able to use their patrol cars to prevent a suspect from driving away. Even if that suspect is obviously high on drugs.
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Obviously deliberate’: Classes canceled after car crashes into Renton school

RENTON, Wash. — A car smashed into Hazen High School in Renton on Thursday morning. The damage was so extensive the school was forced to cancel class. “Early this morning, a little after 5 a.m., a vehicle driven by someone was smashed into the front of Hazen High School. Did some damage to the front of the school, smashed windows. We’re checking now to see if there’s any structural damage,” said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson.
RENTON, WA
KOMO News

Police: Suspected prowler shoots at Renton officers, no one hurt

RENTON, Wash. — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Renton Wednesday morning. Fortunately, no officers or the suspect were injured. Renton police were sent to apartments in the 2000 block of Lake Washington Blvd. just after 4 a.m. for reports of a person possibly breaking into a vehicle. When officers got on scene, the suspect immediately fired at them and officers returned fire, according to police.
RENTON, WA
KIMA TV

Police investigating after series of attempted ATM thefts in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — Puyallup police are investigating a series of attempted robberies at three businesses Monday afternoon into early Tuesday morning where the suspects appear to have been trying to steal ATMs. The attempted break-ins occurred at U.S. Bank in the 200 block of 39th Ave. SW, Wells Fargo...
PUYALLUP, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect in custody following shootout with Renton police

RENTON, Wash. — Police swarmed an apartment complex after an exchange of gunfire erupted in Renton. At 4:18 a.m., officers were called to the 2000 block of Lake Washington Boulevard for reports of a car prowler who was breaking into a vehicle at the Bella Vista Apartments, across the street from Gene Coulon Memorial Beach Park.
RENTON, WA
KING 5

KING 5

Seattle, WA
