WATCH: Biden admits to lying about being 'arrested' as a senator
President Joe Biden admitted Friday that he never got arrested when attempting to visit the late South African President Nelson Mandela while he was in prison — despite claiming otherwise multiple times on the campaign trail.
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Joe Biden’s disaster presidency
This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
Critics say Biden lied about how his son Beau died – here’s why they may be wrong
Joe Biden has been criticised for saying that his late son Beau “lost his life in Iraq” – a reference to the president’s long-held belief that toxic burn pits led to the younger Biden passing away from brain cancer at the age of 46. The president was speaking close to Vail, Colorado, on Wednesday as he designated Camp Hail as a national monument. The area, covering 436 square miles, was the training site of the 10th Mountain Division during the Second World War. Mr Biden spoke of the bravery of the division as they fought in Italy, before stating...
President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland
President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado.
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Opinion | If Hunter Biden Gets Indicted, There’s an Upside for Joe
Prosecuting the president’s son would be concrete proof of the Justice Department’s integrity.
Latest DeSantis migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home, rattling officials and enraging White House
A jet thought to be carrying migrants from Texas to an airport near Joe Biden’s summer home in Delaware was reportedly stopping – at least temporarily – in New Jersey, but that hasn’t stopped the threat of another Florida-backed immigration transport from sending ripples across US politics.The day began on Tuesday with reports that a charter jet was bound for the Georgetown Delaware Coastal Airport. It was the same plane used last week in Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s scheme to transport nearly 50, mostly Venezuelan, migrants to the small luxury destination island of Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.The Delaware airstrip is near...
Trump claims CNN changed background to Biden speech from red to pink ‘to make it look better’
Donald Trump claimed CNN changed the background to a speech by President Joe Biden from red to pink “to make it look better” during a bizarre rally speech in Ohio. “I watched Biden the other day,” he said before claiming CNN changed the lighting on Mr Biden’s 1 September speech in which he shared his worries for US democracy against a deep red background. Mr Trump claimed the broadcaster – a frequent target of his over the years – had changed the background from red to pink “to make it look better”.
Lara Trump ridiculed lack of self-awareness over complaints about Hunter Biden’s business deals
Ex-president Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law’s latest attack on Hunter Biden left many on social media wondering if the pot was trying to call the kettle black. Lara Trump was speaking with Fox Business Network host Stuart Varney on Varney and Co this week when she tried to make the connection from the admitted drug abuse of Joe Biden’s son to his foreign business deals in countries such as Ukraine and China, a supposed connection which she went on to argue was a potential national security threat.
Experts weigh in on why Texas won't see impact in accordance with Biden's pardon announcement
There were 300,000 marijuana-related arrests last year in the state of Texas, but the pardon applies to about 6,500 people, a legal expert explained.
Biden Calls Out ‘Socialist Republicans’ Now Begging for Money From Program They Voted Down
President Joe Biden took the opportunity on Friday to tweak conservative Republicans who recently asked for grants from the infrastructure law that was passed last year, noting that these same lawmakers had previously blasted the legislation as socialism.“I didn’t know there were that many socialist Republicans!” Biden exclaimed during a speech in Maryland.Hours before the president took the podium at a Hagerstown auto plant to tout his economic policies, CNN reported that dozens of Republicans who initially opposed the billion-dollar infrastructure plan have since written letters to the administration requesting money from the bill.For instance, MAGA Congressman Paul Gosar (R-AZ)...
Fight or flight: Biden challenges DeSantis to come to Delaware himself amid border battle
President Joe Biden welcomed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to visit Delaware amid reports that he is shipping immigrants there. "He should come visit. We have a beautiful shoreline," Biden quipped when asked by reporters. DeSantis declined to confirm reports that he is sending immigrants near Biden's Delaware house on Tuesday....
What President Biden's move on marijuana might mean for North Carolina
President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. President Joe Biden is calling on governors to issue similar pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority...
‘Legalize it’: Mass. officials react to President Biden marijuana pardons
President Joe Biden described U.S. prohibition on cannabis as a failure when announcing on Thursday that his administration would move to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He also announced a review by federal authorities of marijuana’s classification as a “Schedule I” drug. In...
Biden To Pardon Thousands Of People Convicted Of Marijuana Possession
'Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs,' Biden said of the pardons.
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to hide counterculture revolution from angry voters
Biden, Democrats use midterm mass-distraction strategy to cover for failures on economy, crime and border and hide counterculture revolution from angry voters.
Biden's inside man in Trump land
Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Max. PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off on Monday, Oct. 10 for Indigenous Peoples Day but will be...
