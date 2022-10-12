ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khabib Nurmagomedov names the three UFC fights he’s bothered to wake up and watch this year

Khabib Nurmagomedov is enjoying life as a retired former UFC champion, and mainly puts his combat sports energy towards coaching and training with his stable of Dagestani fighters. According to ‘The Eagle,’ he no longer watches a whole lot of mixed martial arts. That’s partly because UFC events regularly air at five AM in his country, and party because he no longer has the same passion he once did.
Uriah Hall reveals the “only reason” he’s boxing Le’Veon Bell is to secure the Jake Paul fight next

Uriah Hall is hoping to land the Jake Paul fight next time out. Hall is set to make his pro boxing debut on the Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard against former NFL running back Le’Veon Bell. The news caught many by surprise given that Hall announced his retirement from MMA just months prior but admits he is coming back to hopefully secure the Paul fight.
Leon Edwards believes setting up Conor McGregor fight “would be easy to make”

Leon Edwards believes setting up a welterweight title fight against Conor McGregor would be easy to make. Edwards became the UFC’s welterweight champion with a comeback fifth-round head kick KO over Kamaru Usman in the rematch. Although all signs point towards the trilogy happening next, Edwards is also open to taking some super fights and the biggest one he eyes is against Conor McGregor.
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury vs Wilder 3, knocking...
Hearn Backs Andy Ruiz To Beat Deontay Wilder if Fight Happens in 2023

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilde returns to the ring on Saturday night, when he faces veteran Robert Helenius at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The fight with Helenius will be the first for Wilder since suffering a knockout loss in his sensational trilogy fight with current WBC champion Tyson Fury last October in Las Vegas.
Morning Report: Khabib Nurmagomedov says Islam Makhachev ‘should roll over’ Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Khabib Nurmagomedov has every confidence that Islam Makhachev is going to beat Charles Oliveira. Next weekend, Makhachev faces Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 280, in one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year. The bout is a long time coming for Makhachev, who many tabbed as the next lightweight champion when Nurmagomedov retired in 2020. And when Makhachev steps into the cage next weekend, Nurmagomedov expects him to dominate.
Tyson Fury calls out journeyman heavyweight in bid to win only title to have eluded him

Tyson Fury has issued a challenge to Chris Healey, a journeyman who has a 9-12 professional record and holds the Central Area heavyweight title.Fury is in talks to fight Derek Chisora in December, after a bout with Anthony Joshua fell through, but the WBC champion’s focus is seemingly divided.In an Instagram story on Wednesday (12 October), the Briton said from his gym: “I’ve won every single belt in boxing, apart from one belt, and that belt is the Central Area heavyweight championship of Britain.“So, I’m calling out whoever’s the Central Area heavyweight champion,” Fury continued, to the sound of...
Jiri Prochazka praises Alexander Gustafsson ahead of “light heavyweight night” at UFC 282: “I think he’s still a very dangerous man”

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka couldn’t be happier to return at UFC 282. ‘Denisa’ has been out of action since his headlining role with Glover Teixeira in June. In the main event of UFC 275 in Singapore, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. However, in the fifth round of the back-and-forth contest, Prochazka scored a shocking submission win.
WTF! Dominick Reyes reacts to being put deep in the UFC 281 prelims: “It’s about disrespect”

Dominick Reyes is quickly learning how fast you can go from being a title contender and headliner to hanging off the bottom of the prelims. The light heavyweight fighter came into his title fight against Jon Jones in February 2020 on a twelve fight win streak. And many believe he should have left that fight 13-0 with the 205-pound belt. Instead, he walked away on the losing side of a controversial split decision.
Charles Oliveira vows to “shock the world” against Islam Makhachev at UFC 280

Charles Oliveira is confident he will become the UFC lightweight champion again at UFC 280. Oliveira is set to face Islam Makhachev in the main event of the pay-per-view card in Abu Dhabi. It’s an intriguing matchup but in the lead-up to the scrap, Makhachev is the betting favorite and his team has said they believe Makhachev will dominate the Brazilian.
UFC and Facebook parent company Meta announce partnership to bring MMA to virtual reality

The UFC and Facebook’s parent company Meta have officially announced a partnership that will bring UFC and MMA events to the Metaverse in virtual reality. Speculation abounded when UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Yan on October 1st was closed to the press and public. In the end, a small handful of Meta employees including Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan were on hand to see Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan battle it out for five rounds in the UFC APEX.
Mikaela Mayer kicks out at Alycia Baumgardner at fiery weigh-in for unification fight

Mikaela Mayer kicked out at Alycia Baumgardner as tensions spilled over for the final time before the women get in the ring. The IBF and WBO super-featherweight world champion reacted after the weigh-in for her unification fight against her compatriot, who holds the WBC belt.The pair have sniped at each other throughout the build-up to Saturday’s fight, which acts as the chief support to Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall at The O2.The winner will immediately rocket up the pound-for-pound rankings, likely closing in on a top-three place, while also positioning them to step up in weight for a mega fight...
Javier Mendez believes Khabib Nurmagomedov is on track to becoming “the greatest coach of all time”

Javier Mendez thinks Khabib Nurmagomedov could go down as the greatest coach of all time. After Nurmagomedov retired following his submission win over Justin Gaethje to defend his lightweight title, he turned his attention to coaching. He began coaching the likes of Islam Makhachev, Umar Nurmagomedov, and Usman Nurmagomedov among others and has had a ton of success.
