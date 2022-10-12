SNA - Free Report) is likely to register year-over-year growth in the top and the bottom line when it reports third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $3.76 per share, suggesting growth of 5.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The consensus mark has been unchanged in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate for quarterly revenues is pegged at $1,070 million, indicating a rise of 3.1% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals.

