It was all happening down by the riverside on Oct. 8 when a record crowd turned out to party at the third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington's Bogue Falaya Park. It was, truly, a perfect day in the neighborhood, with gorgeous blue sky, the lazy Bogue Falaya River, fabulous food (blueberry lemonade, anyone?), music and art for everyone, plenty to keep the kids happy, icy beer to keep the adults happy and sufficient blueberry twists and surprises to keep the young festival true to its name. This year's festival began and ended a bit later, by design, and organizers have also decided to keep the festival ia fall event to take advantage of some of the region's best weather. Obviously, planning is already underway for Bluesberry 2023.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO