Air Jordan 4 "Black Canvas" Leads This Week's Best Footwear Drops
There are only but a few days left to go in the month of September 2022, and all of your favorite sneaker brands such as. , Jordan Brand, New Balance and others have their eyes set on ringing in the fall season with some coveted collaborations and general launches. But before we sum those up for you, let’s take a little stroll back into last week to comb through all of the action that went down in sneakers.
The Jordan Dub Zero Shines In A “Light Smoke Grey” Palette
Hate it or love it, Jordan Dub Zeros and hybrid models are here to stay. Now appearing in a familiar blend of white and grey, this Jordan Dub Zero captures all that a Jordan Brand fanatic is looking for in a casual lifestyle shoe. Patent leather adds an unmistakeable gloss on the mudguard, while the laser-etched graphic that originated in 2005 comes through in a gold-like shade (actually the innards of the leather panel). Matte silver bumpers with the Y2K-era JORDAN logo returns to the heel, although we must point out that these lake the woven panel beneath the heel spoiler.
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a tendency to borrow color schemes from one another. And with the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3 coming up in 2023, the beloved Air Jordan 1 is honoring the silhouette by adopting two of its most classic palettes: the “White Cement” and the “True Blue.” The latter installment first appeared on our radar last month, and now we have an even more detailed perspective of the kicks thanks to these newly-surfaced on-foot images.
Detailed Look At The Unreleased Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 For Friends & Family
Since early 2020 speculation surrounding a bright yellow Travis Scott x Air Jordan 6 offering has rippled throughout the market after being seen on-foot by Offset a multitude of times. With the silhouettes expected release date come and gone, Jordan Brand has reached out to us directly to confirm the pair is slated solely for friends and family. Since then seldom pairs of the amber-sampled makeover have surfaced, providing our first detailed look at the pair.
The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We The Best” Releases On November 28th
Towards the beginning of Spring, DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand unveiled a colorful range of Air Jordan 5s, all of which featured the artist’s signature motto: “We The Best.” And following quite a few months after the collaboration’s announcement, the two have finally revealed that the collection will be releasing on November 28th.
Social Status x Nike Air Penny 2 “Black” Coming Soon: Photos
A new Social Status x Nike collab is on the way. Penny Hardaway had an incredible sneaker legacy with Nike. From his own signature shoe to the popularization of Foamposites, Hardaway is someone that sneakerheads have always revered. That is especially true of the Nike Air Penny 2, which is a shoe that is making a comeback right now. It has even secured a collaboration with Social Status, and the release is right around the corner.
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
Air Jordan 5 "Aqua" Mimics One of Chris Paul's Early Player Exclusives
Jordan Brand tends to cater to its fans that are interested in player exclusives by often recreating certain colorways for the masses. We’ve seen this occur with the Air Jordan 5 “Apple Green” which was reminiscent of a rare Oregon PE as well as the Air Jordan 3 “Valor Blue” that reminded us of a Tar Heel PE, and now we’re seeing this arise again with this newly-surfaced Air Jordan 5 “Aqua” colorway.
On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Lost & Found"
Since reports of an Air Jordan 1 Reimagined “Chicago” surfaced, there are few releases, if any, that have rivaled this upcoming Jordan Brand release in how much attention it has garnered. As the colorway’s name has been realized as the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Lost & Found,” we’ve been offered countless detailed looks at the sneaker. Now, on-foot images have surfaced, providing yet another outline of what to expect from the colorway.
Air Jordan 7 “Vachetta Tan” Officially Revealed: Details
This year has been a big one for the Air Jordan 7. As many of you know, this is a sneaker that is celebrating its 30th anniversary. This has led to plenty of dope retros, and it is also culminating in some new colorways. The Jordan 7 is one of those models that can lead […]
Official Look at the Nike Air Max 1 "Somos Familia"
Is celebrating Latin Heritage Month with the release of its “Somos Familia” collection. So far, the company has released the official images for the special edition Air Max 1. The shoe comes dressed in a mixture of strikingly vibrant Orange and Pale Vanilla tones. This offering sees the...
Juvenile Responds To NBA YoungBoy’s Re-Do Of “400 Degreez” Cover Art
Juvenile was honored by YoungBoy’s homage. NBA YoungBoy’s on a hot streak right now. The rapper has been jaw-droppingly prolific recently, having dropped a grand total of five— yes, five— albums so far this year. He kicked off the run in January with Colors, and followed the project up with Better Than You, a collab album with DaBaby. He then released The Last Slimeto, which boasted a grand total of thirty songs, and a month later dropped Realer 2.
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
Jordan Brand Releases Official Images for Retro 1 High OG ‘Lost & Found’
Jordan Brand is getting ready for the holiday season of sneaker releases. The Air Jordan Retro 1 “Lost & Found” is one of the most hyped sneakers that will come this year. Originally billed as “Chicago Reimagined,” Sneaker News has received official images of the forthcoming drop, set for Nov. 19.
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
Where To Buy The Billie Eilish x Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia”
First teased in mid-July, the Nike Air Force 1 High “Sequoia” by Billie Eilish is finally set to release on October 14th. Akin to the preceding “Mushroom” take, the upcoming sneakers indulge in a tonal look across upper and sole unit, with the former area donning a series of straps from vamp to collar. The uniform look shares design cues with Eilish’s inaugural Air Jordan duo from September 2021, yet the functional straps inject boldness into Bruce Kilgore’s original design. The 20-year-old’s human figure logo replaced traditional “AF1” branding on the lace dubraes, while also landing on the shoe box; her name is stamped onto sock-liners, joining the legendary Air Force 1 roster.
Balenciaga Debuts Lays Potato Chip Handbags That Reportedly Cost $1,800
Watch: Balenciaga Debuts $1800 Lays Potato Chip Handbags. Balenciaga's new fashion move is all that and a bag of chips—literally. The luxury Spanish label has created everything from the controversial "destroyed" sneakers to Kim Kardashian's polarizing face cover at the 2021 Met Gala. But nothing could've prepared style aficionados for Balenciaga's latest design: Lays potato chip handbags.
Kim Kardashian poses for dirt-filled Balenciaga photoshoot
Kim Kardashian said that, although she didn't make it to the Balenciaga show, the luxury label's creative director Demna brought the show to her.
