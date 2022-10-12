ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avs vs Blackhawks: 5 things to know for season opener in Denver

By Dara Bitler
 2 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche will start the journey to defending the Stanley Cup Championship on Wednesday night as they host the Chicago Blackhawks for the season opener at Ball Arena.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook , the Avs are favored to repeat as champions this season, but only time will tell. Over the last 20 years, only the Pittsburgh Penguins and Tampa Bay Lightning have won back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships.

Avalanche ready to repeat, get back to business

What to know for tonight’s game

  • The game will be televised nationally on TNT, you can also listen on 92.5 FM
  • The 2022 Stanley Cup Championship banner will be raised to the rafters before the game starts
  • Puck is scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m.
  • As of 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, tickets were still available. The tickets start at $150 each on Ticketmaster
  • Jared Bednar is 5-1 in season openers as head coach of the Avalanche, the NHL said
As blackout looms, how can Avalanche fans stream games?

The NHL said the Avalanche hold a 75-55-9 all-time record against the Blackhawks and a 55-32-11 mark since moving to Colorado in 1995-96.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX21 News Colorado

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

