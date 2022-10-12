If you want to get into photography this year, are going on a trip, or are looking for a reliable camera to shoot content on, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which gets you the best-selling Canon PowerShot SX420 on sale for just $259. It’s regularly priced at $399+ on other sites, so the current deal saves you a whopping $140 off one of Canon’s signature digital cameras. Buy: Canon PowerShot SX420 The trick to scoring this Amazon camera deal is to take advantage of Amazon’s “open box” stock. While Amazon offers a number of “renewed”...

ELECTRONICS ・ 19 DAYS AGO