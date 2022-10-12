Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
ScalaCube review
ScalaCube’s free Minecraft hosting stands out as excellent, and its premium plans bring a lot to the table for those who need something a little more powerful. ScalaCube (opens in new tab) has long been one of the best Minecraft server hosting (opens in new tab) options available. It offers a selection of products, including a neat free-forever server that enables you to test the platform.
TechRadar
InnoCN 27M2U Mini LED monitor review
InnoCN may not be a household name but the 27M2U carries all the hallmarks of a great product. Keen price, a headline feature (MiniLED) and a few other tricks like a pair of sensors and 90W power delivery. There are some rough edges - like the plastic finish - but they can be easily amended.
TechRadar
Can I use my Apple Watch for swimming?
Is there anything the best Apple Watches can’t do? With the launch of the Apple Watch Ultra and its Depth app, the Cupertino-based tech giant once again shifted the baseline upwards of what people should expect from an outdoor watch. And it’s not only an excellent mountaineering companion, but given its extensive diving capabilities, the Apple Watch Ultra is also your best bet for shallow-water activities, such as swimming in a pool or open waters.
TechRadar
Want a cheap fitness tracker? Get the Fitbit Inspire 2 before it’s gone
This is not the first time you hear this sentiment from me about the Fitbit Inspire 2, but it might well be the last. Now the Fitbit Inspire 3 is out and on shelves (and currently in our testing lab at the moment, as our writer puts it through its paces), the old Inspire 2, which currently tops our best cheap fitness tracker list, is being put out to pasture. It's been quietly removed from Fitbit’s website, and prices are lowering elsewhere to sell off remaining units.
YOGA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Are The Best Trader Joe's Products Of All Time, From Someone Who Basically Knows The Aisles Of The Store With Her Eyes Closed
I think I've tried just about everything on the shelves at this point.
TechRadar
This Audio-Technica turntable is one I’d buy as a gift – and it’s 20% off for Prime Day
The vinyl LP revival continues with no sign of slowing down: sales for the format are up 17.3% so far over last year, and we’re not even done with 2022. With vinyl being a “thing,” I thought I might find a good turntable among the Prime Day deals, and was elated to stumble upon the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT, which is seeing a 20% off sale today to $175.
TechRadar
BetaFPV Cetus Pro Kit review
If you would like to get into FPV drones and learn how to fly in Acro mode, the BetaFPV Cetus Pro Kit has everything you need to get started for just $230 / £200 / AU$342. Plus, the controller can be plugged into Mac or Windows-based computers to control FPV simulators to extend your flight practice time.
TechRadar
Good news: the Oculus Quest 3 will be a lot cheaper than the Meta Quest Pro
If you’re disappointed by the astronomically high price of the Meta Quest Pro, don’t be too disheartened – Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed that the upcoming Oculus Quest 3 will cost somewhere between $300 and $500 (roughly £270 to £450 / AU$480 to AU$800).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechRadar
Prime Day deals under $50: cheap coffee makers, streaming devices, toys and more
Are you still looking to score a cheap bargain from Amazon's October Prime Day sale? We are well into day two, and hundreds of deals are still available on everything from smart home devices to beauty items, appliances, toys, and so much more. Our team has been sifting through today's...
TechRadar
Dyson's Gen5 Detect cordless vacuum is so powerful it can suck up viruses
There are vacuum cleaners, and then there are *vacuum cleaners*. Dyson’s new cordless model, the Dyson Gen5 Detect, falls firmly into the latter camp. The first vacuum to feature Dyson’s next-generation Hyperdymium motor – which spins at up to 135,000 rpm, some nine times faster than a modern-day Formula 1 engine – the Gen5 Detect is the brand’s smartest and most powerful sucker to date.
Comments / 0