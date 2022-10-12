ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Green Card#International Travel#Laid Off#Plan B#Techcrunch#Alcorn
Business Insider

Meta's chief business officer said the company is 'probably not the right place' for employees who aren't comfortable with its changing focus on the metaverse

Meta executive Marne Levine discussed the changes underway amid the company's focus on the metaverse. She said Meta employees have an "acceptance that things are going to change and evolve." "If you're not comfortable with that, it's probably not the right place for you," she said. Acceptance of change is...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
TechCrunch

Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto

Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks

Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
ELECTRONICS
TechCrunch

Ask the professor: Wharton’s Mori Taheripour on how to negotiate the right way

Amid the backdrop of one of the highest-profile negotiations in recent memory, centered on Elon Musk’s ongoing stop-and-go plans to buy Twitter and aware that many readers are negotiating on their own behalf right now — for more time, more funding, a better exit package, fewer investor protections — we talked with Taheripour earlier this week to ask where negotiations tend to falter and how to help them succeed. Excerpts from that chat follow edited for length and clarity.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Egyptian consumer money app Telda raises $20M from GFC, Sequoia Capital and Block

Its first market, Egypt, is one of the highest consumer spending markets in Africa. The North African market’s private consumption accounts for nearly 85% of its nominal GDP, and only 4% of its overall GDP is cashless. Card usage in the country is still in its infancy in the cash-heavy society, but startups like Telda are banking on their card products to change the narrative, or at least try.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Is this really the second-best time ever to raise early-stage capital?

The change inside of 2022, in other words, may at times mask just how much things have been evolving more recently; January and February feel like years ago in startup time, not merely a few quarters back. Such is the case with the early-stage venture capital market in the United...
MARKETS
TechCrunch

The highs and lows of Q3 venture capital data for women startup founders

Last year, women raised around 2.4% of all venture capital allocated, a figure that stands at 1.9% through Q3 of this year. That number becomes even lower and even worse if we factor race into account. When the overall number for all-female teams was 2.4% last year, Black and Latinx women hovered around 0.05% each, while Indigenous Americans raised approximately 0.004% of known capital in the United States, according to Crunchbase.
MARKETS
TechCrunch

Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI Service with DALL-E 2 in preview

Customers can use DALL-E 2 to generate custom images using either text or images. In line with the consumer DALL-E 2 service, they can leverage inpainting and outpainting — capabilities that generate new content within a portion of an image or push an image beyond its original confines, respectively — in addition to a feature that generates variations on an existing image.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Former VC brings smart financial advice to people who really need it, instead of just the rich

He asked his immigrant parents what they thought the best approach would be for him to pay it off. “There were companies telling me that I should refinance my student loans,” recalls Peng, who is the second oldest of six children born in Taiwan. “I was also not sure how I should balance paying off my student loans while building an emergency fund and putting money into my 401(k).”
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy