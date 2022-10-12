ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOLA.com

From an orchestra by the lake to "A Streetcar Named Desire" on stage, it's busy in St. Tammany

SYMPHONY: The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra will give its first fall performance in St. Tammany Parish — the Sunset Symphony — along the Mandeville lakefront on Oct. 22. This free event, which opens the symphony's Northshore Series, promises a concert of passionate music, including Glinka's "Ruslan and Ludmilla Overture," Dvorak's "Slavonic Dance, Op 72," Beach's "Bal Masque, Op. 22" and Massenet's "Meditation from Thais."
MANDEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Oct. 14-16

With October comes a change in weather and a good reason to get out of the house and enjoy some of the festivals and fun that are filling the city with "joie de vivre." A brimming bowl of the delicious dish is only part of the BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL, a quintessential south Louisiana festival on the west bank of the Mississippi River at the base of the Huey P. Long Bridge. Three days of food, fun, carnival rides and music are in store at one of Jefferson Parish's oldest festival at 1701 Bridge City Ave. It all starts at 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. Passes start at $5 per day. Get in on the fun here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

New Orleans garbage contracts in a limbo

NEW ORLEANS — There is no denying that trash pickup in parts of New Orleans has been at times as rotten as two-week-old garbage. Metro Service Group currently picks up in the city’s Service Area 2, north of I-10 from the Jefferson Parish line to the lake in the east.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans businesses are upset with the new parade route changes

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans city leaders announced next year's carnival parades will have the same modified routes used in 2022. The modified routes will have a tremendous impact on one of New Orleans' most prized parades Endymion. Dan Kelly, president of Endymion says going through the Ceasars Superdome...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lafourchegazette.com

French Food Festival introduces 2022 Grand Marshal, Royalty

After 2 years off, the French Food Festival is back and it's back with its new Grand Marshal and festival royalty. The Larose Regional Park and Civic Center announced local businessman Raleigh Galiano as the 2022 Grand Marshal and Alexandria Galiano as the French Food Festival's Miss Queen XLVII and Aliza Callais as the French Food Festival Teen Queen XXXVI.
LAROSE, LA
NOLA.com

A bluesberry festival by any other name just wouldn't be the same

It was all happening down by the riverside on Oct. 8 when a record crowd turned out to party at the third annual Bluesberry Music & Art Festival in Covington's Bogue Falaya Park. It was, truly, a perfect day in the neighborhood, with gorgeous blue sky, the lazy Bogue Falaya River, fabulous food (blueberry lemonade, anyone?), music and art for everyone, plenty to keep the kids happy, icy beer to keep the adults happy and sufficient blueberry twists and surprises to keep the young festival true to its name. This year's festival began and ended a bit later, by design, and organizers have also decided to keep the festival ia fall event to take advantage of some of the region's best weather. Obviously, planning is already underway for Bluesberry 2023.
COVINGTON, LA

