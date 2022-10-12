The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Stinsford Road. The employee was not injured during the incident.

NEWARK, DE ・ 23 HOURS AGO