ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
ffxnow.com

Man killed on I-95 in Springfield by driver who tried to flee, police say

(Updated at 10 a.m.) A Springfield resident who was allegedly driving while drunk hit and killed a man whose vehicle became disabled on I-95 yesterday (Tuesday). Identified as Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, 35, of Woodbridge, the victim had stopped to assess his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of the interstate’s southbound lanes at the exit to Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
SPRINGFIELD, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, VA
Accidents
Fairfax County, VA
Crime & Safety
Springfield, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Accidents
City
Springfield, VA
State
Virginia State
Fairfax County, VA
Accidents
County
Fairfax County, VA
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Woodbridge, VA
Accidents
City
Woodbridge, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Crime & Safety
WTOP

Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building

A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead

VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
VIENNA, VA
fox5dc.com

Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police

WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nissan Sentra#Interstate 95#95 South#Traffic Accident#Fairfax Co#The Virginia State Police#Pentagon#Wtop
fox5dc.com

Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole

CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
CHANTILLY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
fox5dc.com

Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police

ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
ASHBURN, VA
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed

A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy