Read full article on original website
Related
Business Insider
The 5 best free Photoshop alternatives
There are free Photoshop alternatives you can use if you'd rather not pay for the leading photo editing and graphics app. Some alternatives like Pixlr X and Canva work in a web browser, while most others need to be installed on your Mac or PC. Here are seven of the...
techunwrapped.com
This is Loab, the creepy woman created by an AI that appears everywhere
Artificial intelligence is designed to help us in certain tasks or add value. It is expected that it can be easily used in the generation of images and text. At the moment, we are working on teaching you things and this is achieved by introducing instructions for content generation. A...
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
Researchers Say It'll Be Impossible to Control a Super-Intelligent AI
The idea of artificial intelligence overthrowing humankind has been talked about for decades, and in 2021, scientists delivered their verdict on whether we'd be able to control a high-level computer super-intelligence. The answer? Almost definitely not. The catch is that controlling a super-intelligence far beyond human comprehension would require a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Touchlab to begin piloting its robotic skin sensors in a hospital setting
Vision has long been a key to all of this, but companies are increasingly looking to tacticity as a method for gathering data. Among other things, it gives the robot a better sense of how much pressure to apply to a given object, be it a piece of produce or a human being.
TechCrunch
Samsung and Google partner to speed up Matter-enabled smart home setups
At the Samsung Developer Conference held in San Fransisco, the Korean tech giant said that it will update its SmartThings app in the coming months so that users can onboard Matter-enabled devices even if they are set up in Google’s ecosystem and vice versa. For the uninitiated, Matter is...
PC Magazine
Nvidia to 'Unlaunch' RTX 4080 12GB Model Because Its Name Is Too Confusing
Nvidia is canceling the launch of the RTX 4080 12GB model, saying it made a mistake with the product’s naming. “The RTX 4080 12GB is a fantastic graphics card, but it’s not named right. Having two GPUs with the 4080 designation is confusing,” the company wrote in a statement on Friday. “So, we’re pressing the 'unlaunch' button on the 4080 12GB.”
TechCrunch
Meta’s legs update is not on the horizon yet
Until now, Horizon Worlds users — which is Meta’s virtual world experience — had legless torsos in the name of avatars. Many found it odd that their bodies are just floating in the digital space without any legs. (Check out the video below to see what these avatars look like.)
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RS Recommends: The Secret Hack to Get a Canon Digital Camera Right Now for Just $259
If you want to get into photography this year, are going on a trip, or are looking for a reliable camera to shoot content on, you’ll want to take advantage of this new Amazon deal, which gets you the best-selling Canon PowerShot SX420 on sale for just $259. It’s regularly priced at $399+ on other sites, so the current deal saves you a whopping $140 off one of Canon’s signature digital cameras. Buy: Canon PowerShot SX420 The trick to scoring this Amazon camera deal is to take advantage of Amazon’s “open box” stock. While Amazon offers a number of “renewed”...
TechCrunch
DIY: 5 ways disruptive component startups can win over OEMs
But hardware startups are challenging. Think of it as the business version of the age-old question: “Which came first, the chicken or the egg?” You have to figure out which comes first: The components you’re creating or the devices that are designed to use those components. This...
TechCrunch
Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI Service with DALL-E 2 in preview
Customers can use DALL-E 2 to generate custom images using either text or images. In line with the consumer DALL-E 2 service, they can leverage inpainting and outpainting — capabilities that generate new content within a portion of an image or push an image beyond its original confines, respectively — in addition to a feature that generates variations on an existing image.
TechCrunch
Thanks to AI, you can now create automations in Power Automate by simply describing them
It’s Microsoft’s latest move to more tightly integrate the various technologies from OpenAI, the San Francisco AI startup in which it has invested $1 billion, into its family of products. Two years ago, Microsoft introduced a Power Apps feature that used GPT-3, OpenAI’s text-generating system, to create formulas in Power Fx, Power Platform’s programming language. Microsoft also continues to evolve Azure OpenAI Service, a fully managed, enterprise-focused platform designed to give businesses access to OpenAI innovations with governance features.
TechCrunch
Google’s 3D video calling booths, Project Starline, will now be tested in the real world
Google will begin installing Project Starline prototypes in select partner offices for regular testing starting later this year, it noted. Until now, the 3D calling booths were found in Google’s offices in the U.S. where employees were able to test them for things like meetings, employee onboarding sessions, and more. The company had also invited more than 100 enterprise partners in areas like media, healthcare and retail to demo the technology in its offices and offer their feedback about the experience.
TechCrunch
Microsoft launches new security services aimed at protecting code in the cloud
In a conversation with TechCrunch, Microsoft CVP of cloud security Shawn Bice said that Defender for DevOps and Defender Cloud Security Posture Management (or Defender CSPM, to refer to it by its more wieldy acronym) arose from the challenges companies are increasingly facing as they use cloud-native services to deploy and manage applications. These customers often have incomplete visibility and a lack of prioritized mitigations, he said, making their security reactive as opposed to proactive.
TechCrunch
With Places, Microsoft aims to help companies better manage hybrid work setups
Lars Johnson, senior director on Microsoft’s connected workplace and Teams group, said that there were multiple impetuses behind Places, which has been in development for over a year. Employees wanted opportunities to connect in-person with their colleagues, he said — despite the general trend toward remote work. But they lacked the tools to effectively coordinate.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Closed early-access product Relay raises $5M seed round to ‘tackle collaborative workflows’
If you’re joining us at Disrupt next week, here’s an incentive for turning up early — we’re recording our podcasts live onstage, and you can be in the audience! Fun fun fun! — Christine and Haje. The TechCrunch Top 3. Automation nation: Jacob Bank knows...
UBER・
marktechpost.com
The Clavis Aurea of Internet Video Delivery: HTTP Adaptive Streaming (How Machine Learning ML is used in Video Encoding Part 2)
We discussed what a video is, why it is essential to reduce its size, and how this compression is done via video encoding. One might be curious about how all this video content is delivered to our devices, and this is what we will answer in this post. The most...
TechCrunch
Google’s Pixel Watch delivers nice hardware, but fails to answer the ‘why’
One can make a compelling argument that the software giant learned some hard lessons from past smartwatch and earbud struggles. Entering an already mature hardware category isn’t easy for anyone; spending in excess of $2 billion is a pretty good shortcut if your pockets are deep enough. While devices...
PC Magazine
Samsung Smart TVs With Alexa Are Selling Fast for Prime Day, Save Up to 36%
Looking out the window will pale in comparison to the picture available on stunning displays from Samsung, all currently part of the mega-sale at Amazon. It’s common knowledge that upgrading your TV for the right price is something you should do on Black Friday or right before the Super Bowl. But that was before Amazon started playing fast and loose with pricing via sales like Prime Day and this week's Prime Early Access Sale.
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
Comments / 0