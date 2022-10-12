Read full article on original website
Bill Gates says telling people to stop eating meat and buying big houses will never solve climate change
Bill Gates, pictured in July 2022, told Bloomberg’s “Zero” podcast that "not many people are prepared to be worse off because of climate requirements." Climate change will never be solved by asking or expecting others to live greener lifestyles, according to Bill Gates. Speaking on Thursday’s episode...
My mom moved me to the US when I was 7 years old. Now, 21 years later I decided to move back to Colombia and my quality of life is much better.
The author's mom left Colombia for the US searching for a safer place for her four children to grow up. Now he has moved back for a better life.
5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well
If you're angling to open a second income stream, the first thing you probably want to know about any side hustle you're considering is what it pays -- but what you should be asking is how hard the...
‘My hard work and your hard work are not the same’: Quiet quitting is more complicated for Black Americans
"There's a certain privilege to be able to be average," says Howard University lecturer Jo Von McCalester. When it comes to quiet quitting, she doesn't believe the movement aligns with the lived realities of Black people.
How to improve your workday without quitting your job — and how to know when it's time to leave
Learn how to feel happier at work — and to realize when it's time to quit — from career coaches, psychologists, and seasoned HR chiefs.
'Not Even the HR Manager Who Organized It': No One Showed Up For This Office's Friday Happy Hour Except One Lone TikToker
It seems no one wants to go back to the office — at least not on Fridays.
Meta's chief business officer said the company is 'probably not the right place' for employees who aren't comfortable with its changing focus on the metaverse
Meta executive Marne Levine discussed the changes underway amid the company's focus on the metaverse. She said Meta employees have an "acceptance that things are going to change and evolve." "If you're not comfortable with that, it's probably not the right place for you," she said. Acceptance of change is...
Extraordinary list of ways couple ‘spent £6million mistakenly paid into their account’ revealed as they appear in court
THE extraordinary multi-million dollar spending spree of a couple who were mistakenly paid £6million has been unveiled in court. Thevamanogari Manivel, 40, and her husband Jatinder Singh, 37, are accused of stealing and splurging the cash after a crypto mix-up. The pair, facing charges of theft, appeared in Melbourne...
Can your boss fire you for refusing to turn your webcam on? If you live in the US, probably.
A worker at a Florida-based company fired for not turning on his webcam was awarded $73,000 by a Dutch court. Don't expect a similar ruling in the US.
TechCrunch
Meet these five emerging startups at TC Sessions: Crypto
Pay to play: It’s early-bird season, folks, so buy your pass today and save $150 — before prices go up. Take a deep dive through the awesome agenda to plan your day, but be sure to save time to meet and greet the early-stage startups exhibiting on the show floor. These founders represent the next iteration of products and possibilities across the blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and web3 ecosystem.
TechCrunch
Dedrone’s counter-drone jammer uses science to stop drones in their tracks
Once the connection is severed, what happens next depends on the drone, and how it is programmed to behave after it loses contact with its pilot. Some will just set down wherever they are, others will try to navigate back to the take-off location. It is unclear what would happen if a drone operates autonomously with a programmed path, or potentially some sort of self-flying algorithm taking it toward its target.
TechCrunch
Meta files to dismiss FTC complaint over acquisition of VR fitness company Within
The Los Angeles virtual reality firm makes Supernatural, a rhythm game-turned-workout app that, in our humble opinion, is a legitimately excellent use of VR. It makes sense why Meta wants to absorb the company, but the FTC has raised concerns that it may be an anticompetitive acquisition. “Meta and [CEO...
TechCrunch
Ask the professor: Wharton’s Mori Taheripour on how to negotiate the right way
Amid the backdrop of one of the highest-profile negotiations in recent memory, centered on Elon Musk’s ongoing stop-and-go plans to buy Twitter and aware that many readers are negotiating on their own behalf right now — for more time, more funding, a better exit package, fewer investor protections — we talked with Taheripour earlier this week to ask where negotiations tend to falter and how to help them succeed. Excerpts from that chat follow edited for length and clarity.
TechCrunch
Egyptian consumer money app Telda raises $20M from GFC, Sequoia Capital and Block
Its first market, Egypt, is one of the highest consumer spending markets in Africa. The North African market’s private consumption accounts for nearly 85% of its nominal GDP, and only 4% of its overall GDP is cashless. Card usage in the country is still in its infancy in the cash-heavy society, but startups like Telda are banking on their card products to change the narrative, or at least try.
TechCrunch
Is this really the second-best time ever to raise early-stage capital?
The change inside of 2022, in other words, may at times mask just how much things have been evolving more recently; January and February feel like years ago in startup time, not merely a few quarters back. Such is the case with the early-stage venture capital market in the United...
TechCrunch
The highs and lows of Q3 venture capital data for women startup founders
Last year, women raised around 2.4% of all venture capital allocated, a figure that stands at 1.9% through Q3 of this year. That number becomes even lower and even worse if we factor race into account. When the overall number for all-female teams was 2.4% last year, Black and Latinx women hovered around 0.05% each, while Indigenous Americans raised approximately 0.004% of known capital in the United States, according to Crunchbase.
TechCrunch
TechCrunch+ roundup: Layoffs and H1-B visas, SaaS growth levers, blockchain startup tips
A slump in the public markets has dragged the entire sector down, but customer acquisition isn’t getting any cheaper. In the meantime, runways are shrinking like a wool sweater in an electric dryer, and teams that hope to fundraise better have some good news to show potential investors. So,...
TechCrunch
Microsoft expands Azure OpenAI Service with DALL-E 2 in preview
Customers can use DALL-E 2 to generate custom images using either text or images. In line with the consumer DALL-E 2 service, they can leverage inpainting and outpainting — capabilities that generate new content within a portion of an image or push an image beyond its original confines, respectively — in addition to a feature that generates variations on an existing image.
TechCrunch
Tealium’s new compliance tool helps ensure consumer data preferences get implemented
Tealium CMO Heidi Bullock says as a company that has built a CDP with a focus on companies in industries like healthcare and financial services, it’s particularly important to have compliant solutions. “We have really focused on being trusted and doubling down in industries where we know that’s really...
TechCrunch
Former VC brings smart financial advice to people who really need it, instead of just the rich
He asked his immigrant parents what they thought the best approach would be for him to pay it off. “There were companies telling me that I should refinance my student loans,” recalls Peng, who is the second oldest of six children born in Taiwan. “I was also not sure how I should balance paying off my student loans while building an emergency fund and putting money into my 401(k).”
