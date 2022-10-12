Read full article on original website
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year
Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
UFC star Israel Adesanya shows off incredible physique leaving fans in shock ahead of title defence against Alex Pereira
ISRAEL ADESANYA shocked fans by showing off his incredible physique ahead of his UFC title fight with rival Alex Pereira. Adesanya, who was twice beaten in the kickboxing ranks by Pereira, defends his middleweight belt at UFC 281 on November 12. And he stunned fans by revealing his jacked up...
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next
Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
Leon Edwards believes setting up Conor McGregor fight “would be easy to make”
Leon Edwards believes setting up a welterweight title fight against Conor McGregor would be easy to make. Edwards became the UFC’s welterweight champion with a comeback fifth-round head kick KO over Kamaru Usman in the rematch. Although all signs point towards the trilogy happening next, Edwards is also open to taking some super fights and the biggest one he eyes is against Conor McGregor.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Henry Cejudo explains why Alex Volkanovski is making a “mistake” by taking on backup fighter role for UFC 280 main event
Alexander Volkanovski recently revealed that he will be the official back-up for UFC 280’s lightweight title bout between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira. Should either fighter be unable to compete in Abu Dhabi come October 22nd, the featherweight champ will step up to lightweight and compete for a second title.
Manny Pacquiao vs. DK Yoo: Watch press conference for 2022 boxing exhibition featuring Pacquiao hologram
One of the most decorated boxers of all time will be returning to the ring. Eight-division champion Manny Pacquiao will face martial artist DK Yoo in an exhibition boxing bout on December 10. The Triller Fight Club-produced fight takes place in Seoul, South Korea. Proceeds from the event will benefit...
WWE star Matt Riddle reflects on wrestling victories over Jon Jones: “He’s always been a top-tier competitor”
Matt Riddle has shared his stories about wrestling former UFC light-heavyweight champion Jon Jones. These days, the Las Vegas native stars on WWE Raw as a high-flying athletic wrestler. Riddle has taken so well to the world of professional wrestling that many fans might not know that he used to be a fighter. In fact, he was a very good one.
Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280
Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him
Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
Jiri Prochazka praises Alexander Gustafsson ahead of “light heavyweight night” at UFC 282: “I think he’s still a very dangerous man”
UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka couldn’t be happier to return at UFC 282. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his headlining role with Glover Teixeira in June. In the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. However, in the fifth round of the back-and-forth contest, Prochazka scored a shocking submission win.
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”
Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
Deontay Wilder Says Fight W/ Joshua's 'Biggest Fight In The World,' Not Fury 4
Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury IV would be an absolutely HUGE fight, but not the biggest ... 'cause The Bronze Bomber tells us there isn't a fight in the sport bigger than him vs. Anthony Joshua!. "The biggest fight in the world is not [Fury], it's me versus Anthony Joshua....
Aljamain Sterling trashes USADA for failing to catch T.J. Dillashaw: “I thought they tested for everything”
Aljamain Sterling is set to defend his bantamweight title against T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on October 22nd. And while both men are extensively tested by USADA under a program designed to weed out performance enhancing drug users, Sterling believes Dillashaw is still cheating. Dillashaw was famously stripped of his...
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
UFC and Facebook parent company Meta announce partnership to bring MMA to virtual reality
The UFC and Facebook’s parent company Meta have officially announced a partnership that will bring UFC and MMA events to the Metaverse in virtual reality. Speculation abounded when UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan on October 1st was closed to the press and public. In the end, a small handful of Meta employees including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were on hand to see Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan battle it out for five rounds in the UFC APEX.
Mikaela Mayer kicks out at Alycia Baumgardner at fiery weigh-in for unification fight
Mikaela Mayer kicked out at Alycia Baumgardner as tensions spilled over for the final time before the women get in the ring. The IBF and WBO super-featherweight world champion reacted after the weigh-in for her unification fight against her compatriot, who holds the WBC belt.The pair have sniped at each other throughout the build-up to Saturday’s fight, which acts as the chief support to Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall at The O2.The winner will immediately rocket up the pound-for-pound rankings, likely closing in on a top-three place, while also positioning them to step up in weight for a mega fight...
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”
Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
Tyron Woodley eyes scrap with Nick or Nate Diaz, believes they will “make quite a few millions of dollars fighting each other”
Tyron Woodley is hoping to fight either Nick or Nate Diaz his next time out. Woodley is currently a free agent and hasn’t fought since he had the back-to-back boxing matches against Jake Paul. Although he lost both of them, including the second one by KO, he still remains a big name in the sport and is hoping to make a big fight.
