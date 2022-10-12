Read full article on original website
WDEL 1150AM
I-95 Southbound in Wilmington to close Friday-Tuesday
I-95 Southbound in Wilmington will be closed for an extended weekend as DelDOT gets closer to the end of the "Restore the Corridor" project. The highway will close from Route 202 down to the I-495 split from 9 a.m. Friday, October 14 until the following Tuesday, October 18 at 5 a.m.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Lane shift coming Sunday as Middletown’s Route 299 project continues
The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) announces to motorists a shift in the traffic pattern on Route 299 in Middletown. The shift will begin Sunday night, Oct. 16th, starting at 9 p.m. and be completed by 6 6 a.m.on Monday, October 17. Once completed, traffic will be shifted onto the newly constructed westbound lanes of Route 299 between Dove Run Boulevard and Cleaver Farms Road.
Nottingham MD
Motorcycle crash reported on I-95
UPDATE: The driver of the motorcycle has been pronounced dead. Traffic is being diverted onto I-695. ——— WHITE MARSH, MD—Crews are on thescene of a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash on Interstate 95. The crash was reported at around 8 p.m. along southbound I-95 just prior to I-695,...
firststateupdate.com
Newark Gas Station Robbed At Gunpoint Friday Morning
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning, according to Public Information Officer, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said the incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148...
dsp.delaware.gov
Troopers Investigating Gas Station Robbery
The Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Newark area gas station that occurred early this morning. The incident occurred at approximately 4:03 a.m., Friday, October 14, 2022, at the Shell gas station, located at 1148 Christiana Road, Newark. A male suspect entered the business and confronted an employee at the sales counter. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded money. The employee complied and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect was last seen on foot in the area of Stinsford Road. The employee was not injured during the incident.
firststateupdate.com
Two Injured In Officer-Involved Crash On Tuesday
New Castle County Police (NCCPD) are investigating a crash involving one of their officers. On Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just after 4;30 PM a 62-year-old female was driving a 2022 Subaru Crosstrek southbound on Salem Church Road near the intersection of McFarland Drive. While driving, the operator crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck an NCCPD marked 2022 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound according to police. Both the officer and the female operator were transported to Christiana Medical Center for non-life-threatening injuries.
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
WMDT.com
Dover business damaged in shooting, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that damaged an area business Thursday afternoon. Police say a call came in just before 4 p.m. regarding shots fired in the area of Ink Studios, located at 1040 South State Street. Officers responded and began searching for possible victims. Officers spoke with the owner of the business, who they say could not provide any information related to the shooting.
Beloved Dad Killed In Multi-Vehicle Crash Involving Tractor-Trailer In Central PA ID'd
The 51-year-old man killed in a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer in central Pennsylvania early in the morning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 has been identified, authorities say. Brian Lee Allison, of Willow Street, died at the scene of the crash, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni and his...
firststateupdate.com
Rider In Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash In Newark
At approximately 1:06 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics and the Aetna Hose Hook and Ladder Company of Newark were dispatched to the 1200 block of Casho Mill Road, in Newark for the report of a motorcyclist injured. Upon the arrival of the Paramedics, an approximately 60-year-old male was found...
firststateupdate.com
Troopers: Two Charged In Knife-Point Robbery In Newark
Delaware State Police have arrested Christopher Harmon, 31 and Andre Harmon, 28, both of Newark, DE, for robbery and related charges following an incident that occurred yesterday morning, Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 13, 2022, at approximately 08:31 a.m., troopers responded to the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet...
NBC Philadelphia
Driving Through Delaware? Getting You Around I-95 Closure This Weekend
Give yourself some extra time and plan to take alternate routes this weekend as a stretch of busy Interstate 95 in Wilmington, Delaware, will be closed for road improvements. "Paving, striping and related work between the Exit 8/ US 202 interchange and the 2nd Street on-ramp will require the extended weekend closure of I-95 Southbound through Wilmington," DelDOT said in a news release.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Investigating Gun-Point Robbery
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning. On October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
WDEL 1150AM
Pair arrested for Glasgow robbery; two other hold-ups under investigation
Investigations into one of two robberies late this week have resulted in arrests, according to Delaware State Police. Two Newark men were arrested Thursday about four hours after a robbery was reported at the Four Seasons Tobacco Outlet off Route 896 in Glasgow. One of the suspects had a knife, and the other held a handgun. A store employee was threatened and was forced to go to a back room.
Vineland woman killed in Delsea Drive crash
A Vineland woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning. James Reustle, 57, was driving north on North Delsea Drive when his truck left the roadway and struck a car driven by Diana Reyes. Reyes, 42, was stopped at the exit of the McDonald’s at 306 N. Delsea Drive, police...
firststateupdate.com
Two Townsend Men Charged In Middletown Post Football Game Shooting
Middletown Police have made arrests in a shooting that left two injured after an Appoquinimink High School football game last month. On September 23, 2022, at approximately 9:15 pm Middletown Police were in the area of Bunker Hill Road and Choptank Road when shots were fired. Two gunshot victims were located in the area with non-life-threatening injuries.
firststateupdate.com
Royal Farms Clerk Robbed At Gunpoint In Glasgow
Delaware State Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a gas station in Newark earlier this morning, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 14, 2022, at approximately 12:45 a.m., troopers responded to the Royal Farms located at 2808 Pulaski Highway regarding a gun-point robbery. The ensuing investigation revealed that an unknown white male had entered the convenience store, pointed a handgun at the 33-year-old female cashier, and demanded money said DeMalto. After the victim complied with his demands, the suspect fled on foot from the business to an unknown destination. The cashier was not injured in this incident.
2 gunmen on the loose after Germantown shooting; surveillance video released
Surveillance video released by police shows the gunmen opening fire on the victim as he entered his vehicle.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Identify Pedestrian Struck And Killed On Route 1 In New Castle
Delaware State Police have identified the victim who died in a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on October 8, 2022, in New Castle as Gentle Grady, 74, of Wilmington, Delaware. Original Story. Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New...
wdac.com
Lancaster County Man Dies In Early Morning Crash
WILLOW STREET – A Lancaster County man died after an early morning crash that happened around 12:52 a.m. today at the intersection of Route 272 south (Willow Street Pike) and Route 741 (Long Lane). A 2003 silver Chevy Trailblazer was traveling south on Route 272 and a tractor trailer was west bound on Route 741 when the impact occurred in the intersection. The Trailblazer driver, a 51-year-old man from Willow Street, died at the scene. The tractor trailer driver was not hurt. A third vehicle sustained damage from flying debris from the impact. The investigation is ongoing. No names have been released at this time. West Lampeter Township Police are asking for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or have any information pertaining the incident to contact them at 717-464-2421.
