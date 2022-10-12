Read full article on original website
Video: Accused carjackers surround man, attack him in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were looking for five people who surrounded a man then attacked him as part of carjacking that took place in Silver Spring on Oct. 11. The Montgomery County Department of Police said the man was walking to his car in the 3700 block of Bel […]
One dead, one flown to hospital after car, truck crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Maryland State Police said troopers were investigating a collision between a car and truck that killed the car’s driver. The driver of the truck had to be flown to the hospital for treatment. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack were in the area of U.S. Route […]
ffxnow.com
Man killed on I-95 in Springfield by driver who tried to flee, police say
(Updated at 10 a.m.) A Springfield resident who was allegedly driving while drunk hit and killed a man whose vehicle became disabled on I-95 yesterday (Tuesday). Identified as Jose Davi Hernandez-Zelayandia, 35, of Woodbridge, the victim had stopped to assess his 2011 Honda Accord on the shoulder of the interstate’s southbound lanes at the exit to Old Keene Mill Road in Springfield, Virginia State Police said in a news release.
18-year-old charged with DUI after crash in Loudoun County
An 18-year-old driver is in custody after police say he crashed his car in a Sterling-area shopping center and was subsequently charged with a DUI.
WTOP
Boy found unconscious outside SW DC apartment building
A child was found outside, alone and unconscious in a Southwest D C. neighborhood by a passerby on Thursday night. The 2-year-old boy was found about 9 p.m. Thursday outside the Trinity Plaza apartments on Atlantic Street SW. Police said the boy is in critical condition. In a statement, D.C....
fox5dc.com
Moped crash on Dulles Toll Road leaves 2 dead
VIENNA, Va. - A man and woman are dead after the moped they were riding crashed Wednesday night on the Dulles Toll Road. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway at the Wolf Trap exit in the Vienna area. Police believe 23-year-old Nyjell Dae...
fox5dc.com
Physically abused 2-year-old found unconscious in Southwest DC: police
WASHINGTON - A 2-year-old from Southwest, D.C. is in the hospital after being physically abused, police say. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the unit block of Atlantic Street for reports of physical abuse allegation shorty before 9 p.m. on Thursday. Once there, officers discovered a 2-year-old...
Police Search For Maryland Girl Last Seen Getting Into Mother's Car
An 8-year-old girl has gone missing after getting into her mother's car in Greenbelt, authorities say. Leighton Whitfield was las seen getting into the vehicle driven by her mother, Christian Whitfield, on Ridge Road, around 4 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. Christian Whitfield...
Police: Virginia inmate charged after throwing water on officer
It was determined that an inmate, identified as 28-year-old Alexander McCadden, threw a cup of water at an officer. The officer was not injured and McCadden was charged and is still in custody at the Adult Detention Center.
NBC Washington
School Bus Drivers Ask for Vigilance After Crashes in Prince George's
Prince George's County school bus drivers are sharpening their skills. The annual review of best practices is intended to keep drivers safe in one of Maryland's deadliest counties for vehicular deaths. On Tuesday, two county school bus crashes occurred within an hour. The first happened just after 5 p.m. A...
Barricade situation in Prince George’s County ends after several hours
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now ) — Police said a man who was at the center of a barricade situation Friday morning in Temple Hills came out of a home hours after officers first arrived on scene. The Prince George’s County Police Department said the incident began with a fight outside a house […]
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
fox5dc.com
Ashburn man tried to smother woman to death with pillow: police
ASHBURN, Va. - An Ashburn man is under arrest and is facing charges after authorities say he tried to smother a woman to death with a pillow inside her Loudoun County home. Officers were called to the 21800 block of Parsells Ridge Court around 6:30 a.m. Thursday where a woman told them a man known to her tried to kill her by smothering her with a pillow. The woman said the man fled the residence after she was able to fight him off.
Loudoun County officers looking for two men in connection to gas station robbery
Officers with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say were involved in a robbery on Wednesday night in Leesburg.
Prince William Police looking for man who ‘grazed’ officers with his car
Prince William County police are looking for a Fredericksburg man who grazed two officers with his car while leaving a police stop in Triangle early Thursday morning.
WJLA
Arlington neighbors demand changes after 85-year-old woman killed in pedestrian crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County residents are demanding changes to a roadway they say is dangerous, after 85-year-old Gwendolyn Hayes was killed in a collision Saturday as she was walking. The incident happened at the intersection of Little Falls Road and John Marshall Drive. “Something has to be...
75-year-old man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 3, 75-year-old Darrell Hayes was riding a 2018 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on Lantern Place when he tried to make a left turn onto South Kings Highway.
Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC
UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
Loudoun Co. Sheriff's Office warns of phone scam calls
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is sending a warning about spoof calls from people pretending to be law enforcement. These scammers are calling and threatening to arrest people, and while it is not a new scam, they tell WUSA9 they had two people call them this week impersonating officials to try and get money.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
