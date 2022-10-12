Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
For $2.25M, a Chestnut Street home offers 6 en suites, pool and parking in New Orleans' Garden District
Chestnut Street in the Garden District is a desirable enclave of history, architecture and landscaping in a family-friendly locale. Perched along the tree-lined sidewalks is a handsome 1892 Victorian home, steps away from some of the city's most storied dining, historic spots and the chic shopping of Magazine Street. Stately...
NOLA.com
Rubensteins to open 40-room hotel above Canal Street store; latest in boutique hotel trend
The Rubenstein family, known for the nearly century-old men's clothing store on the corner of Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue, is turning the upper floors of five historic buildings there into a 40-room boutique hotel. The family is partnering with developer Joe Jaeger, whose MCC Real Estate will operate...
Bayou Phoenix: City delays on redevelopment of former Six Flags site, possibly jeopardizing project
What's on the minds of many is the question of what's taking so long to begin work on the Six Flags site.
NOLA.com
Blues and BBQ just one of six festivals this weekend; see days, hours, prices, parking
It's a veritable festapalooza this weekend in the New Orleans area with the Crescent City Blues and BBQ Festival topping a list of six tantalizing celebrations. Admission is free to the 15th edition of the Blues and BBQ Festival in Lafayette Square, 602 St. Charles Street in the Central Business District. It's open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Low levels in the Mississippi River impacting New Orleans-area freshwater supply
Startling low levels on the Mississippi River are beginning to impact cargo traffic upstream. It's also causing problems with the drinking water supply in at least one parish.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
NOLA.com
From an orchestra by the lake to "A Streetcar Named Desire" on stage, it's busy in St. Tammany
SYMPHONY: The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will give its first fall performance in St. Tammany Parish — the Sunset Symphony — along the Mandeville lakefront on Oct. 22. This free event, which opens the symphony's Northshore Series, promises a concert of passionate music, including Glinka's "Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture," Dvorak's "Slavonic Dance, Op 72," Beach's "Bal Masque, Op. 22" and Massenet's "Meditation from Thais."
fox8live.com
FOX 8 Defenders: Willows management attempts to end lease of family who spoke to FOX 8
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Local managers at The Willows apartment complex are changing their tune after posting a lease termination on a young mother’s door who complained to FOX 8 about deplorable living conditions. She believes it was retaliation for speaking with us. For Cierra Dobard, the last 24...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16
With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo
NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
NOLA.com
Louisiana touts $95 million plan to spruce up Claiborne Expressway, remove ramps in Tremé
Last year, the Claiborne Expressway, long a symbol of the sins of 1960s urban planning, was singled out by President Joe Biden's administration as a project in need of money under a $1 trillion federal infrastructure law. On Thursday, the New Orleans and Louisiana governments responded by asking for a...
NOLA.com
Work begins on Mississippi River underwater levee to block saltwater from reaching water intakes
A dredging company began construction on Tuesday of a 1,500-foot-wide underwater levee designed to block a wedge of Gulf of Mexico saltwater from reaching public and industrial water supply intakes on the Mississippi River in Plaquemines Parish and New Orleans. The Army Corps of Engineers announced Wednesday that Weeks Marine...
WDSU
New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
WDSU
Eden Isle, Oak Harbor residents with Magnolia Water under boil water notice until next week
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell residents who live in Eden Isle were without water for hours and are still under a boil water advisory. Magnolia Water issued the boil water advisory Thursday night after they say crews were working on a broken pipe that would only take three to four hours.
lafourchegazette.com
French Food Festival introduces 2022 Grand Marshal, Royalty
After 2 years off, the French Food Festival is back and it's back with its new Grand Marshal and festival royalty. The Larose Regional Park and Civic Center announced local businessman Raleigh Galiano as the 2022 Grand Marshal and Alexandria Galiano as the French Food Festival's Miss Queen XLVII and Aliza Callais as the French Food Festival Teen Queen XXXVI.
NOLA.com
A bluesberry festival by any other name just wouldn't be the same
It was all happening down by the riverside on Oct. 8 when a record crowd turned out to party at the third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington's Bogue Falaya Park. It was, truly, a perfect day in the neighborhood, with gorgeous blue sky, the lazy Bogue Falaya River, fabulous food (blueberry lemonade, anyone?), music and art for everyone, plenty to keep the kids happy, icy beer to keep the adults happy and sufficient blueberry twists and surprises to keep the young festival true to its name. This year's festival began and ended a bit later, by design, and organizers have also decided to keep the festival ia fall event to take advantage of some of the region's best weather. Obviously, planning is already underway for Bluesberry 2023.
Coming in hot! Fat Boy’s Pizza to open West Bank ‘express’ location
Heads up, Louisiana! Pizza chain Fat Boy's Pizza is officially coming to the West Bank, restaurant owners announced on Tuesday (Oct. 11).
NOLA.com
West Jefferson property transfers for Sept. 23-29, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in West Jefferson Parish from Sept. 23-29, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Hooter Road 661: Rebecca Hoffpauir and Lawrence C. Marin to Erica Driscoll and David M. Driscoll, $90,000. GRAND ISLE. Grape Lane 119: Aubrey W. McNally and Helen A. McNally...
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
NOLA.com
New Orleans garbage contracts remain in limbo as city demands Metro fulfill its contract
The uncertainty surrounding Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s new garbage collection contracts continued Thursday after the New Orleans City Council punted on funding them and a federal judge kept in place an order against tampering with one existing contract. New haulers are scheduled to begin work in about half the city...
